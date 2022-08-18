ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opossum Sneaks Into Girl's Bathroom At Florida School

By Zuri Anderson
 5 days ago
Photo: Brevard County Sheriff's Office

A school resource deputy had a fun time dealing with a furry intruder at a Florida elementary school.

An opossum snuck into the girl's bathroom at Indialantic Elementary School on Wednesday (August 17), according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office . Deputy Matt Swartz thought it was going to be another regular day until someone alerted him about the critter "barricading" itself in the restroom.

Swartz didn't waste time securing a perimeter around the opossum and blocking off the bathroom with crime tape. He even wrote up a note reading, "ATTENTION: DO NOT ENTER WILD LIFE ZONE BY AUTHORITY OF BREVARD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE. KEEP OUT!"

Trappers from Wild Florida Rescue arrived to capture the suspect and take them away. Deputies playfully wrote the opossum is facing several charges, including trespassing, loitering and prowling, resisting without violence, and endangering a school resource deputy.

"As you can see, Deputy Swartz had a little fun with the incident and our friends at Wild Florida Rescue did what they do best…protect and rescue animals in our community!!" Sheriff Wayne Ivey concluded.

THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU LET A FORMER AGENT BECOME A SCHOOL RESOURCE DEPUTY!! When School Resource Deputy...

Posted by Brevard County Sheriff's Office, Florida (Official) on Wednesday, August 17, 2022

This wasn't the first time a creature was spotted at a Florida school. Okeechobee County deputies responded to a school when an alligator showed up on the playground .

