Prescott Valley Calls for Local Sculptor Art Submissions
The Town of Prescott Valley invites local sculptors to submit their 3D art for selection and purchase to be added to the Civic Center public art collection. The Town is looking to enhance the outdoor fountain area behind The Theater on the Green and is looking for 3D art created by local sculptors that represent native plants and other wildlife that live in or around our waterways in Northern Arizona.
travelawaits.com
10 Cozy Cabin Rentals In Beautiful Flagstaff, Arizona
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. As fall approaches, our vacation-oriented minds start to wander away from summer and into autumn adventures. This year, why not take a trip to the middle of Arizona and enjoy a little time in some of the Flagstaff area’s best cabins surrounded by the Ponderosa Pines? If that sounds appealing to you, read on! We’ve selected 10 cabins and cottages in — or very near — Flagstaff that are sure to impress. Some of these cater to couples, some to families, and some to larger groups — lots of choices for you to pick from.
Top 10 Mints to Grow in Local Gardens
This week, Ken Lain The Mountain Gardener of Watters Garden Center in Prescott shares the top 10 mints to grow in your garden. He writes about the various types of mint plants with pictures to help identify the plants. Then he explains which mint is best for tea and cooking, which mint grows best in Prescott, which is strongest smelling, and the easiest type of mint to grow.
Cottonwood Blowout Wash Bridge Rehabilitation Project
Beginning on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), in partnership with the City of Cottonwood, will begin work to rehabilitate the bridge on Pima Street over Blowout Wash. The work will consist of the removal and replacement of the concrete bridge deck, railing, and paved approaches....
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – August 22nd, 2022
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
Rare Houseplants Attract New Plant Parents
Prescott, Arizona has experienced a garden renaissance of new gardeners hungry for local content and an ever-diverse choice of plant options. #Plantparents of the rarest houseplants lead this new generation of gardeners. “We find the best introductory plants to gardening are houseplants. First-time home buyers, college students, and apartment dwellers...
August 22nd Update with Prescott Mayor Phil Goode
Prescott Mayor Phil Goode discussed several topics in his updates on Facebook providing important information for the residents of Prescott, Arizona. Last week the City Council held an Executive Session meeting to review applications for the vacant Council seat. Following that meeting, four finalists were selected from the list of 22 candidates.
AZFamily
Monsoon storm hits parts of Phoenix and west Valley cities Saturday evening
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — While heavy rain fell earlier Saturday in isolated areas of Pinal and Coconino counties, several areas in the west Valley and parts of Phoenix were blanketed by a fast-moving monsoon storm Saturday evening. Saturday is a First Alert Weather day, as much of the state...
Prescott Roughrider E-Sports Announces 2022-23 Roster
After debuting in the spring of 2022, the Yavapai College E-Sports program is ready to expand its horizons in 2022-23. This year, Head Coach Kevin Lewis has added seven E-Sports gamers to the roster that will compete in three different games: Rocket League, Hearthstone, and Super Smash Bros. “The fall...
Overnight Lane Closures on State Route 69 in Prescott Valley Aug. 23-25
The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for north- and southbound lane closures on State Route 69 at the intersection of Prescott Country Club Boulevard and Fain Road (milepost 284) during the installation of a new traffic loop detection system. The following overnight restrictions will occur from 9...
Butterfly Bush: Watters Plant of the Week
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: Butterfly Bush! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant!. Monarch and Swallowtail butterflies flock to this impressive bush. Spectacular 8″ inch...
Prescott Valley Police Cops and Kids Programs Returns
The Prescott Valley Police Department’s program “Cops and Kids” will be kicking off the school year with a visit to Liberty Traditional School in August. The program, which began in 2019, schedules officers to visit with children each month at a different local elementary school. This popular program provides an opportunity for officers to socialize with kids in a positive environment. The kids are always excited to share their stories with officers, receive police badge stickers, and ask questions.
Weather blog: Monsoon storms bring rain, wind and lightning
PHOENIX — Rain and gusty winds tore through much of the Valley Thursday night after Flagstaff was hit with flash flooding earlier in the day. It's been an active monsoon weather week and more is in the forecast through the weekend. WEATHER FORECAST: Current outlook for the Valley. RADAR:...
Prescott Women’s Soccer Opens Aug 23
The second women’s soccer season in Yavapai College history officially begins this week as the Roughriders begin their regular-season schedule. The Roughriders first opponent is the College of Southern Nevada Coyotes. The teams will match up on Tuesday, August 23, in North Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Cheyenne Sports Complex at 3 p.m. The live stream link (for purchase) and live stats link can be found on GoRoughriders.com/Live.
L.A. Weekly
Brian, Alison, and Oliver Stone Killed, Alexander Stone Injured in Semi-Truck Collision on Interstate 40 [Flagstaff, AZ]
6-Year-Old Survives Fatal Head-On Crash near Flagstaff. Investigators say the Stone family was driving through Arizona on their way home to California after attending a family reunion in Colorado on July 26th. For reasons unknown, their sedan crossed the center median before rolling and colliding head-on with an oncoming big-rig.
theprescotttimes.com
The Prescott Area Forecast 8/22/2022. Brought To You By Cavi Logistics
Today A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Tonight A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph. Tuesday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Tuesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Wednesday Showers and thunderstorms after noon. High near 82. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. Wednesday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight.ThursdayShowers and thunderstorms are likely after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Thursday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.FridayShowers and thunderstorms are likely after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Friday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Saturday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Sunday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Source Weather.Gov.
prescottenews.com
Fatal Bicycle Collision – Prescott Police Department
On August 6th, 2022, at approximately 8:51 p.m. the Prescott Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Sunrise Boulevard for a bicyclist that struck a parked vehicle. Upon arrival it was discovered that a 47-year-old Prescott resident was riding an electric assist bicycle on Sunrise Boulevard when the rider struck the back of a properly parked vehicle. The rider was thrown from the bicycle and sustained serious injuries as a result. He was later airlifted to a Phoenix area hospital for his injuries.
Sedona Red Rock News
City of $EDONA should pay local renters, not a ransom to short-term rental investors
The city of Sedona is launching a program where the city will pay short-term rental property owners from a fund of up to $240,000 to “convert” short-term rentals to long-term rentals for residents, and giving those owners incentives to keep the rentals on the market for at least two years.
theprescotttimes.com
HIGH ALERT MISSING JUVENILE TEEN
The Prescott Valley Police Department is looking for assistance in locating a missing teen. Maylani Rutlidge disappeared from her home in Prescott Valley early last night. Maylani is described as a black female, 4’11”, 120 lbs, Hazel eyes, and blond/brown hair that is tied up. She was last seen wearing a LSW black sweater and blue jeans.
Prescott Airport Vicinity Overlay District Public Hearing Notice
The City of Prescott Planning & Zoning Commission will conduct a public hearing to discuss the proposed Airport Vicinity Overlay District, on Thursday, August 25 at 9:00 am in the City Council Chambers at 201 S. Cortez Street. This meeting will be open for public comment, both in-person or remotely via Zoom.
