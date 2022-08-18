ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UPMATTERS

Ohio man sentenced to prison for Wisconsin jewelry heist

(WFRV) – A man from Ohio was sentenced to federal prison after a jewelry heist where a hole was cut through a reinforced concrete wall to get into the store’s vault. According to the United States Attorney’s Office, 57-year-old James Quinn was sentenced to 57 months (four years and nine months) in federal prison for his role in a Brookfield jewelry heist. Quinn had previously pleaded guilty to charges of criminal conspiracy and interstate transportation of stolen property.
BROOKFIELD, WI
UPMATTERS

Ohio teachers strike before start of school year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (NewsNation) — Ohio’s largest school district is up for an unconventional first day Wednesday: Teachers with picket signs and students learning from substitutes and administrators online. The Columbus Education Association, which represents about 4,500 teachers and other education professionals, is striking after 94% of its members...
COLUMBUS, OH
UPMATTERS

Soldano says he will not be running for Lt. Governor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Garrett Soldano has announced he will not be running for lieutenant governor. Soldano, a chiropractor from Mattawan, was defeated in the primary by Tudor Dixon for the GOP nomination for governor. Dixon announced on Friday that former state Rep. Shane Hernandez is her pick...
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

Back to school: 3 questions with Governor Whitmer

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – During Governor Whitmer’s trip to the Upper Peninsula last week, the governor spoke at multiple events, touting the state’s new budget she signed in July. Among investments in a new veteran’s home in Marquette and multiple industries around the UP, the budget included large increases in funding to schools around the state.
MARQUETTE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Government
Providence, RI
Lifestyle
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
UPMATTERS

W MI company sends gear, med kits to Ukrainian soldiers

ADA, Mich. (WOOD) — A small software and app developer from West Michigan is working to support soldiers on the frontlines in Ukraine. Menklab was founded in 2013 by Justin Menkveld. The digital agency helps other organizations improve their business. They specialize in software development and data migration. The...
ADA TOWNSHIP, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy