(WFRV) – A man from Ohio was sentenced to federal prison after a jewelry heist where a hole was cut through a reinforced concrete wall to get into the store’s vault. According to the United States Attorney’s Office, 57-year-old James Quinn was sentenced to 57 months (four years and nine months) in federal prison for his role in a Brookfield jewelry heist. Quinn had previously pleaded guilty to charges of criminal conspiracy and interstate transportation of stolen property.

BROOKFIELD, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO