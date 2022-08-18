Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dogtoberfest: 21+ Event Will Include Tastings From Local Breweries, Music & More!Dianna CarneyBrockton, MA
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaynham, MA
Squirrel Stuck in Dumpster Rescued by Brockton City OfficialsDianna CarneyBrockton, MA
Family Owned Zoo Announces Fairy-Tale Themed Lantern FestivalDianna Carney
Related
Where do floodwaters come from? This map shows you
(NEXSTAR) – If you’ve ever wondered where all that water travels from before it reaches your local river or creek, the interactive Streamer tool from the U.S. Geological Survey helps you visualize it. Search for your city and you’ll be able to see the creeks, rivers and lakes...
Fisherman finds 90-million-year-old fossil in Missouri River
ST. LOUIS – An Omaha, Nebraska man found a prehistoric fossil while competing in a fishing tournament on the Missouri River. Andy Moore told KETV 7 that he has been fishing his whole life. Moore told reporters he made a “horrible cast” and that’s when he saw something intriguing....
Lawsuit filed to knock recreational pot off Missouri ballot
An anti-drug group is backing a lawsuit to take a recreational marijuana legalization proposal off Missouri's November ballot.
Missouri Department of Conservation strips fish of world record status
ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Conservation issued a statement Monday saying that a fish caught in the Lake of the Ozarks is not a world record or a state record after they said so last week. Further testing found that the fish taken on May 16 by Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska is […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Illinois Sen. promises to help in the metro-east
Illinois U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth promises help in the metro-east.
Illinois senator visits Cahokia Heights to assess flood damage
U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois visited the community in Cahokia Heights, Illinois to examine the damages caused by flooding.
School supply giveaway in north St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS – The back-to-school drives are in full swing right now across the metro area. One was held Sunday in north county. It was by the group Dem Jeep Girlz Car Club. They gave out everything kids might need from pens and pencils to book bags to start the school year.
Man impersonates first responder in St. Clair County, Ill.
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A fire department in St. Clair County, Illinois is warning residents that a man is impersonating a first responder. Marissa Fire Department Explorers Post 8499 wrote in a Facebook post Monday that a man going by “Dakoda Brewer” is telling people “he can and will respond to their emergency calls […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missouri boy finishes top 10 in USA Mullet Competition
An 8-year-old Missouri boy finished in the top ten of an online competition listing the best mullets in the United States.
Parson announces special session for tax cut talks
Missouri lawmakers will return to the state Capitol in two weeks to cut the state's income tax and reauthorize tax credits for farmers.
Massachusetts student receives uniform violation for hijab
MALDEN, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts charter school where an 8th grade student was written up for a uniform infraction for wearing a hijab says it understands its “handling of the situation came across as insensitive.”. A family member of the Mystic Valley Regional Charter School student posted...
Family marks 37-years of first days at the same school
Those back-to-school jitters are a very real thing for students, teachers, and one principal in particular.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Girl investigated for being transgender after winning state title
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A female high school athlete won the state championship — then the parents of the girls who finished in second and third place claimed the girl was transgender. She wasn’t. The complaints and ensuing investigation are now happening in the wake of...
Two earthquakes shake Missouri on Monday
ST. LOUIS – Two earthquakes hit Missouri Monday. One was in the morning, and the other was at night. The morning one happened at 7:50 a.m. in Cape Girardeau according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was a 2.0 magnitude with a 0.1 km depth. The evening earthquake happened at 10:27 p.m. in Terre du […]
Jefferson County man killed in boat crash on the Lake of the Ozarks
A man from Byrnes Mill in Jefferson County was killed Saturday after being thrown from a boat in a drunk driving accident on the Lake of the Ozarks.
MoDOT reveals new plan to fix congestion on I-64 and I-70 interchange
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) reveals its design to reduce congestion and accidents at Interstate 64 and 70 in St. Charles County.
Isaac Bruce golfs for a good cause at Glen Echo Country Club
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – It was golf for a good cause on Monday at Glen Echo Country Club. “A Caring Plus Foundation” benefits seniors in north St. Louis city and north St. Louis County. The Foundation supplies anything from food, furnishings, and air conditioning to senior citizens who are in need of such necessities. […]
Rangers searching for missing hiker after flash flooding hits Zion National Park
SPRINGDALE, Utah (KTVX) – Zion National Park officials are searching for a missing hiker after flash flooding swept several people downstream late last week. A spokesperson with Zion National Park, Jonathan Shafer, said park officials responded to the incident at 2:15 p.m. on Friday after receiving a report that “multiple hikers” had been “swept off their feet” by flash flooding in the Narrows at the Virgin River near the Temple of Sinawava.
Man charged in murder of Cahokia Heights woman
An East St. Louis man is in custody for the April murder of a Cahokia Heights woman.
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
49K+
Followers
44K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0