Providence, RI

FOX2Now

Where do floodwaters come from? This map shows you

(NEXSTAR) – If you’ve ever wondered where all that water travels from before it reaches your local river or creek, the interactive Streamer tool from the U.S. Geological Survey helps you visualize it. Search for your city and you’ll be able to see the creeks, rivers and lakes...
DALLAS, TX
FOX2Now

Fisherman finds 90-million-year-old fossil in Missouri River

ST. LOUIS – An Omaha, Nebraska man found a prehistoric fossil while competing in a fishing tournament on the Missouri River. Andy Moore told KETV 7 that he has been fishing his whole life. Moore told reporters he made a “horrible cast” and that’s when he saw something intriguing....
OMAHA, NE
Providence, RI
Providence, RI
Providence, RI
Rhode Island State
FOX 2

Man impersonates first responder in St. Clair County, Ill.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A fire department in St. Clair County, Illinois is warning residents that a man is impersonating a first responder. Marissa Fire Department Explorers Post 8499 wrote in a Facebook post Monday that a man going by “Dakoda Brewer” is telling people “he can and will respond to their emergency calls […]
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
FOX 2

Two earthquakes shake Missouri on Monday

ST. LOUIS – Two earthquakes hit Missouri Monday. One was in the morning, and the other was at night. The morning one happened at 7:50 a.m. in Cape Girardeau according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was a 2.0 magnitude with a 0.1 km depth. The evening earthquake happened at 10:27 p.m. in Terre du […]
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Isaac Bruce golfs for a good cause at Glen Echo Country Club

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – It was golf for a good cause on Monday at Glen Echo Country Club. “A Caring Plus Foundation” benefits seniors in north St. Louis city and north St. Louis County. The Foundation supplies anything from food, furnishings, and air conditioning to senior citizens who are in need of such necessities. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Rangers searching for missing hiker after flash flooding hits Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah (KTVX) – Zion National Park officials are searching for a missing hiker after flash flooding swept several people downstream late last week. A spokesperson with Zion National Park, Jonathan Shafer, said park officials responded to the incident at 2:15 p.m. on Friday after receiving a report that “multiple hikers” had been “swept off their feet” by flash flooding in the Narrows at the Virgin River near the Temple of Sinawava.
TUCSON, AZ
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

