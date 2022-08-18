Read full article on original website
Study finds that ocean cooling over millennia led to larger fish
Earth's geological history is characterized by many dynamic climate shifts that are often associated with large changes in temperature. These environmental shifts can lead to trait changes, such as body size, that can be directly observed using the fossil record. To investigate whether temperature shifts that occurred before direct measurements...
Study shows 90% of marine species at risk of extinction by 2100 if greenhouse gas emissions are not curbed
An international team of researchers has found that approximately 90% of all marine life on Earth will be at risk of extinction by 2100 if greenhouse gas emissions are not curbed. In their paper published in the journal Nature Climate Change, the group outlines their study of thousands of marine species and how greenhouse gas emissions might impact them in the future.
Paleoclimatologist uncovers ancient climate feedback loop that accelerated effects of Earth's last warming episode
Against the backdrop of a rapidly warming planet, the need to better understand the nature and long-term impact of positive climatic feedback loops—processes that accelerate the effects of warming—becomes critically important. One way to assess the role and impact of climatic feedback processes is to use modeling studies...
Sea urchin tubercules found to have a Voronoi pattern
A team of researchers affiliated with several institutions in Italy, working with a colleague from the U.S., has found that sea urchin spine joiners have bone formations that conform to a Voronoi pattern. In their paper published in Journal of the Royal Society Interface, the group describes their close-up study of the echinoids and what they learned about their spine structure.
'Deep biosphere' shaped by dissolved organic material from Earth's surface
A research team with lead author Helena Osterholz of the Leibniz Institute for Baltic Sea Research (IOW) reports in the latest issue of the journal Nature Communications on possible pathways by which microbial communities in the nutrient-poor "deep biosphere" can ensure survival. Among others, dissolved organic matter (DOM) was investigated in different deep groundwaters. Their results show that in the uppermost layers of the bedrock most of the labile matter is converted. Below that, mixing processes dominate. The remaining refractory DOM leads to the selection of a core microbiome that can feed on this hard-to-digest food.
Detecting nanoplastics in the air
Large pieces of plastic can break down into nanosized particles that often find their way into the soil and water. Perhaps less well known is that they can also float in the air. It's unclear how nanoplastics impact human health, but animal studies suggest they're potentially harmful. As a step toward better understanding the prevalence of airborne nanoplastics, researchers have developed a sensor that detects these particles and determines the types, amounts and sizes of the plastics using colorful carbon dot films.
Scientists are unraveling the mystery of the arrow of time
The flow of time from the past to the future is a central feature of how we experience the world. But precisely how this phenomenon, known as the arrow of time, arises from the microscopic interactions among particles and cells is a mystery—one that researchers at the CUNY Graduate Center Initiative for the Theoretical Sciences (ITS) are helping to unravel with the publication of a new paper in the journal Physical Review Letters. The findings could have important implications in a variety of disciplines, including physics, neuroscience, and biology.
Research team investigates the caterpillar-like bacteria crawling in our mouths
Likely to survive in the oral cavity, bacteria have evolved to divide along their longitudinal axis without parting from one another. A research team co-led by environmental cell biologist Silvia Bulgheresi from the University of Vienna and microbial geneticist Frédéric Veyrier from the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) has just published their new insights in Nature Communications. In their work, they described the division mode of these caterpillar-like bacteria and their evolution from a rod-shaped ancestor. They propose to establish Neisseriaceae oral bacteria as new model organisms that could help pinpoint new antimicrobial targets.
Why are bigger animals more energy-efficient? A new answer to a centuries-old biological puzzle
If you think about "unraveling the mysteries of the universe," you probably think of physics: astronomers peering through telescopes at distant galaxies, or experimenters smashing particles to smithereens at the Large Hadron Collider. When biologists try to unravel deep mysteries of life, we too tend to reach for physics. But...
A more environmentally friendly air conditioner
Summer is in full swing in the U.S., and people are turning up their air conditioners to beat the heat. But the hydrofluorocarbon refrigerants in these and other cooling devices are potent greenhouse gases and major drivers of climate change. Today, scientists report a prototype device that could someday replace existing "A/Cs." It's much more environmentally friendly and uses solid refrigerants to efficiently cool a space.
Animals found to track scents using alternating strategies of sniffing ground and air
A new study helps explain a poorly characterized, yet common behavior among animals and shows that foraging mammals take advantage of the physics of how scents move in the air and along the ground. Most people are familiar with seeing a rabbit pausing and standing on its hind legs to...
Tropical and desert grasses may migrate further south
The maximum summer temperature and the amount of rainfall in summer are the two climate factors that determine the type of native grass that grows in a region, Australian researchers have found in a recent study. A rise in global temperatures due to a change in climate may lead to...
Scientists have calculated what can unbalance El Niño
Physicists and mathematicians of the Ural Federal University (UrFU) have calculated how external factors affect the behavior of the El Niño atmospheric and oceanic processes in the Pacific region. In the mathematical model, they accounted for wind, humidity, temperature, ocean currents, and other parameters that can lead to unpredictable El Niño results. This is a phenomenon in which the temperature of the upper Pacific Ocean rises and the near-surface waters shift eastward. The onset of El Niño affects rainfall, fisheries in Peru, Chile, Ecuador, and climate change on the planet. Description of the features of the unusual phenomenon and its scenarios, the scientists published in the journal Physica D: Nonlinear Phenomena.
Scientists realize nickel-catalyzed asymmetric heteroarylative cyclotelomerization of isoprene
Isoprene is used as a precursor to produce terpenes and terpenoids. However, the direct catalytic conversion of isoprene to terpenoids is challenging. Recently, a research team led by Prof. Chen Qing'an from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) realized nickel-catalyzed asymmetric heteroarylative cyclotelomerization of isoprene to access a series of unnatural chiral monoterpenoids bearing a quaternary carbon stereocenter.
The world is getting exponentially more complex. Here's how we navigate it
Living organisms, our planet and even the entire universe are getting ever more complex with time. "Complex" doesn't just mean "complicated": it means that the parts of a system interact in ways that give rise to properties that can sometimes be quite surprising. Whenever a certain threshold is crossed, a...
Algal toxin produced by brackish water species detected in Oder water, natural causes unlikely
The latest investigations confirm the suspicion that the mass development of a toxic brackish water alga has occurred in the Oder. This phenomenon could have played a role in the massive kill of fish, mussels, snails, and possibly other animal species. The researchers continue to believe that it is not a natural phenomenon, given that the algae species Prymnesium parvum does not, under natural conditions, occur in large numbers on the stretches of the Oder that have been hit. To occur in large numbers in this area, the species is dependent on salinity levels that can only be produced by industrial discharges.
Maximizing could be key to minimizing our environmental footprint
Marketing scientists devote much of their work to understanding people's decision-making and how to influence it. There's been less effort devoted to what happens after people make their pick—do they like what they got days, weeks, or months after they've chosen it? Do they even use it much? A new study takes aim at those questions, with implications for how to tackle the problem of over-consumerism and all the planet-polluting stuff it generates.
Oldest fossil record of Podocarpium from Tibetan Plateau reported
Podocarpium is an extinct genus of Fabaceae. In China, Podocarpium has a rich fossil record, with the most abundant fossils occurring in the Miocene. However, its early fossil occurrences, especially from the Eocene, are still scarce, which prevent us from understanding the early diversification and biogeography of Podocarpium. In a...
Oldest discovery to date of physogastric insects
Trapped in tree resin and preserved as in a time capsule: fossils enclosed in amber yield detailed insights into the anatomy of long extinct species. LMU zoologists Prof. Joachim T. Haug and Dr. Carolin Haug have discovered fossil lacewing larvae (relatives of today's green lacewings) with conspicuously enlarged abdomens. Found in roughly 100-million-year-old amber in Myanmar, the fossils stem from the Cretaceous period. "This is the oldest discovery to date of so-called physogastric insects, which are capable of greatly enlarging their trunk," says Haug.
New routes for the construction of strong metal–support interactions
Supported metal nanoparticle catalysts play an important role in a series of industrially important reactions for fuel production, fine chemical synthesis, pollutant removal, and solar harvesting. However, the metal NPs tend to sinter and/or leach under harsh reaction conditions causing the catalyst deactivation, especially for the metals with low Tammann temperature (e.g., Au, Cu). The regeneration of the deactivated catalysts is a complex and costly process; therefore, the stabilization of the metal species against sintering and leaching is extremely important.
