Illinois continues to lag national unemployment rate
(The Center Square) – Illinois continues to lag the rest of the nation with its unemployment rate. An analysis by WalletHub shows Illinois currently has a 4.4% unemployment rate, compared to the U.S. average of 3.5%. Illinois' economy also continues to trail the rest of the nation as the...
New property tax transparency process begins next month
(The Center Square) – Nebraska taxpayers will soon be notified of proposals to increase their property taxes because of a law passed last year. Legislative Bill 644, the Property Tax Request Act, was signed into law in May 2021 and starting next month requires local governments to notify taxpayers of public hearings related to property tax increase proposals of over 2%.
Study shows affluent Illinoisans fleeing the state
(The Center Square) – Illinois is third in the country for losing the most affluent residents to other states, a new study shows. Using migration patterns between 2019 and 2020, personal finance website SmartAsset found that only California and New York lost more residents that made $200,000 or more. According to the data, Illinois experienced a net loss of 8,044 high-earners during that period.
Gov. Parson calls special session for permanent $700 million income tax cut
(The Center Square) – The day after the nation celebrates Labor Day, Missouri's legislature will be summoned to a special legislative session to work on cutting the state's income tax. Republican Gov. Mike Parson issued a call for the General Assembly to meet at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 6,...
Maryland’s childcare funds ‘enough to keep us going a little longer’
(The Center Square) – The $50 million in state funding for grants to support childcare providers will help, but it isn’t enough for the industry, the executive director of the Maryland State Child Care Association said. Earlier this year, Gov. Larry Hogan announced the funding in his fiscal...
Inflation Reduction Act could hurt VA taxpayers, do little to stop inflation, groups warn
(The Center Square) – The Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law last week, could have a negative impact on certain sectors of Virginia’s economy and do little to halt inflation, some groups are warning. Federal lawmakers narrowly passed the IRA along party lines with...
Idaho Gov. Little to call special session of Legislature to sign tax cut bill
BOISE – Gov. Brad Little will call a special session of the Legislature on Sept. 1 to permanently cut income taxes for both individual and corporate filers, send every Idahoan who’s filed a state return a check for at least $300 in September to cope with inflation, and increase school funding permanently by $330 million a year plus $80 million for higher ed.
Tennessee legislative mailer allowance was at the center of Casada, Cothren arrests
(The Center Square) — Tennessee law allows for incumbent legislators to spend up to $3,000 annually for postage and printing of items sent to constituents. The representatives are then allow to spend more than that out of their own political campaign funds. Those rules are at the center of...
Holcomb shrugs off potential business impact of Indiana's near-total abortion ban
Gov. Eric Holcomb is confident the Hoosier State's overall pro-business climate typically will outweigh any concerns a company looking at coming to, or expanding in, Indiana may have about the state's near-total abortion ban. The Republican chief executive signed into law Senate Enrolled Act 1 mere hours after it was...
GEER funds to address COVID learning loss in state
ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp HAS announced more than $37.4 million in Governor's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds will be awarded to various organizations around the state to support learning recovery initiatives and programs as educators and students continue to confront the learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
South Dakota panel approves increase in mileage costs for state employees
(The Center Square) - The South Dakota Rules Review Committee on Tuesday approved an increase in travel expenses for state employees on official state business. The change increases reimbursement from 42 cents to 51 cents per mile for employees who drive their private vehicles outside of the city where they work.
Pa. lawmakers announce multi-million-dollar plan aimed at combating gun violence
In the midst of rising gun violence across the country and here at home, some Pennsylvania lawmakers are announcing a multi-million-dollar funding plan to combat the issue. "We know that that continues to be a problem in every corner of the state, not just our cities," said state Sen. Steve Santarsiero, (D)-District 10.
Noxious weed threatens Washington horses
(The Center Square) — A noxious weed native to Europe and Asia has invaded Washington pasturelands, sickening at least 25 horses. Washington State Department of Agriculture warns livestock owners to check hay supplies for hoary alyssum, which may cause fever, diarrhea, edema, laminitis or death if consumed in larger quantities.
Fate of Okefenokee mine could soon be cemented by Georgia EPD
WAYCROSS -- The firm that wants to mine for heavy minerals near the Okefenokee Swamp scored a major victory Monday after a federal agency reversed its decision to take control of the review process away from Georgia’s environmental agency. A couple of months after the Twin Pines Minerals’ permitting...
BIDS gets comments on potential public defender office in 11th Judicial District
PITTSBURG — The State Board of Indigents’ Defense Services received comments from two attorneys on Saturday afternoon during a hearing on whether a public defender office should be opened in the 11th Judicial District. Two BIDS board members, Patricia Hudgins and Richard Ney, attended the public hearing at...
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Oregon
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest deaths from COVID-19 in Oregon using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Leaders tout diverse mix of attractions at Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND — Executive Director Bill Ogg feels good about this year’s Nebraska State Fair, which opens Friday. “It’s my job to be the cheerleader for the fair," Ogg said. "But I am genuinely excited about this year’s fair.”. Concerns about social gatherings due to COVID-19...
Former Tennessee House Speaker, Chief of Staff arrested and charged in political mailer scandal
(The Center Square) — Former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada and his former Chief of Staff Cade Cothren were arrested on Tuesday morning at their homes on federal charges of theft, bribery and receiving kickbacks. Both Casada and Cothren, who will make federal court appearances Tuesday, face a maximum...
Drunk driving deaths trending downward in Pennsylvania
(The Center Square) – Alcohol-related crashes in Pennsylvania hit a five-year low in 2020. While motor vehicle-related injuries also have fallen, the death toll has been relatively flat. “Alcohol-related fatalities are trending downward,” the Pennsylvania DUI Association noted. The state saw 7,700 alcohol-related crashes in 2020 and 293 fatalities...
Leesburg awarded state Recreation Trails Program grant
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced recently the selection of the Georgia Recreational Trails Program grants for 14 construction and rehabilitation of trails. Among those selected for grants was the city of Leesburg. Selected applicants are in the process of completing their final environmental reviews and...
