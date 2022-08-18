Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Researchers complete first comprehensive threat assessment of all US trees
For the first time, researchers have completed threat assessments for all 881 native tree species in the contiguous United States, resulting in a comprehensive checklist and synthesis that will serve as a critical baseline to guide future tree conservation efforts. The new assessment of U.S. trees reveals that 11-16% of...
Phys.org
Its largest lake is so dry, China digs deep to water crops
With China's biggest freshwater lake reduced to just 25% of its usual size by a severe drought, work crews are digging trenches to keep water flowing to one of the country's key rice-growing regions. The dramatic decline of Poyang Lake in the landlocked southeastern province of Jiangxi had otherwise cut...
Phys.org
Beach trash accumulates in predictable patterns on Washington and Oregon shores
Citizen scientists recorded trash on Pacific Northwest beaches, from southern Oregon to Anacortes, Washington, to contribute to the growing study of marine trash. A study by the University of Washington analyzed 843 beach surveys and found that certain beaches, and certain areas of a single beach, are "sticky zones" that accumulate litter.
Phys.org
Tropical and desert grasses may migrate further south
The maximum summer temperature and the amount of rainfall in summer are the two climate factors that determine the type of native grass that grows in a region, Australian researchers have found in a recent study. A rise in global temperatures due to a change in climate may lead to...
Phys.org
Flash flooding hits US parks, southern states in latest weather disasters
A hiker swept away in flash floods and torrential rain was still missing Monday as a weekend of storms forced hundreds to evacuate in the latest weather disasters to hit national parks in the United States. Heavy rains were also causing havoc in parts of Texas on Monday as forecasters...
Phys.org
Why are we seeing so many sharks? When is it OK to hunt them?
When images of a dead 600-pound tiger shark hanging on an Alabama dock hit social media this summer, some people reacted with horrified dismay. But others applauded the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo for reviving the shark hunting category after a seven-year hiatus. They say that once declining shark populations...
Phys.org
Manatee death toll in past dozen years equals current population
Florida's 7,444 recorded manatees deaths in the last dozen years nearly matches the number thought to be surviving today. In 2010, state officials tallied 766 mortalities, topping 500 in a year for the first time since records began nearly 50 years ago. Since then, most years have seen counts above 500, including last year's record 1,101.
Phys.org
Scientists have calculated what can unbalance El Niño
Physicists and mathematicians of the Ural Federal University (UrFU) have calculated how external factors affect the behavior of the El Niño atmospheric and oceanic processes in the Pacific region. In the mathematical model, they accounted for wind, humidity, temperature, ocean currents, and other parameters that can lead to unpredictable El Niño results. This is a phenomenon in which the temperature of the upper Pacific Ocean rises and the near-surface waters shift eastward. The onset of El Niño affects rainfall, fisheries in Peru, Chile, Ecuador, and climate change on the planet. Description of the features of the unusual phenomenon and its scenarios, the scientists published in the journal Physica D: Nonlinear Phenomena.
Regional Climate Protection Authority puts carbon neutrality center stage
The intricate web of connections that is the carbon footprint of a person, a community, and a society touches all things. Unraveling that web and making changes is a challenge. Aiming to do so though: RCPA, the Regional Climate Protection Authority. Sonoma County’s starting goal to lessen the impacts of climate change is carbon neutrality by 2030. "RCPA was formed in 2009 to collaborate and coordinate on climate efforts in Sonoma County." According to Ross Clendenen. "It's kind of unique, the only agency of our kind in California, and basically we leverage resources, make sure we're not duplicating efforts in coordinating...
Phys.org
Plants that pull nitrogen from thin air thrive in arid environments
After a comprehensive study of plants across the United States, researchers have arrived at the unexpected conclusion that plants able to fix atmospheric nitrogen are most diverse in arid regions of the country. This finding runs counter to the prevailing assumption that nitrogen-fixers should be comparatively most diverse in environments where nitrogen in the soil is in limited supply.
Phys.org
Paleoclimatologist uncovers ancient climate feedback loop that accelerated effects of Earth's last warming episode
Against the backdrop of a rapidly warming planet, the need to better understand the nature and long-term impact of positive climatic feedback loops—processes that accelerate the effects of warming—becomes critically important. One way to assess the role and impact of climatic feedback processes is to use modeling studies...
Phys.org
Study finds that ocean cooling over millennia led to larger fish
Earth's geological history is characterized by many dynamic climate shifts that are often associated with large changes in temperature. These environmental shifts can lead to trait changes, such as body size, that can be directly observed using the fossil record. To investigate whether temperature shifts that occurred before direct measurements...
Phys.org
US, Mexico pledge half a billion dollars to fight cross-border pollution from Tijuana River sewage
A nearly half-billion-dollar investment in new sewage treatment facilities in Tijuana could clean up perpetually polluted beaches in San Diego, U.S. and Mexican officials say. Officials from both countries signed a treaty through the International Boundary and Water Commission that commits to funding new sanitation projects during a ceremony at the Tijuana River National Estuarine Research Reserve in Imperial Beach on Thursday.
Phys.org
NASA targets 13 landing sites on moon's south pole for human landing
NASA juggled light and dark to come up with 13 potential landing sites for the future Artemis III mission that will return humans to the lunar surface for the first time since 1972. Key to the choices was being able to find locations that could support the duo of astronauts...
Phys.org
'We needed a deal yesterday': Deadline passes without deal to save Colorado River. What now?
Trillions of gallons of water must be saved from the drying Colorado River to avoid the worst-case scenario brought on by drought, climate change and overuse, federal officials announced earlier this summer, setting a deadline for Aug. 15. Past that deadline, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation officials threatened to take control...
Phys.org
Study finds washing effectively removes lead from vegetables grown in urban soil
Urban gardens offer many benefits for individual health, communities, and ecosystems. They promote sustainable agriculture, reduce food transportation costs, and reduce water runoff. However, urban gardeners also face several challenges, one of which is dealing with contaminants like lead. Lead is a neurotoxin that can damage multiple organ systems. "It...
