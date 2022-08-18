ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Register Citizen

Police: Hamden man wounded in shooting

HAMDEN — A man sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg late Saturday night, according to police. Officers responding to a report of shots fired around 11:30 p.m. on Manila Avenue discovered the man, 35, as well as ballistic evidence at the scene, according to police. The man was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital by ambulance, police said.
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Official: Bridgeport man charged after car crash, shots fired incident

BRIDGEPORT — Police say they arrested a man while investigating a multi-car crash and a report of shots fired on Highland Avenue Sunday night. The Bridgeport Police Department received a notification from its gunshot detection system around 11:45 p.m. Sunday. At the scene, officers saw a crash involving multiple vehicles. Witnesses also told police there were shots fired in the area, according to Scott Appleby, the director of Bridgeport’s Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Bridgeport man fired gun, assaulted woman in Norwalk school parking lot

NORWALK — A Bridgeport man accused of physically and verbally assaulting a woman at a local school last month was taken into custody Friday, police said. Orane Lunan, 25, met with the woman and a child in the parking lot of All Saints Catholic School on July 9 . During the encounter, the woman said Lunan threatened to kill her, choked her and fired a gun in her direction, according to police. Lunan then drove off with the woman’s cellphone, police said.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven woman wounded in shooting, police say

NEW HAVEN — Police say a local woman was shot in The Hill neighborhood Monday evening. New Haven police said officers were called to the block of Cedar Street between Columbus Avenue and Minor Street just before 11:20 p.m. Monday after the city’s ShotSpotter system registered gunfire. Police...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Hamden, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Register Citizen

Police file additional charges against alleged Naugatuck child abuser

NAUGATUCK — Naugatuck police have filed additional charges against Kevin Grant, 33, for allegedly engaging in “horrific” child abuse, according to a news release issued Monday night. Grant was charged with risk of injury to a child, second-degree assault, intentional cruelty to persons, disorderly conduct and second-degree...
NAUGATUCK, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Woman struck and killed by car in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD — Police say a woman was killed Monday evening after she was struck by a car on Old Colony Road. Wallingford police said in a statement the woman is between the ages of 45 and 55 but her identity was not immediately known. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to police.
WALLINGFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport veterinarian seeks probation for cruelty charges

BRIDGEPORT — A city veterinarian, facing cruelty charges for allegedly killing a puppy and performing unnecessary surgery on another dog, has applied for a pretrial probation program. Dr. Amr Wasfi, the 77-year-old operator of the Black Rock Animal Hospital, agreed to surrender his veterinarian license in exchange for being...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Manchester man pushes woman out, then drags her with car, South Windsor police say

SOUTH WINDSOR — A Manchester man who police said pushed a woman out of a car and dragged her with it was arrested Sunday. Timothy A. Hight, 42, was charged with third-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree criminal trespass after the domestic violence incident early Sunday morning, police said. He was released on a promise to appear in state Superior Court in Manchester Monday.
MANCHESTER, CT
Register Citizen

Waterbury man, 26, dies days after Stratford crash, police say

STRATFORD — Police say a Waterbury man has died from injuries sustained in a Thursday car crash. Jason Fonseca-Kennedy, 26, was pronounced dead Monday at Bridgeport Hospital. Police said a 38-year-old Bridgeport man struck Fonseca-Kennedy’s Ford pickup truck on Thursday. The crash occurred as the Bridgeport man was using...
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Hartford police investigating overnight shooting

HARTFORD — Police are investigating after they say an 18-year-old man arrived at Hartford Hospital early Monday following a shooting. At 4:35 a.m., Hartford police were called to the hospital after a gunshot victim was reported to have arrived. Police said his injury is not life-threatening and he was...
HARTFORD, CT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Register Citizen

Police ID motorcyclist killed in Bristol crash

BRISTOL — Police have identified the man who died in a motorcycle crash Saturday night. Michael Jennings, 57, was found on Redstone Hill Road after the one-vehicle crash, which happened about 11:45 p.m., Lt. Patrick Krajewski said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators from the city’s Serious...
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

Police identify Manchester mall shooting suspect

MANCHESTER — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Windsor man they say shot a loss prevention officer at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills on Friday afternoon. The suspect on Saturday was identified as 30-year-old Richard “Rico” LaPlante, of Windsor. The warrant included charges of attempted murder and first-degree assault, and called for a $1 million bond, according to police.
Register Citizen

Hartford police: Person fatally shot on Maple Avenue late Saturday

HARTFORD — A person was killed Saturday night on Maple Avenue, according to police. Officers responded to a home on Maple Avenue for a ShotSpotter activation just before midnight, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said in an email. “Upon arrival, an unresponsive gunshot victim was located. Officers immediately began life-saving measures...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Man seriously hurt in Vernon tractor-trailer crash on I-84, police say

VERNON — One person was seriously injured and most of Interstate 84 East was shut down for hours Monday because of a crash involving two tractor-trailers, state police said. Shortly before 7:30 a.m., a tractor-trailer driven by a 44-year-old Georgia man veered from the right lane into the right shoulder, striking the rear of a tractor-trailer driven by a 45-year-old Maryland man that was already parked there, state police said. The force of the impact caused the Maryland man’s vehicle to collide with a light pole, police said.
VERNON, CT
Register Citizen

Berlin High student, 15, killed riding bicycle had a ‘special spark’

BERLIN — As police continue to investigate, Berlin High School is offering grief counseling to students and staff after the death of 15-year-old Chase Anderson who was struck by a car while riding his bicycle early Saturday. Anderson was riding a bicycle in the area of 2005 Berlin Turnpike...
BERLIN, CT

