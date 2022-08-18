Read full article on original website
Police: Hamden man wounded in shooting
HAMDEN — A man sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg late Saturday night, according to police. Officers responding to a report of shots fired around 11:30 p.m. on Manila Avenue discovered the man, 35, as well as ballistic evidence at the scene, according to police. The man was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital by ambulance, police said.
Official: Bridgeport man charged after car crash, shots fired incident
BRIDGEPORT — Police say they arrested a man while investigating a multi-car crash and a report of shots fired on Highland Avenue Sunday night. The Bridgeport Police Department received a notification from its gunshot detection system around 11:45 p.m. Sunday. At the scene, officers saw a crash involving multiple vehicles. Witnesses also told police there were shots fired in the area, according to Scott Appleby, the director of Bridgeport’s Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security.
Police: Bridgeport man fired gun, assaulted woman in Norwalk school parking lot
NORWALK — A Bridgeport man accused of physically and verbally assaulting a woman at a local school last month was taken into custody Friday, police said. Orane Lunan, 25, met with the woman and a child in the parking lot of All Saints Catholic School on July 9 . During the encounter, the woman said Lunan threatened to kill her, choked her and fired a gun in her direction, according to police. Lunan then drove off with the woman’s cellphone, police said.
New Haven woman wounded in shooting, police say
NEW HAVEN — Police say a local woman was shot in The Hill neighborhood Monday evening. New Haven police said officers were called to the block of Cedar Street between Columbus Avenue and Minor Street just before 11:20 p.m. Monday after the city’s ShotSpotter system registered gunfire. Police...
Police file additional charges against alleged Naugatuck child abuser
NAUGATUCK — Naugatuck police have filed additional charges against Kevin Grant, 33, for allegedly engaging in “horrific” child abuse, according to a news release issued Monday night. Grant was charged with risk of injury to a child, second-degree assault, intentional cruelty to persons, disorderly conduct and second-degree...
Police: Woman struck and killed by car in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD — Police say a woman was killed Monday evening after she was struck by a car on Old Colony Road. Wallingford police said in a statement the woman is between the ages of 45 and 55 but her identity was not immediately known. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to police.
Bridgeport veterinarian seeks probation for cruelty charges
BRIDGEPORT — A city veterinarian, facing cruelty charges for allegedly killing a puppy and performing unnecessary surgery on another dog, has applied for a pretrial probation program. Dr. Amr Wasfi, the 77-year-old operator of the Black Rock Animal Hospital, agreed to surrender his veterinarian license in exchange for being...
Manchester man pushes woman out, then drags her with car, South Windsor police say
SOUTH WINDSOR — A Manchester man who police said pushed a woman out of a car and dragged her with it was arrested Sunday. Timothy A. Hight, 42, was charged with third-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree criminal trespass after the domestic violence incident early Sunday morning, police said. He was released on a promise to appear in state Superior Court in Manchester Monday.
Waterbury man, 26, dies days after Stratford crash, police say
STRATFORD — Police say a Waterbury man has died from injuries sustained in a Thursday car crash. Jason Fonseca-Kennedy, 26, was pronounced dead Monday at Bridgeport Hospital. Police said a 38-year-old Bridgeport man struck Fonseca-Kennedy’s Ford pickup truck on Thursday. The crash occurred as the Bridgeport man was using...
Warrant: ‘Savage City’ basketball jersey helped ID Manchester mall shooter
MANCHESTER — Video surveillance and a unique basketball jersey helped investigators quickly identify Richard “Rico” LaPlante as the suspect wanted for shooting a loss prevention officer at a local mall last week, according to a warrant for his arrest. A law enforcement source told Hearst Connecticut Media...
Hartford police investigating overnight shooting
HARTFORD — Police are investigating after they say an 18-year-old man arrived at Hartford Hospital early Monday following a shooting. At 4:35 a.m., Hartford police were called to the hospital after a gunshot victim was reported to have arrived. Police said his injury is not life-threatening and he was...
Police: Windsor man charged with attempted murder of loss prevention officer at Buckland Hills shoppes
MANCHESTER — A Windsor man turned himself in to police Saturday night and was charged with allegedly shooting a loss prevention officer at a Macy’s in the Shoppes at Buckland Hills earlier this week. Richard LaPlante, 30, was charged with criminal attempt/murder, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and carrying...
Police ID motorcyclist killed in Bristol crash
BRISTOL — Police have identified the man who died in a motorcycle crash Saturday night. Michael Jennings, 57, was found on Redstone Hill Road after the one-vehicle crash, which happened about 11:45 p.m., Lt. Patrick Krajewski said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators from the city’s Serious...
Farmington man sentenced for trafficking stolen guns from Florida to CT
NEW HAVEN — A Farmington man was sentenced Monday in federal court to one year in prison for trafficking stolen guns from Florida to Connecticut. Dominic Colon-Brown, 28, of Farmington, sold at least one of the stolen guns to someone who had been convicted of a felony, according to court documents.
Police identify Manchester mall shooting suspect
MANCHESTER — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Windsor man they say shot a loss prevention officer at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills on Friday afternoon. The suspect on Saturday was identified as 30-year-old Richard “Rico” LaPlante, of Windsor. The warrant included charges of attempted murder and first-degree assault, and called for a $1 million bond, according to police.
Police searching for suspect in McDonald’s parking lot armed robbery
MIDDLETOWN — Police say they are searching for a suspect who pointed a gun at an individual during a meetup in the McDonald’s parking lot at 611 South Main St. on Saturday. The suspect, who was described as a heavyset male wearing a gray hoodie and dark shorts,...
Hartford police: Person fatally shot on Maple Avenue late Saturday
HARTFORD — A person was killed Saturday night on Maple Avenue, according to police. Officers responded to a home on Maple Avenue for a ShotSpotter activation just before midnight, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said in an email. “Upon arrival, an unresponsive gunshot victim was located. Officers immediately began life-saving measures...
Plymouth school employees face charges for failing to report teacher’s abuse, superintendent says
PLYMOUTH — Arrest warrants have been issued for three Plymouth Public Schools employees and a former administrator for failing to report allegations of abuse by former teacher James Eschert, the district’s superintendent said Tuesday. In a letter to parents and the school community, Superintendent Brian Falcone said the...
Man seriously hurt in Vernon tractor-trailer crash on I-84, police say
VERNON — One person was seriously injured and most of Interstate 84 East was shut down for hours Monday because of a crash involving two tractor-trailers, state police said. Shortly before 7:30 a.m., a tractor-trailer driven by a 44-year-old Georgia man veered from the right lane into the right shoulder, striking the rear of a tractor-trailer driven by a 45-year-old Maryland man that was already parked there, state police said. The force of the impact caused the Maryland man’s vehicle to collide with a light pole, police said.
Berlin High student, 15, killed riding bicycle had a ‘special spark’
BERLIN — As police continue to investigate, Berlin High School is offering grief counseling to students and staff after the death of 15-year-old Chase Anderson who was struck by a car while riding his bicycle early Saturday. Anderson was riding a bicycle in the area of 2005 Berlin Turnpike...
