Study first to link weed killer Roundup to convulsions in animals
A recent report by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found more than 80 percent of urine samples from children and adults in the U.S. contained the herbicide glyphosate. A study by Florida Atlantic University and Nova Southeastern University takes this research one step further and is the first to link the use of the herbicide Roundup, a widely used weed killer, to convulsions in animals.
Did an accidental 'blood plague' in World of Warcraft help scientists model COVID better? The results are in
Way before COVID, in 2005 the World of Warcraft game developers accidentally introduced an extremely virulent highly contagious disease into this game which then spread to infect the whole fantasy world and caused a virtual pandemic. As far removed as this may seem from the goings on in the real...
Research team investigates the caterpillar-like bacteria crawling in our mouths
Likely to survive in the oral cavity, bacteria have evolved to divide along their longitudinal axis without parting from one another. A research team co-led by environmental cell biologist Silvia Bulgheresi from the University of Vienna and microbial geneticist Frédéric Veyrier from the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) has just published their new insights in Nature Communications. In their work, they described the division mode of these caterpillar-like bacteria and their evolution from a rod-shaped ancestor. They propose to establish Neisseriaceae oral bacteria as new model organisms that could help pinpoint new antimicrobial targets.
A person's true feelings can be revealed in language patterns
What someone says out loud about a group of people and how they actually feel about them aren't always the same thing, but a person's true sentiments about other groups of people can be revealed by the language patterns they use in describing their feelings. That's one of the key...
Detecting nanoplastics in the air
Large pieces of plastic can break down into nanosized particles that often find their way into the soil and water. Perhaps less well known is that they can also float in the air. It's unclear how nanoplastics impact human health, but animal studies suggest they're potentially harmful. As a step toward better understanding the prevalence of airborne nanoplastics, researchers have developed a sensor that detects these particles and determines the types, amounts and sizes of the plastics using colorful carbon dot films.
Scientists are unraveling the mystery of the arrow of time
The flow of time from the past to the future is a central feature of how we experience the world. But precisely how this phenomenon, known as the arrow of time, arises from the microscopic interactions among particles and cells is a mystery—one that researchers at the CUNY Graduate Center Initiative for the Theoretical Sciences (ITS) are helping to unravel with the publication of a new paper in the journal Physical Review Letters. The findings could have important implications in a variety of disciplines, including physics, neuroscience, and biology.
New biological sensor detects hidden disease in potatoes
Despite advances in increased food production, half of all world's harvested food is lost due to rots caused by microorganisms. Plants emit various volatile organic compounds into their surrounding environment, which can be monitored for early detection of plant disease and prevent food loss. A new study published in Talanta...
How mitochondrial dysfunction leads to premature aging and disease
Researchers at the University at Buffalo and their collaborators have developed powerful new ways to study and potentially reverse the cellular mechanisms that cause mitochondrial diseases and premature aging. Mitochondria provide the lion's share of energy that cells need to function normally, so genetic defects in mitochondria can cause severe...
Mitochondrial turnover: Researchers discover what causes cell 'batteries' to run down
Researchers at the University of Toronto have discovered how mitochondrial turnover—a critical cellular function—begins. Mitochondria are like the batteries of our bodies. They're vital sources of energy for cells and are necessary to regulate function in almost all cell types. And, like batteries, mitochondria need to be replaced as they run down over time. If these cell batteries aren't replaced efficiently, and don't turn over properly, cells experience stress and can die.
Scientists realize nickel-catalyzed asymmetric heteroarylative cyclotelomerization of isoprene
Isoprene is used as a precursor to produce terpenes and terpenoids. However, the direct catalytic conversion of isoprene to terpenoids is challenging. Recently, a research team led by Prof. Chen Qing'an from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) realized nickel-catalyzed asymmetric heteroarylative cyclotelomerization of isoprene to access a series of unnatural chiral monoterpenoids bearing a quaternary carbon stereocenter.
When mothers shut down the fathers' genes in plant embryos
In humans, and many other species, both genes inherited from the mother and from the father influence how embryos develop. In the liverwort Marchantia polymorpha, however, the mother has total control, as researchers from the Berger lab at GMI now uncovered. In a study published in eLife, the researchers show that the "mother plant" has total control and completely inactivates the paternal genes in its embryos to ensure they develop properly.
Why are bigger animals more energy-efficient? A new answer to a centuries-old biological puzzle
If you think about "unraveling the mysteries of the universe," you probably think of physics: astronomers peering through telescopes at distant galaxies, or experimenters smashing particles to smithereens at the Large Hadron Collider. When biologists try to unravel deep mysteries of life, we too tend to reach for physics. But...
New research shows campus mounds are the oldest known human-made structures in North America
New research reveals more information about the LSU Campus Mounds, including the discovery of thousands of years old charred mammal bone fragments and a coordinated alignment of both mounds toward one of the brightest stars in the night sky. This new information offers more insight into the oldest known man-made structures in North America.
Animals found to track scents using alternating strategies of sniffing ground and air
A new study helps explain a poorly characterized, yet common behavior among animals and shows that foraging mammals take advantage of the physics of how scents move in the air and along the ground. Most people are familiar with seeing a rabbit pausing and standing on its hind legs to...
Researchers develop blood-brain-barrier-permeable nanoparticles for Alzheimer's disease treatment
Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a complex neurodegenerative disease that leads to insidious deterioration of brain functions. Current treatments for AD that focus on inhibition of amyloid beta (Aβ) aggregation failed to show effectiveness in people with AD symptoms. Strategies that synergistically exert neuroprotection and alleviation of oxidative stress could...
Tropical and desert grasses may migrate further south
The maximum summer temperature and the amount of rainfall in summer are the two climate factors that determine the type of native grass that grows in a region, Australian researchers have found in a recent study. A rise in global temperatures due to a change in climate may lead to...
Measuring currents in the heart at millimeter resolution with a diamond quantum sensor
Heart problems, such as tachycardia and fibrillation, arise mainly from imperfections in the way electric currents propagate through the heart. Unfortunately, it is difficult for doctors to study these imperfections since measuring these currents involves highly invasive procedures and exposure to X-ray radiation. However, there are other options. For instance,...
Pheasant meat sold for food found to contain many tiny shards of toxic lead
Eating pheasant killed using lead shot is likely to expose consumers to raised levels of lead in their diet, even if the meat is carefully prepared to remove the shotgun pellets and the most damaged tissue. A study has found that pheasants killed by lead shot contain many fragments of...
Fundamental effect of superconductor physics observed 30 years after it was predicted
An experimental discovery of a fundamental physical phenomenon is not something that happens often. Yet this is what Skoltech researchers and their European colleagues recently managed to do: In their paper in Nature, they report the experimental demonstration of the so-called AC coherent quantum phase-slip effect. It holds promise comparable to that of the Josephson effect, which underlies the present-day standard of voltage and ultrasensitive magnetic field sensors.
Gene discovery could fight cassava disease, increase food security
The discovery of a gene resistant to the virus that causes the devastating cassava mosaic disease could aid the development of disease-resistant cassava varieties and boost food security in Sub-Saharan Africa, scientists say. In Sub-Saharan Africa, cassava farming is constrained by weeds and viral diseases, particularly the cassava mosaic disease,...
