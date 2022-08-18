Read full article on original website
Unknown Man’s Body Discovered at Lewiston’s Great Falls Over The Weekend
According to WABI TV 5, the body of an unidentified man was pulled from the Androscoggin River near Great Falls over the weekend. Lewiston Police report that that they received phone calls about a possible body floating in the river on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to the scene and were able to retrieve the body.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Should passenger rail be extended to Bangor? A new state committee seeks to find out
A state committee will soon be tasked with studying whether there’s enough demand to support passenger rail service between Portland and Bangor, something supporters say would be an economic boon to central and northern Maine. “The return of passenger rail to Augusta and Central Maine could be a game...
wabi.tv
Man’s body recovered from Androscoggin River in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Lewiston Police said a man’s body was recovered from the Androscoggin River Saturday. Police responded to an area above the Great Falls for a report of a body floating in the water around 5 p.m. Saturday. The man’s identity remains unknown, according to Lt. Derrick...
tornadopix.com
Take a Casco Bay Ferry boat to Pecs Island
Traveling has its advantages. Like sitting on the beach on a Saturday on Peaks Island, off Portland, Maine, eating lobster rolls, watching the sailboats, and enjoying the cool Atlantic breeze. Traveling has pain. Like Southwest which canceled your flight to Chicago on Saturday night, with no more flights available from...
mainebiz.biz
Years in the making, a $55M cold-storage facility breaks ground in Portland
A long-delayed project to create a cold-storage warehouse on Portland's waterfront was set to break ground Monday and head toward a February 2024 completion date. The project, which was approved by the Portland Planning Board in October 2020 and did not require a City Council vote, has an estimated cost of $55 million.
WMTW
Maine AG: Augusta and Lewiston officers involved in shootings acted in ‘self-defense’
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Office of Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey released two reports Friday concluding officers in Augusta and Lewiston “acted in self defense” when firing at subjects in separate incidents. The determinations bring the total number of open investigations into Maine police shootings to 19,...
mainepublic.org
E-bikes are getting more Mainers out of their cars — and could help the state meet its climate goals
It’s 5:15 a.m., and the sky is just starting to lighten in the east as Becki Morin rolls her electric bicycle out of her garage in Falmouth. Morin lives about six miles from Maine Medical Center in Portland, where she’s a nurse practitioner. She says she used to ride a conventional bike to work one day a week, but would often arrive in a full sweat. Since she and her husband bought e-bikes in May, she says the commute has been a breeze, and she now rides to work almost every day, unless it rains.
Cruise-In Nights Around Maine
Antique and classic cars, hot rods, and custom cars are unique, and you have the chance to check them out at a local cruise-in night. If you were looking for something to do this week, then plan on checking out one of these cruise-in nights this week. Have a great week!
Maine Mom Killed in Head-On Crash in Sanford
A Wells mother of two was killed in a head-on crash Sunday morning on Route 4 in Sanford that may have been the result of speed and alcohol. Sanford police said Ann Sinclair, 32, was traveling west on Country Club Road (Route 4) in a Scion XA SUV near the intersection with Channel Lane around 7:30 a.m. where she was hit by an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driven by Cody Michaud, 32, of Sanford.
WMTW
One person killed, two in severe condition after crash near Maine border
New Hampshire State Police responded to a crash in Madison that killed one person on Sunday. State police said three adults and five children were involved in the single-car crash on Route 16 at Ledge Pond Road around 3:47 p.m. Three adults were ejected from the SUV found on its...
WMTW
Head-on crash in Sanford claims the life of a Wells mother
SANFORD, Maine — Car parts and leaking oil mark the spot where Annie Sinclair, 32, of Wells was killed in a head-on crash Sunday around 7:30 a.m. on Route 4 in Sanford. Alexa Hall lives just across the street from the crash scene. "I was in bed asleep with...
observer-me.com
Deering Oaks Park situation showcases public policy failures
Deering Oaks Park is an iconic part of the Portland cityscape, with more than 55 acres devoted to providing residents with a lush, beautiful place to gather and enjoy 55 acres of green public space in the heart of downtown. Being a resident of southern Maine, I’ve really enjoyed spending time at the park as it has been a great place to bring your family.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire State Police warn about water safety this summer
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Unit is reminding residents and visitors to be safe and aware when enjoying the state's rivers, beaches and lakes. Officials are warning anyone going in the water that conditions can change quickly. It comes after two people died in...
Surprisingly Affordable Monmouth Home For Sale on 5 Plus Acres of Land
I was lucky enough to stumble across a real estate gem in Monmouth, Maine! The best part about this house is that it's under 200k! The current market isn't offering "affordable" houses right now. The house is listed by Rachel Davis by, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello...
Stunning Video Captures Bald Eagle Casually Swimming in Maine Lake
Sebago Lake got a nice dose of "Merica" recently. Yes, that is a bald eagle swimming across Southern Maine's largest lake. Not only is that a bald eagle swimming, but swimming with outstanding form. This bald eagle is like the Michael Phelps of eagles. More like Michael Fowl...am I right,...
mainepublic.org
Proposal for 31-mile western Maine rail trail could go before Legislature as early as next year
Next year will mark 40 years since trains last moved along the Mountain Division's tracks west of Portland. It may also be the year the Maine Legislature is asked to approve turning 31 miles of that track into a recreational trail. This past May, an advisory committee voted 11-1 to...
WMUR.com
Kayaker found dead on Ossipee pond
OSSIPEE, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol reported a man found dead in a kayak Saturday in Connor Pond in Ossipee. Marine Patrol called the fatality a "possible drowning," but could not confirm the cause of death. Officials received a call at 3:48 p.m. about a male...
Southern Maine sees significant rain on Monday
MAINE, USA — Too much of a good thing quickly turned into severe weather Monday evening. Welcome rain to help put a dent in the drought in southern Maine quickly escalated to a flash flood warning for York County. It's the most rain for Kennebunk in more than two...
Crash on Route 16 in Albany, New Hampshire leaves child dead, another juvenile and 2 adults seriously injured
A child was killed and another juvenile and two adults were seriously injured Friday night in a crash on Route 16 in Albany, New Hampshire, authorities said. New Hampshire State Police troopers and members of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash in the area of mile marker 72.2 on the highway shortly before 5:20 p.m., according to law enforcement.
WMTW
Ukrainian-American housing refugees in Maine gives "witness to war" talk in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — Oleg Opalnyk, a Ukrainian-American who has lived in Maine since 1999, gave a "Witness to War" talk at the Maine Jewish Museum in Portland, along with members of the six Ukrainian refugee families he currently houses in Auburn. As part of the talk, Opalnyk compiled over...
94.3 WCYY
