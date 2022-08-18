Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
POD: Examining this Bama team from outside the vacuum; Early Austin trip to-do list
With game week rapidly approaching, 247sports.com national college football writer Chris Hummer joined BOL senior analyst Travis Reier to hit on a myriad of topics. -- With the trip to Austin rapidly approaching, Chris, a local, provides quick preview to eating and drinking in the area. -- Nick Saban's new...
Alabama lands league-leading 19 players on Coaches All-SEC Team
Alabama placed a league-leading 19 representatives on the 2022 Preseason Coaches All-Southeastern Conference Football Team, the SEC announced on Tuesday morning. Georgia was second with 10 representatives, while Texas A&M had nine. Eleven schools had at least one first-team, All-SEC representative, including a conference-best six from Alabama. All 14 SEC...
What Nick Saban, Greg Byrne, Stuart Bell said about coach's extension
A contract extension for Alabama head football coach Nick Saban was approved Tuesday morning by the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees compensation committee. Saban, who last summer received a contract extension that would keep him in charge of the Crimson Tide football program through at least Feb. 28, 2029, earned a 1-year extension and bump in pay. His base salary was bumped by $30,000 to $305,000 per contract year, while his talent fee this year will be $9.595 million and will increase to $12.395 million for the final year of his new deal. Saban’s current contract was extended by one year to Feb. 28, 2030.
247Sports
46K+
Followers
363K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0