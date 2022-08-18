A contract extension for Alabama head football coach Nick Saban was approved Tuesday morning by the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees compensation committee. Saban, who last summer received a contract extension that would keep him in charge of the Crimson Tide football program through at least Feb. 28, 2029, earned a 1-year extension and bump in pay. His base salary was bumped by $30,000 to $305,000 per contract year, while his talent fee this year will be $9.595 million and will increase to $12.395 million for the final year of his new deal. Saban’s current contract was extended by one year to Feb. 28, 2030.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 7 HOURS AGO