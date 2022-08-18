ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Flies around moldy plantains, roach in the salsa verde: 6 South Florida restaurants temporarily shut

Plantains with “mold build up” at a Caribbean chain, a pair of live roaches crawling in an oven and a roach landing in salsa verde were among the reasons state inspectors ordered six South Florida restaurants shut last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
thenextmiami.com

New Rendering Of Under-Construction $500M Legacy Miami Worldcenter

A new rendering of Legacy Miami Worldcenter has appeared on the project’s social media feed. The $500 million Legacy tower broke ground in August 2021 and is planned to rise 55 stories, or 691 feet. The tower will include 310 condos and 210 hotel rooms, in addition to a Blue Zones health center.
WSVN-TV

Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez makes controversial comments on Spanish radio regarding Cuban migrants

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Lieutenant Governor of Florida made some controversial comments while she spoke on a radio station discussing Cuban migrants. Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez on Monday, tweeted, “Although states do not have jurisdiction over the well-being of our residents. Entering the country illegally and fleeing a dictatorship to seek asylum are two different things, and misrepresenting that is offensive.”
thenextmiami.com

First Glass Installed At Downtown Miami’s 51-Story Natiivo

The 51-story Natiivo tower rising in downtown Miami is now getting its glass windows and doors installed, new photos by Ryan RC Rea show. The tower also now appears to be close to reaching the 40th floor. A live stream of the construction site is available if you wish to...
thenextmiami.com

Melo Group’s 58-Story Downtown 1st Nearing Completion, Leasing Underway

Finishing touches are now being put into place at Melo Group’s 58-story Downtown 1st, a photo by Kyle Merville shows. The external elevator system used during construction is now being removed, Merville wrote. Test piling for the tower began in March 2021, with a tower crane installed by May...
Click10.com

More than 9,500 jobs up for grabs at Broward County job fair

SUNRISE,Fla. – The Mega South Florida Job Fair is being held this week in Broward County and organizers say there are more than 9,500 jobs available from 100 different employers. The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at FLA Live Arena...
floridapolitics.com

Two former friends are now rivals for open Broward County Commission seat

Former Rep. Bobby DuBose, Fort Lauderdale Commissioner Robert McKinzie and community organizer Aude Sicard are competing to represent District 8. When Bobby DuBose got elected state Representative in 2014, he recruited a three-time County Commission candidate to run for his seat on the Fort Lauderdale City Commission. Now, that candidate,...
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVE TO FORM EAST OF FLORIDA

Conditions Conducive For Development Says National Hurricane Center. “Potential Tropical Cyclone Four” Still Heading Towards Texas. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 8 PM Saturday, August 20, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A tropical wave is expected to form east of Florida over the next few days, then […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Florida

If you happen to live in Florida or you travel to Florida often and you are looking for new restaurants where you can enjoy high-quality food then you are in the right place because that's what we are talking about today - four amazing pizza spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already been to them. Are you curious to see which pizza places to this list and if your favorite place is among them? Here they are.
westorlandonews.com

Two New Landsea Homes Communities Now Open in Polk County, Florida

Landsea Homes Corporation recently announced two new Central Florida communities, Legacy Landings in Davenport and Hammock Reserve in Haines City. The new homes in Polk County are now open for sale and model homes are available to tour. “Legacy Landings and Hammock Reserve represent the best of what Polk County...
Alina Andras

Three Great Seafood Restaurants in Florida

If you love to spend your holidays in Florida or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida and you love seafood then you are in the right place because that's what today's article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that you should definitely visit, if you haven't already.
