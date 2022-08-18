Read full article on original website
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis & State Agencies File to Dismiss Lawsuit Challenging Reedy Creek Improvement District Dissolution
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and several Florida state agencies named in a lawsuit to fight the dissolution of Walt Disney World’s special tax district and governing jurisdiction have filed to dismiss the suit filed by Orlando-area residents. The Orlando Business Journal reports that the state filed to dismiss the...
30-Story Arquitectonica-Designed Tower Proposed In North Bay Village
Plans for a 30-story tower designed by Arquitectonica have been submitted to Miami-Dade for review. For now, the project is known by its address: 1755 JFK Causeway. According to the application filed on August 4, 1755 JFK Causeway is planned to include:. 201 residential units. 52,818 square feet of office.
Demolition Begins At Aston Martin Sales Center To Make Way For Baywalk, Water Feature
Demolition is underway at a sales center next to the Aston Martin Residences site in downtown Miami, according to Ryan RC Rea. A demolition permit for the structure was issued an August 12. Developers of Aston Martin are expected to build a water feature and baywalk in place of the...
Flies around moldy plantains, roach in the salsa verde: 6 South Florida restaurants temporarily shut
Plantains with “mold build up” at a Caribbean chain, a pair of live roaches crawling in an oven and a roach landing in salsa verde were among the reasons state inspectors ordered six South Florida restaurants shut last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
New Rendering Of Under-Construction $500M Legacy Miami Worldcenter
A new rendering of Legacy Miami Worldcenter has appeared on the project’s social media feed. The $500 million Legacy tower broke ground in August 2021 and is planned to rise 55 stories, or 691 feet. The tower will include 310 condos and 210 hotel rooms, in addition to a Blue Zones health center.
Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez makes controversial comments on Spanish radio regarding Cuban migrants
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Lieutenant Governor of Florida made some controversial comments while she spoke on a radio station discussing Cuban migrants. Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez on Monday, tweeted, “Although states do not have jurisdiction over the well-being of our residents. Entering the country illegally and fleeing a dictatorship to seek asylum are two different things, and misrepresenting that is offensive.”
First Glass Installed At Downtown Miami’s 51-Story Natiivo
The 51-story Natiivo tower rising in downtown Miami is now getting its glass windows and doors installed, new photos by Ryan RC Rea show. The tower also now appears to be close to reaching the 40th floor. A live stream of the construction site is available if you wish to...
Melo Group’s 58-Story Downtown 1st Nearing Completion, Leasing Underway
Finishing touches are now being put into place at Melo Group’s 58-story Downtown 1st, a photo by Kyle Merville shows. The external elevator system used during construction is now being removed, Merville wrote. Test piling for the tower began in March 2021, with a tower crane installed by May...
‘Elegant’ 5-Story Mixed-Use Building Proposed To Replace South Beach Gas Station
A developer is proposing to demolish the Exxon gas station on Alton Road in South Beach, replacing it with a 5-story mixed-use structure. In a letter to Miami Beach planners, an attorney for the developer described the proposed design as “elegant.”. 1840 Alton Road is planned to include:. 17,113...
This Miami deli, with "The Jewban" on the menu, gets Michelin Guide honor and makes list of US best Jewish Delis
South Florida is home to the third largest Jewish population on the United States – behind New York and Los Angeles – so it is natural that a list of the Best Jewish Delis in the US includes a Miami location. But this is just not any Jewish...
Central Florida election officials consider changes to early voting after surprisingly low turnout
ORLANDO, Fla. — Early voting ends this weekend for all Central Florida counties and data shows turnout has been extremely low, even by midterm standards. Nearly 1.5 million have voted by mail as of Friday morning and approximately 383,000 have voted early. According to the data, turnout is down...
More than 9,500 jobs up for grabs at Broward County job fair
SUNRISE,Fla. – The Mega South Florida Job Fair is being held this week in Broward County and organizers say there are more than 9,500 jobs available from 100 different employers. The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at FLA Live Arena...
THREE TROPICAL WAVES WATCHED BY NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER, ONE EAST OF FLORIDA
Unclear If Any Will Grow, Threaten Land. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 2 P.M. SUNDAY, AUGUST 21, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center is watching three tropical waves, with one — marked as an X above — in conditions conducive for development. It may […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Two former friends are now rivals for open Broward County Commission seat
Former Rep. Bobby DuBose, Fort Lauderdale Commissioner Robert McKinzie and community organizer Aude Sicard are competing to represent District 8. When Bobby DuBose got elected state Representative in 2014, he recruited a three-time County Commission candidate to run for his seat on the Fort Lauderdale City Commission. Now, that candidate,...
TROPICAL WAVE TO FORM EAST OF FLORIDA
Conditions Conducive For Development Says National Hurricane Center. “Potential Tropical Cyclone Four” Still Heading Towards Texas. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 8 PM Saturday, August 20, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A tropical wave is expected to form east of Florida over the next few days, then […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
OUC deploys artificial reef with 400 tons of concrete
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A new artificial reef deployed in central Florida Saturday with nearly 400 tons of granite. Orlando Utilities Commission prepared about 800,000 pounds of concrete Thursday for transport. The concrete is heading from the Indian River Plant in Brevard County to the Ponce Inlet in Volusia County.
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
If you happen to live in Florida or you travel to Florida often and you are looking for new restaurants where you can enjoy high-quality food then you are in the right place because that's what we are talking about today - four amazing pizza spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already been to them. Are you curious to see which pizza places to this list and if your favorite place is among them? Here they are.
Two New Landsea Homes Communities Now Open in Polk County, Florida
Landsea Homes Corporation recently announced two new Central Florida communities, Legacy Landings in Davenport and Hammock Reserve in Haines City. The new homes in Polk County are now open for sale and model homes are available to tour. “Legacy Landings and Hammock Reserve represent the best of what Polk County...
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great Italian food in Florida, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Three Great Seafood Restaurants in Florida
If you love to spend your holidays in Florida or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida and you love seafood then you are in the right place because that's what today's article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that you should definitely visit, if you haven't already.
