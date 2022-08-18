ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, NY

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Pop-Up Flea Market at Historic Hudson Valley Site this Weekend

There are many reasons to love the Hudson Valley. The mountains, the river, the great hiking, and the history. Included in that history are several Hudson Valley mansions. Roosevelt, Vanderbilt, Mills Mansion, just to name a few. And one that is north of Dutchess County called Olana. I had heard of Olana because it was affiliated with the Hudson River School of Painting. The home and estate were owned by Frederic Edwin Church, an important figure in the school.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Elderly New York Woman Dies After Pulled From Hudson Valley Lake

An elderly woman who is said to be an "avid swimmer" died after she was rescued from a lake in the Hudson Valley. On Thursday, August 18, 2022, at approximately 4:48 p.m. the Rosendale Police Department, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police were dispatched to Williams Lake, in the Town of Rosendale for a water emergency. Upon arrival, the responding units were told that 81-year-old Carol Smith from New York City was visiting friends in the Hudson Valley.
ROSENDALE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Million Dollar River View Homes In Hudson Valley New York

Have you ever thought about where you might live if money was no object? Would you move out of New York or would maybe just a nice house on the river work for you?. I was recently thinking about where I would live if money was not a concern. I think I would want to have multiple houses in multiple climates. I would want something like Yellowstone in Montana and I would have to have a beach house probably on Nantucket but I would also want to live here in the Hudon Valley too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Top 5 Places to Get Great Fajitas in the Hudson Valley

Here are the top 5 places to get fajitas in the Hudson Valley. I'll always remember having the best fajitas, personally, at Fresno's in Poughkeepsie. Fresno's Southwest Restaurant & Bar at the Poughkeepsie Galleria was the place to go for me back in the 90s. An order of their amazing fajitas and a Texas-size Budweiser really hit the spot.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

30 Best Foods Available at the 2022 Dutchess County Fair

There are a host of crazy new foods as well as some old favorites at the 176th Dutchess County Fair in Rhinebeck. While the fair is full of many attractions, the real reason everyone goes to the annual celebration in Dutchess County is for the food. Milkshakes, fried dough, and sausage and pepper sandwiches are on everyone's list, but there are also a number of other delicious foods you won't want to overlook.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Creator Hanging Out at Ulster Cemetery

The creator of one of the most popular shows on Netflix spent the weekend in the Hudson Valley and did something that most people have never done at a graveyard. If you're like me and you are into comic books then you are probably all too familiar with Neil Gaiman, creator of The Sandman series. It wasn't his first and only series with DC but it may be his most popular and for good reason. It was dark, different, creative, and at times just beautiful and inspiring.
WOODSTOCK, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Extra Fair Food Will Be Donated in Rhinebeck New York

One of the most enjoyable parts about visiting our county fairs in the HudsonValley is enjoying all of the amazing food that we get to gobble up during the fair season. The Dutchess County Fair does an amazing job of not only offering the traditional fair favorites but they have local food vendors as well with their specialties.
RHINEBECK, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Pharmaceutical Collection & Waste Disposal for Orange County Residents

I was doing some house cleaning back in 2020 and wedged in the back of some cabinets were some old medication bottles. Some were even from when I was a baby! Most of them were empty, a couple of them had a couple thing still left in them. I was wondering why we still had them after all these years. Why didn't we get rid of them sooner? Turns out, to dispose of them properly, it's harder than I thought.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Dutchess County Park Hosting Food Trucks & Fall Concert Series

It’s still the dog days of summer, but fall will be here before you know it. Labor Day is just a few weeks away, and even though summer doesn’t officially end until later in September, Labor Day always feels like the end of the season. It’s kind of a sad feeling, but luckily the Hudson Valley is incredibly beautiful in the fall and it’s chock full of fun things to do.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

