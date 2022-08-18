Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Owner Of Longtime Poughkeepsie Business Injured By ‘Drunk Driver’
A Hudson Valley father who runs a 43-year-old family business was badly hurt by an alleged drunk driver. His family is hoping for help. On Friday, 32-year-old Salvatore Carbone of Hyde Park was involved in a "terrible motorcycle accident" on Route 9G in Dutchess County, his wife wrote in a GoFundMe for the family.
Perk Up for a Night Out with an Espresso Martini in Beacon, New York
When it comes to food and drink in the Hudson Valley, we're a little spoiled. There are thousands of fabulous restaurants and bars across the region for whatever craving you may have this week. Personally, I was itching for a bold and flavorful Espresso Martini. And it seems like the...
Is This the Hudson Valley’s Funniest Road Sign?
I'd ask you to be mature, but it's hard to keep a straight face when you drive past what may be the funniest road sign in the Hudson Valley. After some research, we now have answers about what exactly it means and who on god's green earth thought it would be a good idea to install in the first place.
Pop-Up Flea Market at Historic Hudson Valley Site this Weekend
There are many reasons to love the Hudson Valley. The mountains, the river, the great hiking, and the history. Included in that history are several Hudson Valley mansions. Roosevelt, Vanderbilt, Mills Mansion, just to name a few. And one that is north of Dutchess County called Olana. I had heard of Olana because it was affiliated with the Hudson River School of Painting. The home and estate were owned by Frederic Edwin Church, an important figure in the school.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NYSP: Hudson Valley, New York Man Used Machete To Rape Victim
Police allege a 20-year-old Hudson Valley man used a machete to rape a person he had a relationship with. On Monday, New York State Police alleged a Sullivan County man used a machete to physically and sexually assault his victim. New York State Police Arrest Bloomingburg, New York Man Following...
Four Charged With Manslaughter After Hudson Valley Father’s Reported ‘Suicide’
Four Hudson Valley residents have been charged with manslaughter following the death of a Hudson Valley father. Police were told the man attempted to commit suicide. On Friday, the Town of Newburgh Police Department reported four Hudson Valley residents were arrested for manslaughter following an investigation into a reported suicide.
Elderly New York Woman Dies After Pulled From Hudson Valley Lake
An elderly woman who is said to be an "avid swimmer" died after she was rescued from a lake in the Hudson Valley. On Thursday, August 18, 2022, at approximately 4:48 p.m. the Rosendale Police Department, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police were dispatched to Williams Lake, in the Town of Rosendale for a water emergency. Upon arrival, the responding units were told that 81-year-old Carol Smith from New York City was visiting friends in the Hudson Valley.
Million Dollar River View Homes In Hudson Valley New York
Have you ever thought about where you might live if money was no object? Would you move out of New York or would maybe just a nice house on the river work for you?. I was recently thinking about where I would live if money was not a concern. I think I would want to have multiple houses in multiple climates. I would want something like Yellowstone in Montana and I would have to have a beach house probably on Nantucket but I would also want to live here in the Hudon Valley too.
RELATED PEOPLE
Fake ‘Off-Duty Trooper’ Guilty Of Hate Crime in Hudson Valley, NY
A man who lied about being an "off-duty" New York State trooper pleaded guilty to committing a hate crime against a Hudson Valley pastor and police Lieutenant. On Thursday in Orange County Court, 61-year-old William Ryan of Newburgh pleaded guilty to menacing in the second degree as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.
Top 5 Places to Get Great Fajitas in the Hudson Valley
Here are the top 5 places to get fajitas in the Hudson Valley. I'll always remember having the best fajitas, personally, at Fresno's in Poughkeepsie. Fresno's Southwest Restaurant & Bar at the Poughkeepsie Galleria was the place to go for me back in the 90s. An order of their amazing fajitas and a Texas-size Budweiser really hit the spot.
Popular Poughkeepsie Restaurant has Closed, Fans Left Wondering Why?
The sign on the front door says vacation, but it looks like it's closed for good after asking around. One thing the Hudson Valley has is a ton of great restaurants to enjoy a meal at. From Rhinebeck to Newburgh the choices are endless but one thing that drives me crazy is when you find that one place that you look forward to getting food from has suddenly closed down.
30 Best Foods Available at the 2022 Dutchess County Fair
There are a host of crazy new foods as well as some old favorites at the 176th Dutchess County Fair in Rhinebeck. While the fair is full of many attractions, the real reason everyone goes to the annual celebration in Dutchess County is for the food. Milkshakes, fried dough, and sausage and pepper sandwiches are on everyone's list, but there are also a number of other delicious foods you won't want to overlook.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Creator Hanging Out at Ulster Cemetery
The creator of one of the most popular shows on Netflix spent the weekend in the Hudson Valley and did something that most people have never done at a graveyard. If you're like me and you are into comic books then you are probably all too familiar with Neil Gaiman, creator of The Sandman series. It wasn't his first and only series with DC but it may be his most popular and for good reason. It was dark, different, creative, and at times just beautiful and inspiring.
Jaguars in the Hudson Valley! Jagwar Twin Performs at WRRV Sessions
It was another party at Newburgh Brewing Company this week when Jagwar Twin stopped by for WRRV Sessions. The best live (and free!) alternative concert series in the Hudson Valley continued with one of most unique new artists to hit the scene in recent memory. Jagwar Twin at WRRV Sessions.
Extra Fair Food Will Be Donated in Rhinebeck New York
One of the most enjoyable parts about visiting our county fairs in the HudsonValley is enjoying all of the amazing food that we get to gobble up during the fair season. The Dutchess County Fair does an amazing job of not only offering the traditional fair favorites but they have local food vendors as well with their specialties.
Pharmaceutical Collection & Waste Disposal for Orange County Residents
I was doing some house cleaning back in 2020 and wedged in the back of some cabinets were some old medication bottles. Some were even from when I was a baby! Most of them were empty, a couple of them had a couple thing still left in them. I was wondering why we still had them after all these years. Why didn't we get rid of them sooner? Turns out, to dispose of them properly, it's harder than I thought.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dutchess County Park Hosting Food Trucks & Fall Concert Series
It’s still the dog days of summer, but fall will be here before you know it. Labor Day is just a few weeks away, and even though summer doesn’t officially end until later in September, Labor Day always feels like the end of the season. It’s kind of a sad feeling, but luckily the Hudson Valley is incredibly beautiful in the fall and it’s chock full of fun things to do.
5 Places to Grab a Great Cup of Coffee in Dutchess County
There is nothing like a great cup of coffee. There’s something soothing about sipping hot, fresh coffee. Even if you’re in the middle of something you’d rather not be doing, having a few sips of coffee gives you a little break. And if you’ve got more time, a relaxing cup of coffee with a good book or a good friend can’t be beat.
Rave-Worthy Restaurant Now Open at Former Ulster Howard Johnson’s
You may or may not be old enough to remember Howard Johnson’s. Not the motels, the restaurants. When I was a kid growing up in the 1970s, there were Howard Johnson’s Restaurants everywhere. And I feel as though we stopped at at least one every time we went on a family road trip. We even had one in Newburgh where I grew up, and I went there many times.
Hudson Valley Man With Previous DWIs Accused Of Fatal Impaired Crash in New York
An alleged impaired Hudson Valley man with "previous DWI-related incidents" was arrested after a fatal crash. The Albany County Sheriff's Office confirmed an Upper Hudson Valley man was arrested following a fatal crash in Albany County. Greene County, New York Man Arrested Following Fatal Crash in Town of Bethlehem, New...
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
Poughkeepsie, NY
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0