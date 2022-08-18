Read full article on original website
Michael Schwartz
4d ago
My father is still the youngest Principal in DeKalb County History dating back more than 40 years. That’s great for this young man! Congrats!
Georgia's largest school district punishes black students more than others, data show
Georgia's largest school district is once again facing scrutiny over equity in discipline following new data that show black students are much more likely to be punished than any other racial or ethnic group.
Atlanta man's goal of supporting elementary school math teachers gets $10,000 boost
ATLANTA - A minority-owned business in the Atlanta area is getting a boost. Comcast's Rise Program awarded $10,000 to Greg Coleman's business Mr. Elementary Math. Coleman's Instagram has thousands of followers that come to him for advice and tools to teach math concepts to elementary school students. Coleman started his...
Morehouse College student from SF takes stock of accomplishments and road ahead
SAN FRANCISCO -- Isreal Laviene holds a very special place with us at KPIX 5. In early 2021, we helped connect him to his dream school, Morehouse College in Atlanta.Now Laviene is back home for summer break with good news about his first year at school. Last year, Laviene shared with KPIX his acceptance letter from Morehouse."Dear Isreal, I am excited to welcome you as the newest member of the class of 2025 at Morehouse College," read Laviene. "You should be proud of the accomplishments that led you to this moment." Laviene's acceptance to Morehouse changed his life. "When...
Echos of the Ring Shout are still fighting Black erasure centuries later
My great-grandmother’s name was Ora Lee Fuqua. She was born on a sharecropping plantation in Central City, Ky. We were owned by the Fuqua family, a prominent white family in the South and beyond. My work retraces her story by recalling the Ring Shout. Praise houses were small wooden...
10 Black-Owned Atlanta Restaurants to Visit this Black Business Month
August is National Black Business Month when the country celebrates the success of black-owned businesses. It’s a way to recognize black-owned businesses that have been improving the American economy for years. It’s also a time to encourage consumers throughout the country to support local businesses and restaurants owned by people of color. National Black Business Month is also a great time to applaud black women-owned agencies that went through immense struggles and challenges to establish themselves in different industries.
CCS employees volunteer with Carrollton Therapeutics
A group of Carrollton City Schools employees spent part of their summer break volunteering with Carrollton Therapeutics, an organization which helps support individuals with intellectual disabilities in the community. While summer provides an opportunity for educators to rest and prepare for the next school year, it also affords them extra...
Cobb International Festival coming to Jim Miller Park August 27
Who doesn’t love a great (almost Fall) festival, especially when the entrance fee and parking are free? This multi-cultural event, the Cobb International Festival, is coming back this year on August 27th from 12 pm-6 pm. It had its debut in 2019. It was postponed the last two years...
Woman returning to her DeKalb elementary school, but as a teacher this time
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A DeKalb County woman is getting back to her roots by going back to elementary school. This time, though, she’ll be running her own classroom. Arely Cardenas is Woodward Elementary School’s newest first grade teacher, bringing her full circle to her time at Woodward Elementary School more than a decade ago.
Local Olympian facing tough fight
When she was just 12 years old, former Olympian and currently homeless Newnan resident Mattline Render started running. “For the first time we could eat a hot lunch, eat in the cafeteria,” Render said. “I thought I could outrun everybody, and if I outran everybody, I’d get a free lunch.”
James Warren Jackson and An Earlier Atlanta Black Gay Life
The Atlanta Committee, The Rose Room & Morehouse College (Before Loretta’s) This is the third article from “Reclaiming Our Time: A History of Atlanta’s Black LGBTQIA Life,” a series of editorials that presents vivid and personal accounts of one of the city’s most definitive communities. James Warren Jackson is a Black gay man born in Atlanta in 1946.
Thousands around Atlanta to participate in meal to remember 1906 massacre
ATLANTA — Next month, thousands in metro Atlanta will sit down for meals around the city to commemorate and remember the 1906 Atlanta massacre. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach got a preview of the collaborative, community event that will tell the truth about the past and discuss the path for the future.
Metro Atlanta teen's non-profit comforts children struggling with trauma
A metro-Atlanta teenager is comforting children in need. C.J. Matthews and his non-profit, "Blankies 4 My Buddies," are helping children struggling with loss and trauma. It started as a goal to collect blankets, but it's grown since. A family tragedy inspired C.J. to make a difference. "So, Blankies 4 My...
Eggs Up Grill Begins Construction in Morrow
Subway franchisee opening breakfast, brunch and lunch spot fall 2022.
Historical marker to honor Lottie Watkins, pioneering business and political leader
The late Lottie Watkins, a Georgia state representative and pioneering African American real estate broker, will be honored with a City historical marker outside her namesake building in the West End. Approved by the Atlanta City Council on Aug. 15, the marker is expected to be installed early next year...
Atlanta and Charlotte’s parallels, Ja Rule on NFTs, and redeveloping Gwinnett Place Mall
On this edition of “Closer Look,” Atlanta could learn a few lessons in land use and development from one of the other fastest-growing metros in the nation: Charlotte, North Carolina. As both cities continue to be challenged with sustainable development and affordable housing needs, the Charlotte City Council...
Georgia families faced with losing free lunches
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For the last two years of the pandemic, Georgia public school students were guaranteed a free lunch at school. That benefit will soon go away. A federal government program is reverting back to pre-pandemic standards where families must qualify for free or reduced lunches based on their household income.
Boyd sworn in as Chief Judge for City of McDonough
McDonough attorney and City of McDonough Solicitor Pro Tem Andrea Boyd was sworn in July 28 as Chief Judge for the City of McDonough Municipal Court by Mayor Sandra Vincent. This is a historic appointment, as Boyd becomes the first African American and female Chief Judge of the City of McDonough Municipal Court.
Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller
Last week Chet Fuller passed away at the age of 72. An author and journalist, Fuller, who I always called “Mr. Fuller, impacted an innumerable number of Black reporters and editors in Atlanta during his illustrious and award-winning career. For me, the impact that Mr. Fuller had on my career could be summed up by […] The post Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
“She’s Sitting There With Rudy Giuliani”: Fulton County Comes to Colorado
Editor’s note: the following is a dispatch from Aug. 16, the latest episode in our series on the Fulton County criminal probe into interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential elections. You can find more of our coverage here and here. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis might not follow...
Police investigating shooting in Atlanta near Spelman College
ATLANTA — There was an officer-involved shooting on Saturday night in downtown Atlanta, police say. Police say the officer and the suspect are Ok. The incident occurred in downtown Atlanta near Spelman College, police say. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police closed down several...
