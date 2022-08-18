Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
5 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Tua Tagovailoa Makes Preseason Debut, Dolphins Fall to RaidersAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Tropical Storm May Hit Gulf Of Mexico Soon, Says Miami's National Hurricane CenterTerry MansfieldMiami, FL
Dolphins Need Offensive Line Help, Here Is Where They Can GoAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Related
thenextmiami.com
30-Story Arquitectonica-Designed Tower Proposed In North Bay Village
Plans for a 30-story tower designed by Arquitectonica have been submitted to Miami-Dade for review. For now, the project is known by its address: 1755 JFK Causeway. According to the application filed on August 4, 1755 JFK Causeway is planned to include:. 201 residential units. 52,818 square feet of office.
floridavacationers.com
19 Best Things to do in Downtown Miami FL You Must Try
Looking for the Best Things to do in downtown Miami, FL?. Miami is more than just another tourist destination: it’s an adventure into culture, nature, and history. Located in Southeast Florida, Miami is home to nearly half-a-million people and attracts over 20 million visitors each year. With such a large and diverse population, there is a myriad of activities to experience in the city.
thenextmiami.com
‘Elegant’ 5-Story Mixed-Use Building Proposed To Replace South Beach Gas Station
A developer is proposing to demolish the Exxon gas station on Alton Road in South Beach, replacing it with a 5-story mixed-use structure. In a letter to Miami Beach planners, an attorney for the developer described the proposed design as “elegant.”. 1840 Alton Road is planned to include:. 17,113...
thenextmiami.com
Demolition Begins At Aston Martin Sales Center To Make Way For Baywalk, Water Feature
Demolition is underway at a sales center next to the Aston Martin Residences site in downtown Miami, according to Ryan RC Rea. A demolition permit for the structure was issued an August 12. Developers of Aston Martin are expected to build a water feature and baywalk in place of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hurricane Andrew, 30 Years Later: "I saw my city destroyed before my very eyes"
MIAMI - Thirty years ago this week on August 24th, 1992 Hurricane Andrew cut like a buzz saw through South Miami-Dade County. Major portions of Florida City and Homestead were reduced to rubble. The stench of wet drywall, and dead vegetation percolated in the August heat. "I saw my city destroyed before my very eyes," Florida City Mayor Otis Wallace remembers."We lost roughly 60% of our tax base in a period of 4 1/2 hours," said Wallace, Mayor of Florida City, who can now take a longer view of that day 30 years ago. "We had some instant 'urban renewal' there...
thenextmiami.com
First Glass Installed At Downtown Miami’s 51-Story Natiivo
The 51-story Natiivo tower rising in downtown Miami is now getting its glass windows and doors installed, new photos by Ryan RC Rea show. The tower also now appears to be close to reaching the 40th floor. A live stream of the construction site is available if you wish to...
iheart.com
Miami's Oldest Neighborhood Celebrates "Little Bahamas" Designation
Miami's oldest Coconut Grove neighborhood celebrates it's official "Little Bahamas" designation. Dr. Enid Pinkney -founder of the Historic Hampton House-says this acknowledges all the contributions Bahamians like her father made when they came to Miami to clear land in 1910. The renaming comes amid widespread gentrification, threatening to displace longtime residents who are the descendants of Bahamian settlers. A federally funded Bahamian Museum of Art and Culture is also being built in the community.
secretmiami.com
This Immersive Dining Experience In Fort Lauderdale Will Transport You To Europe Without Booking A Flight
Some foods are worth traveling for and that includes Europe’s most delicious destinations. In this case, however, you’d only have to drive about an hour away from Miami if you’re looking to experience some of its different cuisines and famous landmarks without traveling overseas. Located inside Fort...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Flies around moldy plantains, roach in the salsa verde: 6 South Florida restaurants temporarily shut
Plantains with “mold build up” at a Caribbean chain, a pair of live roaches crawling in an oven and a roach landing in salsa verde were among the reasons state inspectors ordered six South Florida restaurants shut last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
thenextmiami.com
New Rendering Of Under-Construction $500M Legacy Miami Worldcenter
A new rendering of Legacy Miami Worldcenter has appeared on the project’s social media feed. The $500 million Legacy tower broke ground in August 2021 and is planned to rise 55 stories, or 691 feet. The tower will include 310 condos and 210 hotel rooms, in addition to a Blue Zones health center.
matadornetwork.com
The Best Places To Go Snorkeling in Fort Lauderdale
There are many great snorkeling spots around the world: the Virgin Islands, Maldives, Australia, Fort Lauderdale…wait, what?. Okay, okay — while not exactly on a par with Maldives, Fort Lauderdale is an often-overlooked location to snorkel with a bevy of ocean life, including eels, sea turtles, and even sharks. And it’s a heck of a lot more convenient for most people than flying to the Indian Ocean.
Miami New Times
The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week
Inhale, exhale, and release your stress away at Naam yoga therapist EuGene Gant's Breathwork Night, a yoga session focused on relieving the mind at Tierra Santa Healing House. Guests will experience different forms of breathwork aimed to help strengthen their thinking capabilities and amplify clarity. Attendees are invited to elevate their vibration, boost their senses, and kickstart their personal healing journey during this breath session. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, at Tierra Santa Healing House at Faena Hotel Miami Beach, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-8800; faena.com. Tickets cost $60 to $70 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thenextmiami.com
Melo Group’s 58-Story Downtown 1st Nearing Completion, Leasing Underway
Finishing touches are now being put into place at Melo Group’s 58-story Downtown 1st, a photo by Kyle Merville shows. The external elevator system used during construction is now being removed, Merville wrote. Test piling for the tower began in March 2021, with a tower crane installed by May...
NBC Miami
Miami Skyline Lights Up Under Full Moon Kayak Tour in Biscayne Bay
For South Floridians, kayaking is an activity that many have participated in at least once, but few can say they've done it under a full moon. The Virginia Key Outdoor Center has been offering a full moon kayak tour once a month for the last seven years. The tour launches...
TROPICAL WAVE: Now 20 Percent Chance System East Of Florida Grows
Three Tropical Waves Watched By National Hurricane Center… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There are three tropical waves under the watchful eyes of Meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center. One, east of Florida, has a 20 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WSVN-TV
Boat stranded on 874 Expressway
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat became stranded in the middle of a South Florida expressway after it became detached from its hitch. On Monday afternoon, at around 4, 7Skyforce hovered above the 874 Expressway as crews worked to get the vessel back onto its trailer. Drivers were still...
TROPICAL WAVES: National Hurricane Center Still Watching Several Systems
System East Of Florida Continues To Move… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 2 p.m. Monday, August 22, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center continues to watch three tropical waves, one of which could develop into something more. While the expected possibility of development over […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Miami New Times
New Restaurants to Try This Week: BBQ & Craft Co., Fogo de Chão, and Los Buenos
Miami's latest round of openings includes a second location of BBQ & Craft Company at the Lincoln Eatery, the grand opening of Los Buenos at the Doral Yard, and Fogo de Chão in Fort Lauderdale. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]. BBQ &...
islandernews.com
This Miami deli, with "The Jewban" on the menu, gets Michelin Guide honor and makes list of US best Jewish Delis
South Florida is home to the third largest Jewish population on the United States – behind New York and Los Angeles – so it is natural that a list of the Best Jewish Delis in the US includes a Miami location. But this is just not any Jewish...
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great Italian food in Florida, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Comments / 0