Miami, FL

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

floridavacationers.com

19 Best Things to do in Downtown Miami FL You Must Try

Looking for the Best Things to do in downtown Miami, FL?. Miami is more than just another tourist destination: it’s an adventure into culture, nature, and history. Located in Southeast Florida, Miami is home to nearly half-a-million people and attracts over 20 million visitors each year. With such a large and diverse population, there is a myriad of activities to experience in the city.
MIAMI, FL
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Government
CBS Miami

Hurricane Andrew, 30 Years Later: "I saw my city destroyed before my very eyes"

MIAMI - Thirty years ago this week on August 24th, 1992 Hurricane Andrew cut like a buzz saw through South Miami-Dade County. Major portions of Florida City and Homestead were reduced to rubble. The stench of wet drywall, and dead vegetation percolated in the August heat.   "I saw my city destroyed before my very eyes," Florida City Mayor Otis Wallace remembers."We lost roughly 60% of our tax base in a period of 4 1/2 hours," said Wallace, Mayor of Florida City, who can now take a longer view of that day 30 years ago.  "We had some instant 'urban renewal' there...
HOMESTEAD, FL
thenextmiami.com

First Glass Installed At Downtown Miami’s 51-Story Natiivo

The 51-story Natiivo tower rising in downtown Miami is now getting its glass windows and doors installed, new photos by Ryan RC Rea show. The tower also now appears to be close to reaching the 40th floor. A live stream of the construction site is available if you wish to...
MIAMI, FL
iheart.com

Miami's Oldest Neighborhood Celebrates "Little Bahamas" Designation

Miami's oldest Coconut Grove neighborhood celebrates it's official "Little Bahamas" designation. Dr. Enid Pinkney -founder of the Historic Hampton House-says this acknowledges all the contributions Bahamians like her father made when they came to Miami to clear land in 1910. The renaming comes amid widespread gentrification, threatening to displace longtime residents who are the descendants of Bahamian settlers. A federally funded Bahamian Museum of Art and Culture is also being built in the community.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Flies around moldy plantains, roach in the salsa verde: 6 South Florida restaurants temporarily shut

Plantains with “mold build up” at a Caribbean chain, a pair of live roaches crawling in an oven and a roach landing in salsa verde were among the reasons state inspectors ordered six South Florida restaurants shut last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
FLORIDA STATE
thenextmiami.com

New Rendering Of Under-Construction $500M Legacy Miami Worldcenter

A new rendering of Legacy Miami Worldcenter has appeared on the project’s social media feed. The $500 million Legacy tower broke ground in August 2021 and is planned to rise 55 stories, or 691 feet. The tower will include 310 condos and 210 hotel rooms, in addition to a Blue Zones health center.
MIAMI, FL
matadornetwork.com

The Best Places To Go Snorkeling in Fort Lauderdale

There are many great snorkeling spots around the world: the Virgin Islands, Maldives, Australia, Fort Lauderdale…wait, what?. Okay, okay — while not exactly on a par with Maldives, Fort Lauderdale is an often-overlooked location to snorkel with a bevy of ocean life, including eels, sea turtles, and even sharks. And it’s a heck of a lot more convenient for most people than flying to the Indian Ocean.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Miami New Times

The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Inhale, exhale, and release your stress away at Naam yoga therapist EuGene Gant's Breathwork Night, a yoga session focused on relieving the mind at Tierra Santa Healing House. Guests will experience different forms of breathwork aimed to help strengthen their thinking capabilities and amplify clarity. Attendees are invited to elevate their vibration, boost their senses, and kickstart their personal healing journey during this breath session. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, at Tierra Santa Healing House at Faena Hotel Miami Beach, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-8800; faena.com. Tickets cost $60 to $70 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina.
MIAMI, FL
thenextmiami.com

Melo Group’s 58-Story Downtown 1st Nearing Completion, Leasing Underway

Finishing touches are now being put into place at Melo Group’s 58-story Downtown 1st, a photo by Kyle Merville shows. The external elevator system used during construction is now being removed, Merville wrote. Test piling for the tower began in March 2021, with a tower crane installed by May...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Skyline Lights Up Under Full Moon Kayak Tour in Biscayne Bay

For South Floridians, kayaking is an activity that many have participated in at least once, but few can say they've done it under a full moon. The Virginia Key Outdoor Center has been offering a full moon kayak tour once a month for the last seven years. The tour launches...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVE: Now 20 Percent Chance System East Of Florida Grows

Three Tropical Waves Watched By National Hurricane Center… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There are three tropical waves under the watchful eyes of Meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center. One, east of Florida, has a 20 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Boat stranded on 874 Expressway

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat became stranded in the middle of a South Florida expressway after it became detached from its hitch. On Monday afternoon, at around 4, 7Skyforce hovered above the 874 Expressway as crews worked to get the vessel back onto its trailer. Drivers were still...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVES: National Hurricane Center Still Watching Several Systems

System East Of Florida Continues To Move… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 2 p.m. Monday, August 22, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center continues to watch three tropical waves, one of which could develop into something more. While the expected possibility of development over […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL

