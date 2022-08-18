Read full article on original website
7 Fun Things to Do in Tallahassee With Your FamilyBecca CTallahassee, FL
Publix opens another new grocery store location in FloridaKristen WaltersFlorida State
Fleming Island high school running back commits to Florida StateAnthony SalazarTallahassee, FL
Major grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida next monthKristen WaltersFlorida State
seminoles.com
Soccer Earns First Win of the Season, 3-1, Over Georgia
Athens, Ga. – No. 1 Florida State (1-0-1) earned its first win of the season and first win under head coach Brian Pensky after a 3-1 win over Georgia (1-1-0). Cristina Roque improved to 28-0-7 in her career and the Noles improved to 46-16-10 on the road since 2013. The win also marked FSU’s first win against Georgia in Athens.
Yardbarker
Florida State University's president says school is going to be 'very aggressive' in remaining competitive
Despite continuous speculation, no more dominoes have toppled in the months since USC and UCLA shocked the college football world by announcing a move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten. Florida State sounds ready to make a move when the time is right, though. "It's something I'm spending a...
tallahasseereports.com
Tallahassee Mayor: Dailey Challenged by Dozier, Two Other Candidates
Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey is being challenged by three candidates – Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier, Whitfield Leland, and Michael Ibrahim. Mayor Dailey was elected to his current position in 2018 and previously served on the Leon County Commission. Provided below is a table giving the positions of all...
WCTV
Back to school: Hundreds of students still on housing waitlist
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M parents and students are frustrated after hundreds of people are still on the waitlist for on-campus housing, while classes begin on Monday. WCTV’s Staci Inez spoke with the parents who said they found out on short notice that their child wouldn’t have housing, which...
travelnowsmart.com
The Most Effective Brunch in Tallahassee (FL)– 20 Top Places
Are you seeking the ideal area to take your following legendary food journey?. Tallahassee, Florida might deserve a browse through. The state funding isn’t simply a location for its magnificent parks and also historical frameworks. It is additionally residence to a dynamic breakfast food scene. Tallahassee is residence to...
tallahasseereports.com
BREAKING: Another $50K from California Targets City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox
Campaign filings submitted this past Friday, show political groups that are targeting Tallahassee City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox received another injection of campaign funds from the the California group called the Green Advocacy Project. Florida Division of Elections records show that the Florida Young Democrats PAC received a $50,000 donation from...
Officials search for missing swimmer in Spring Creek
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office continued their search efforts on Sunday for a swimmer who went missing in Spring Creek on Saturday. Deputies said Spring Creek and the Magnolia Bridge Boat Landing would be closed on Sunday while the rescue efforts continued. At around 1:00 Saturday afternoon, JCSO got a call […]
DeSantis says 20 voting arrests in 2020 election probe an ‘opening salvo’
TALLAHASSEE — Twenty felons across Florida were being arrested Thursday on allegations that they voted illegally during the 2020 elections, Gov. Ron DeSantis said. STORY: ‘Botox bandit,’ woman skips out on her nearly $2,600 botox bill at Jacksonville Beach med spa. The arrests came just days before...
WJHG-TV
Jackson County actively searching for body
JACKSON COUNTY , Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Spring Creek and the Magnolia Bridge boat landing were closed Sunday while rescue efforts continued on the waterway. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a subject in distress on Spring Creek on Saturday at around 1 p.m. Deputies responded and determined an individual with a group of military students from Fort Rucker had sunk below the water’s surface and could not be located.
WCTV
Tallahassee man commits suicide in a rest area on I-10
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 55-year-old Tallahassee man was found dead in his vehicle Friday evening in a rest area near mile maker 234 on I-10. A BOLO had been made after the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a call just before 7:40 p.m. about a possible armed and suicidal man at an unknown rest area.
Merger of Sanderson Farms and Cargill is a bad deal for farmers and consumers
Why conspire with your competitors when you can just merge? Over the last two years, giant corporate meat companies have been settling lawsuits to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars that allege they conspired with each other to fix prices, lower workers’ and farmers’ pay and raise the price of meat for both […] The post Merger of Sanderson Farms and Cargill is a bad deal for farmers and consumers appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Court trial involving man in standoff in Tallahassee to end
A court trial involving a man who killed himself during a standoff with law enforcement will formally end.
WCTV
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled, child found safe
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office issued an Amber Alert late Sunday night after a 1-year-old was abducted earlier in the day. Aurora Mobley-Miller was abducted by 50-year-old Felecia Elaine Horne in Thomasville, according to a bulletin. They are believed to be traveling in a 2004 Gray Toyota Camry with Florida Tag DFF2048.
Gadsden County Sheriff's Office searching for missing juvenile
The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office announced Sunday afternoon that it is searching for a missing juvenile.
WCTV
LATEST: Rush hour high speed chase leads to crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A high speed chase that started on Highway 27 led to a crash. The chase centered around a stolen vehicle, a white truck, in the 1900 block of W. Tennessee St. on Wednesday. The Tallahassee Police Department said they tried to stop the truck almost immediately...
Florida gas station shootout caught on dramatic video, man charged with battery
Florida authorities have released dramatic video footage showing a shootout at a gas station early Sunday morning. The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. in the 8300 block of Thomas Drive in Panama City Beach, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office originally charged Tighree Thomas and...
Florida Caregiver Accused Of Dragging Disabled Patient By The Hair, Ripping It Out
Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, with the help of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, announced the arrest of a care provider for abusing an adult with disabilities. According to the MFCU investigation, Makala Malcolm, 24, dragged an adult with disabilities directly by
WCTV
New information: Multiple victims held at gunpoint during ATM robbery in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New details are coming to light in regards to an armed robbery that happened on Tuesday night in Tallahassee. The incident began to unfold around 6:50 p.m. at the First Commerce Credit Union near the intersection of Capital Circle North West and West Tharpe Street when two separate victims were allegedly held up by a man armed with a gun, said police.
Man dies in apparent shooting incident in Quincy
The Quincy Police Department announced Sunday that it is investigating a death of a man.
WCTV
Quincy PD investigating homicide after early morning shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Officers are investigating a homicide following an early morning shooting, according to the Quincy Police Department. Authorities responded to the area of U.S. 90 and South Jackson Street around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, according to a press release. Officers reportedly discovered a black sedan riddled with bullets, and...
