Have You Seen The Unbelievable Wyoming History On Legend Rock?
When you google 'petroglyphs in Wyoming' there are three major sites that come up. White Mountain petroglyph site, Castle Gardens and Legend Rock State petroglyph site. Not saying that there aren't more than that and likely there are MANY more, but just not as publicized. I've been lucky enough to...
NWS Cheyenne: Morning Lows to Drop Into the 40s This Weekend
Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could get an early taste of fall this weekend, as a surface cold front is expected to usher in cooler temperatures. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, some locations could struggle to make it out of the 70s Friday and Saturday. "Morning...
Wyoming Only the “10th” Most Beautiful State in America? I Disagree.
Ah, Wyoming. Home of sweeping prairies, dramatic mountainscapes, and gorgeous sunsets. We love your majestic beauty - why else would we put up with the crazy wind and hailstorms? Yes, our state is beautiful. But according to Thrillest, Wyoming isn't the most beautiful state in the country. And I respectfully disagree with them.
Wyoming Game & Fish Offering Reward for Information on Elk Poaching
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking for the public's help in hunting down whoever poached a mature bull elk in Sybille Canyon early this month. The agency says the elk was shot along Wyoming 34 about two-and-a-half miles west of the Thorne/Williams Wildlife Research Center sometime between the evening of Friday, Aug. 5, and the morning of Saturday, Aug. 6, and its head and antlers removed between the evening of Saturday, Aug. 6, and the morning of Sunday, Aug. 7.
Your Guide To When Colorado Will See Prime Fall Colors
Sure, it's still shorts weather and summer, but before long, the pumpkin spice, brisk days and nights and colors will be changing. Here in Colorado, we are spoiled with some of the best scenery in the country and those sights and scenes get even better with those pops of color during the autumn months in particular when the aspens turn golden and show off for all to see.
Scientists Suggest Moving More Wolves (and Beavers) to Wyoming
In 1995, the Yellowstone National Park began the Wolf Restoration program. Grey wolves began to populate the park, returning to territories they had long previously been removed from by extermination and hunting methods. According to the National Park Service, "By the mid-1900s, wolves had been almost entirely eliminated from the 48 states."
Study Finds Wyoming’s Community Colleges Rank High Nationally
Wyoming has seven community colleges dotting the state, from Cheyenne to Sheridan. Thousands of students graduate from Wyoming community colleges every year. And according to WalletHub, the Cowboy State's community colleges are some of the best in the nation. WalletHub recently surveyed the community college systems across the nation and...
Gordon Nominated For Another Term
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Gov. Mark Gordon has a clear path to reelection after winning the Republican primary in Wyoming on Tuesday, while more competitive Republican primary races shaped up for secretary of state and state superintendent of public instruction. Democrats, meanwhile, have all but ceded these offices to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here’s Where to See Grease on the Big Screen in Colorado for $5
When is the last time you have seen the musical masterpiece of a movie known at Grease on the big screen? It's probably been a while, but you can change that this weekend. Select AMC Theaters are showing Grease for just $5 per ticket. With the average prices of a movie and Inflation these days, you don't need to have a degree in economics to realize this is a great deal to see a classic on the big screen.
Another Wet Weekend on Tap for Southeast Wyoming
Areas west of Interstate 25 in southeast Wyoming could see another wet weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. The NWS says it should be dry through at least Thursday as high pressure builds over western Wyoming, but the high pressure may shift east towards the end of the week, which could result in the return of monsoonal moisture this weekend.
The Internet Has Feelings On What Devils Tower Actually Is.
Devils Tower is the first national monument in the United States. We can all agree on that. We can also agree that seeing Devils Tower is more than awe-inspiring. We can also all agree that it's an incredible wonder in this world. But, if you ask people what they think...
Wyoming Education Association Suing State Over Inadequate School Funding
The Wyoming Education Association (WEA) has filed suit today against the State of Wyoming, asserting that the state has violated the Wyoming Constitution by failing to fund public schools adequately, according to a recent press release from the WEA. "Our students deserve better," said WEA President Grady Hutcherson. "WEA felt...
Man Killed in Trike Motorcycle Crash in Southeast Wyoming
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says driver fatigue and/or a possible medical condition may be to blame for a trike motorcycle crash in Goshen County that left a man dead. The crash happened around 1:17 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, near milepost 134.2 on U.S. 85, about five miles south of the Goshen-Niobrara County line or about 15 miles south of Lusk.
‘American Idol’ Producers Selling Staggering $22 Million California Winery — See Inside! [Pictures]
Two of the producers behind American Idol have listed their California winery for sale at $22 million, and photos show a property that is absolutely spectacular. According to Realtor.com, Idol producers Nigel Lythgoe and Ken Warwick grew up together in Liverpool, and they went on to launch Idol into a worldwide phenomenon. In 2005, they decided to expand their holdings into the wine business, and they bought the property where their winery now stands for $5.2 million, knocking down the existing house on the property to build a stunning Italian-style villa that serves as their facility.
Wyoming Men Dead After Being Struck by SUV Friday Night
Two Wyoming men are dead after being struck by an SUV in Thayne Friday night, according to the highway patrol. The crash happened around 10:22 p.m. near milepost 99.95 on U.S. 89 (Main Street). According to a crash summary, a GMC Yukon was headed south when 59-year-old Phillip Pinney and...
