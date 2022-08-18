Great Harvest Bread Company shares easy-to-make sandwiches for school lunches

Some parents are staring down nine months of packed lunches as kids head back to school.

Madison Houk with the Great Harvest Bread Company in Evanston goes beyond the PB and J with other easy-to-make sandwiches for your kids' lunch box.

Examples include:

-Roast beef on cheddar garlic bread

-BLT on sourdough bread

-Salami on cracked pepper parmesan bread

-Hummus and veggies on tomato herb bread

-Roast beef on rosemary garlic bread

-Ham on Oregon herb bread

-Great harvest club

-Baja chipotle turkey