ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

Fruit Flies, Broken Cooler Reported During Health Inspection At CT Ice Cream Shop

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago

A Connecticut ice cream shop was cited for numerous violations during a health inspection earlier this month.

Milkcraft in West Hartford had a routine inspection by the health department at noon on Friday, Aug. 5, according to a report from the West Hartford-Bloomfield Health District.

The shop is located at 967 Farmington Ave.

Inspectors detailed 27 health issues in the report, including food boxes stored on the floor in the downstairs walk-in cooler, a "heavily unclean" microwave in the basement, an unclean broken cooler in the front service area, and fruit flies in the establishment.

Health inspectors also noted unclean walls throughout the business, "heavily unclean" flooring beneath the prep tables, and an unclean fan vent in the bathroom, among other violations.

The business received 33 demerit points and an overall rating of 67 out of 100, the health department reported.

The health department added in its report that a reinspection would be required in two weeks, along with a meeting to go over the violations.

Cec Amado, a representative at Milkcraft, told Daily Voice that the business failed the inspection due to structural issues, not because the store was dirty.

Amado said the issues included a fridge being shut off and left at the front of the store and two ceiling filter fans that didn't have covers.

The store's reinspection is set for Friday, Aug. 19, and an updated score will be provided then, Amado said.

Amado believes the store will easily pass the reinspection.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ctexaminer.com

Whole Foods Announces Plans for Old Saybrook Location

OLD SAYBROOK – Upscale supermarket chain Whole Foods signed a lease for a space in a shopping plaza at the corner of Spencer Plain and Boston Post roads, the development group that owns the property confirmed on Monday. Joe Pierik, vice president of retail leasing and acquisitions at Rhode...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Register Citizen

Car and truck went into Connecticut River in Rocky Hill by accident, fire chief says

ROCKY HILL — A car and a pickup truck that ended up in the Connecticut River over the weekend were driven into the water by accident, the town’s fire chief said Monday. No one was injured during the incident, and both vehicles have been removed from the water, Chief Michael P. Garrahy said. He said firefighters were able to contain the vehicles’ gasoline leaks by setting up booms in the river to absorb the fuel, which floated to the surface.
ROCKY HILL, CT
Daily Voice

2 Stabbed On Metro-North Train In Naugatuck

Two men were stabbed on a Connecticut Metro-North train. The incident took place in New Haven County around 4 p.m., Monday, Aug. 22, in Naugatuck. According to the Naugatuck Police, officers were dispatched to the Naugatuck Train Station to investigate a stabbing that had occurred on an MTA train en route from the Waterbury Station.
NAUGATUCK, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Hartford, CT
Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
West Hartford, CT
Health
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Health
City
West Hartford, CT
WTNH

Police investigate tractor-trailer fire on 1-91 South in Windsor

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating a crash on I-91 Southbound in Windsor on Monday afternoon, police said. According to the Department of Transportation, a tractor-trailer crash resulted in a fire between Exits 38A and 37. The three right lanes remain closed as of this time. State Police Troop H said there are […]
WINDSOR, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Cream#Fruit Flies#Food Drink#Public Health#Foodsafety#Inspect Service#Food Safety#General Health#Ct Ice Cream Shop#Milkcraft#The Health Department#Daily Voice
NBC Connecticut

Item Being Sold Online Stolen From Vendor During In-Person Meeting: Police

A face-to-face meeting between an online vendor and a potential buyer in Middletown did not go as initially anticipated. Police say two individuals had discussed the purchase of at least one item that was being sold online and decided to meet in-person at the McDonald's on South Main Street to conduct the sale.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
wetheitalians.com

Deli offers traditional Sicilian comfort food in Middletown: ‘It looks like home’

When Middletown residents of Sicilian ancestry want a taste of home, many go out to Avella’s Italian Takeout at 232 Williams St., near Wesleyan University. “It looks just like when I was growing up,” said Rose Scarrozzo, whose grandparents were born in Sicily. “My grandmother used to cook just like this. It looks like home.”
NBC Connecticut

Fire Damages House in Lisbon

Several departments responded to a house fire in Lisbon on Monday night. Firefighters were called to a home on Newent Road around 7:44 p.m. after getting a report of a fire. Heavy flames could be seen coming out of the home. In total, firefighters from 11 fire departments responded to...
LISBON, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Injured in Stabbing on Metro-North Train

Two people are injured after a stabbing on a Metro-North train in Connecticut on Monday. Metro North officials said MTA police received reports of an incident involving two passengers on board a Metro-North train around 4 p.m. The incident appears to have happened on a train from Waterbury to Bridgeport.
NAUGATUCK, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WWLP 22News

Farm in Suffield gives up close experience with alpacas

(Mass Appeal) – If you’re looking for your next staycation destination before summer ends, try the town of Suffield, CT. Here you’ll find Roaring Acres Alpacas with over 30 acres filed with alpacas! Alison Minch, the owner, talks about what you can experience.
NewsTimes

$2.1M Bethlehem home’s 40 acres include Christmas tree farm, shooting range

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It’s one thing to have more than 40 acres of land that’s nothing but wide-open space. It’s another thing to have so much acreage that’s also filled with amenities. The property belonging to the home on 119 Judge Lane in Bethlehem falls in the latter category.
BETHLEHEM, CT
NBC Connecticut

Boat Launch in Rocky Hill Reopens After 2 Vehicles Drove Into CT River

The boat launch at Ferry Park in Rocky Hill has reopened after two vehicles drove into the Connecticut River overnight. Firefighters said they were at the scene with police and the state Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection. According to officials, the vehicles that drove into the river were sitting...
ROCKY HILL, CT
Florence Carmela

Mountain Lions: More Sightings In The State, What Do The Experts Say

A North American Mountain Lion in Glacier National Park, United StatesNational Park Service (NPS) Mountain Lions have been extinct in Connecticut for over 100 years according to The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection but last summer there were three reported sightings in New Canaan, Connecticut, and police have received more reports of Mountain Lion sightings in the eastern part of the town. The first sighting was in the early Spring. It was on Old Rock Lane and White Oak Shade Road below the Merritt Parkway. According to Animal Control, this appeared to be a credible sighting.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
343K+
Followers
51K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy