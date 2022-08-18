Fruit Flies, Broken Cooler Reported During Health Inspection At CT Ice Cream Shop

A Connecticut ice cream shop was cited for numerous violations during a health inspection earlier this month.

Milkcraft in West Hartford had a routine inspection by the health department at noon on Friday, Aug. 5, according to a report from the West Hartford-Bloomfield Health District.

The shop is located at 967 Farmington Ave.

Inspectors detailed 27 health issues in the report, including food boxes stored on the floor in the downstairs walk-in cooler, a "heavily unclean" microwave in the basement, an unclean broken cooler in the front service area, and fruit flies in the establishment.

Health inspectors also noted unclean walls throughout the business, "heavily unclean" flooring beneath the prep tables, and an unclean fan vent in the bathroom, among other violations.

The business received 33 demerit points and an overall rating of 67 out of 100, the health department reported.

The health department added in its report that a reinspection would be required in two weeks, along with a meeting to go over the violations.

Cec Amado, a representative at Milkcraft, told Daily Voice that the business failed the inspection due to structural issues, not because the store was dirty.

Amado said the issues included a fridge being shut off and left at the front of the store and two ceiling filter fans that didn't have covers.

The store's reinspection is set for Friday, Aug. 19, and an updated score will be provided then, Amado said.

Amado believes the store will easily pass the reinspection.