ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Sparklight garners top 10 award from PC Magazine

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 5 days ago

Sparklight was recently named to PC Magazine’s list of the top 10 Fastest Internet Service Providers in the nation for the second consecutive year, a press release detailed.

PC Magazine tested ISPs across the country based on upload and download speeds via PCMag Speedtest from June 1, 2021, to June 7, 2022.

“We’re incredibly honored to once again be ranked by PC Magazine as one of the top 10 Fastest ISPs in U.S.,” Julie Laulis, President and CEO, stated in the press release. “We continue to invest in our infrastructure to ensure our customers have access to a state-of-the-art network designed to support the high-speed internet needs of our customers and communities – today and in the future. Whether they are working, learning, gaming or streaming from home, we are pleased to provide our customers with a seamless, best in class experience.”

Sparklight currently offers speeds up to 1 Gigabit for residential customers and up to 5 Gigabits for business customers over its fiber-powered network.

With investments of nearly $950 million over the past three years, the company is laying the groundwork to launch speeds as fast as 10 Gigabits and beyond. Delivering speed 10 times faster than today’s networks, 10G will transform the customer experience, creating new possibilities for smart cities, connected homes, virtual and augmented reality and business.

Earlier this year, Sparklight was named among the top 10 on PC Magazine’s Best Gaming ISPs list for 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pc Magazine#Pcmag Speedtest
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
3K+
Followers
342
Post
429K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy