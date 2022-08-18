WILMINGTON — Span wire work at the intersection of State Route 73 and Airborne Road in this week will require lane restrictions on both routes, according to ODOT. Beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, the right lane of eastbound SR 73 and the right lane of Airborne Road at SR 73 will be closed. The restrictions will be in effect until 2 p.m., and traffic will be maintained by flaggers.

WILMINGTON, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO