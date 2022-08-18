Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The dollar days of summer, Downtown Dayton Dollar Summer Bonus.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
BSA Celtic Annual Golf Outing, registration now open!Everything Kaye!Beavercreek, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
On loan from Switzerland, Vincent van Gogh exhibit ends September 4, 2022Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
wnewsj.com
Serving up success: Leadership Clinton’s Dinner in the Fields
UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — The 13th annual Dinner in the Fields was served up successfully Saturday at the new Nutrien Ag Solutions facility at 2022 Gleason Road northeast of Wilmington. The event is the main fundraiser in support of the yearly Clinton County Leadership Institute programming. By all...
wnewsj.com
Card shower, open house for Dorothy
A birthday card shower and open house celebration is planned for Dorothy Daye, who will turn 90 years young on August 31, 2022. The open house is planned for 2-4 p.m. Sunday, August 28 at the Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Senior Center at 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. Or,...
wnewsj.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] . • Free community dinner at Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, August 25 in the fellowship hall of the church with a delicious meal of burgers, hot dogs, potato salad, green beans or baked beans, chips, desserts and drinks. All are welcome at Center & Wright Streets.
wnewsj.com
Wilmington, Sabina memories for the soul
The horn blew and we knew son Greg and his family had arrived for the weekend. I stood in the garage as he unloaded his Mustang and unpacked his belongings. We had a nice lunch of homemade ham salad and chips, then retired to our library with the overstuffed leather chairs to talk.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnewsj.com
Modern Woodmen, Health Alliance team to raise healthcare funds
Modern Woodmen of America teamed up with Health Alliance of Clinton County to help raise funds for healthcare-related needs in the county and cancer patients at the Foster J. Boyd, MD Regional Cancer Center here in Wilmington. The Health Alliance (which falls under the umbrella of the Clinton County Foundation)...
wnewsj.com
You-Turn Recovery Docket brings turning points
WILMINGTON — At a ceremony held in Dove Church, eight individuals graduated Friday from the You-Turn Recovery Docket. The event was both inspirational and affecting, especially when graduates said a few words about their journey and were joined by family while being recognized on stage. Macy Evans said she’s...
wnewsj.com
Clinton County real estate purchases
This list of recent real estate purchases within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff. Michael D. Bankes to Express Housing Solutions LLC, 57 South Orchard Circle in Blanchester, $80,000. Lisa Noble to Ricky A. Bowman, 427...
wnewsj.com
Weekly fitness classes are back
WILMINGTON — Weekly fitness classes have returned. An information session will be held at the Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Aging Up facility at 717 N. Nelson Ave. at noon Wednesday, August 24. Clinton County Community Action and Clinton Memorial Hospital have partnered to provide the weekly exercise and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnewsj.com
WC students get to work volunteering
Over 80 Wilmington College freshman students cleaned up over 10 miles of the city during Saturday’s volunteer Clean-Up Wilmington day. Over 80 Wilmington College freshman students cleaned up over 10 miles of the city during Saturday’s volunteer Clean-Up Wilmington day. Over 80 Wilmington College freshman students cleaned up...
wnewsj.com
Osborns celebrate 65 years of marriage
Bob and Violet Osborn of Wilmington are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary with an open house 2-4 p.m. Saturday, October 8 at Westboro United Methodist Church, 110 Jonesboro Road, Midland. (No gifts, please.) Robert Osborn and Violet Mae Van Vuren were married August 31, 1957 in the home of Violet’s...
wnewsj.com
Oh, Henry: Hildebrandt starts XC season with win at Monroe
MONROE — Wilmington’s Henry Hildebrandt won the two-mile varsity boys race Monday at the Monroe Invitational Cross Country meet. Hildebrandt covered the layout in 11:02.8. “Every runner who ran this course last year, ran it faster this year,” WHS coach Karen Heslop said. The Wilmington boys were...
wnewsj.com
Classes start today at Wilmington College
WILMINGTON — Fall semester classes began Monday as Wilmington College opened its 152nd academic year with a student enrollment of nearly 1,000 students. New freshmen and transfer students engaged in orientation activities last week and into the Welcome Weekend programming while the balance of returning students arrived on Sunday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnewsj.com
Murphy leads Wilmington against Blanchester
WILMINGTON — Katie Murphy had the low score of the day as Wilmington and Blanchester played golf Monday at the Elks 797 Golf Course. Murphy shot a five-over par 40. Zoey Hupp and Alivia Brewster of Blanchester both had season-best scores. “Another night where Zoey and Alivia recorded their...
wnewsj.com
Falcons continue stranglehold on American golf
GOSHEN — Clinton-Massie continues to post the low scores in the SBAAC American Division boys golf standings. Despite not having the match medalist, the Falcons had two of the next three best scores and an over 161 to win the divisional match Monday at Deer Track Golf Course. “The...
wnewsj.com
North South Street lane closure for one week starting today
WILMINGTON – The City of Wilmington announced closure of the northbound lane of North South Street in front of the Wilmington Public Library and Galvin Park beginning on Monday, August 22. The lane will be closed for one week, weather permitting. The intersection of Birdsall Street and North South...
wnewsj.com
Span wire work to affect SR 73/Airborne Road
WILMINGTON — Span wire work at the intersection of State Route 73 and Airborne Road in this week will require lane restrictions on both routes, according to ODOT. Beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, the right lane of eastbound SR 73 and the right lane of Airborne Road at SR 73 will be closed. The restrictions will be in effect until 2 p.m., and traffic will be maintained by flaggers.
wnewsj.com
OSHP: Hillsboro man caused fatal crash
A Hillsboro man was at fault in an accident that claimed the life of a Fayetteville woman in a two-vehicle crash Saturday, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Wilmington Post is investigating the crash that occurred at 3:55 p.m. on...
wnewsj.com
WCH woman dies in three-vehicle crash
FAYETTE COUNTY – The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash that involved one fatality and two injuries at approximately 5:36 p.m. Monday at the intersection of SR 729 and SR 435 in Fayette County. Preliminary investigation indicates that Allison Rapp, 23, of...
wnewsj.com
WHS volleyball wins home opener over Hillsboro
WILMINGTON — After a slow start, Wilmington overpowered Hillsboro 25-18, 25-12, 25-10 Monday night in a non-league volleyball match at Fred Summers Court. “We came out kind of sloppy and slow the first set,” WHS coach Stephanie Reveal said. “Then settled down, started to set the tempo and move the ball and ran some plays. When we do those little things we just play so much better.”
wnewsj.com
WHS needs boys bowling coach for upcoming season
Wilmington High School is in need of a boys bowling coach for the upcoming season. Anyone interested in applying for the position, should send email to athletic director Troy Diels ([email protected]).
Comments / 0