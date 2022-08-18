NJ Lottery
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ These New Jersey lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Cash4Life
02-19-25-26-60, Cash Ball: 4
(two, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, sixty; Cash Ball: four)
Double Play
08-17-19-22-27-30
(eight, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty)
Pick 6 Lotto
06-20-23-35-45-46
(six, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-five, forty-five, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $3,600,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 80,000,000
Pick 3
7-2-9, Fireball: 8
(seven, two, nine; Fireball: eight)
Pick 4
2-8-4-2, Fireball: 8
(two, eight, four, two; Fireball: eight)
Cash 5
02-20-21-25-41, Xtra: 3
(two, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-five, forty-one; Xtra: three)
Estimated jackpot: $134,000
Midday Pick 3
3-6-9, Fireball: 9
(three, six, nine; Fireball: nine)
Midday Pick 4
5-2-5-2, Fireball: 9
(five, two, five, two; Fireball: nine)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 99,000,000
