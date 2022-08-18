Opinion: Response to Kush

I read the guest commentary by Larry Kush . He failed to mention that he is the senior vice president at Orion Investment Real Estate, so, of course, he will bring up the report that apartments use less water than homes.

I read it and I’m still not sure what it was based on unless the apartment/condo dwellers do not shower to flush toilets. He is correct that we cannot fit all the people into our area that want to come, however, that does not mean that we need to go higher. I would like to add that, to date, I have yet to see any apartments come into our area that are affordable for “lower-income” residents. I have seen a huge number of “lock and leave” for snowbirds and expensive condominiums that I could not afford.

We have family in San Diego. The home they live in has a high-rise apartment complex directly behind what used to be a beautiful backyard. They have no privacy.

I do not believe all people against high-rise housing are trying to stop minorities from coming into this area; but they are trying to keep our views, drive on our streets safely, and continue the lifestyle that was the reason we moved here and stayed here. Putting in high-rise buildings does not bring beauty to this community, it brings traffic, blocks views, and in some cases blocks the sun.

Remember, a new apartment complex may well be considered high tech, however, 10 to 20 years from now it won’t be, it will only be an “older complex.”

Regarding the issue with the environment, zero landscaping around these locations and light-colored paving of streets would be a start; however, that is different.

Vicki Broman

Paradise Valley