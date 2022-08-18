Stephen Colletti Makes It Instagram Official with Alex Weaver

“Laguna Beach” alum Stephen Colletti is going public with his relationship with NASCAR reporter Alex Weaver.

On Wednesday, Colletti posted a photo of himself with Weaver on a boat.

He wrote, “Magic hours are a bit more magical this year. 😎 @al_weave.”

She responded to the post with a silver heart emoji, calling herself the “luckiest girl.”

Weaver also posted Colletti’s photo on her Instagram Story, reiterating, “I’m a lucky girl.”

Colletti recently launched a podcast with his ex-girlfriend and “Laguna Beach” co-star Kristin Cavallari, on which they share all the behind-the-scenes tidbits about the MTV hit show, which aired 18 years ago.

Colletti and Cavallari now have a working relationship and are nothing more than friends.

She recently shared on her “Call Her Daddy” podcast, “Once I'm done with someone, I'm done. It's like a light switch that flips and I can't go back."

They did kiss after her split from Jay Cutler.

She admitted, “I went to dinner with him almost two years ago and we kissed, which was fun. I mean, we had had a couple drinks. It was just fun, you know? I was actually dating someone at the time. You know, I'm just making up for lost time. I think that was kind of what the issue was that I was dating someone else, and it just didn't turn into anything."

More than 15 years ago, Stephen dated Hayden Panettiere, but they split in 2007. He also dated Chelsea Kane.