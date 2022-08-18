Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the South Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 4 Midday” game were:
3-2-0-5, FB: 3
(three, two, zero, five; FB: three)
