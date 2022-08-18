ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Linda Evangelista Graces the Cover of British Vogue with Help from Tape and Elastic

extratv
extratv
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wBab0_0hMFYGmp00

Welcome back, Linda Evangelista!

The model is gracing the September issue of British Vogue, marking her first magazine cover in a decade and her first after a cosmetic procedure left her disfigured.

The 57-year-old opened up to the magazine about her return to the spotlight, saying, “Am I cured mentally? Absolutely not. But I’m so grateful for the support I got from my friends and from my industry… You’re not going to see me in a swimsuit, that’s for sure. It’s going to be difficult to find jobs with things protruding from me; without retouching, or squeezing into things, or taping things or compressing or tricking…”

It was also revealed that makeup artist Pat McGrath drew her face, jaw and neck back using tape and elastic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FG8Il_0hMFYGmp00

“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life — and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere. You know what, I’m trying to love myself as I am, but for the photos. Look, for photos I always think we’re here to create fantasies. We’re creating dreams. I think it’s allowed. Also, all my insecurities are taken care of in these pictures, so I got to do what I love to do.”

Evangelista previously claimed that undergoing CoolSculpting five years ago had left her “brutally disfigured,” and she told British Vogue how she heard about the procedure.

“Those CoolSculpting commercials were on all the time… They were speaking to me. It was about stubborn fat in areas that wouldn’t budge. It said no downtime, no surgery and… I drank the magic potion, and I would because I’m a little vain. So I went for it — and it backfired.”

Linda added, “If I had known side effects may include losing your livelihood and you’ll end up so depressed that you hate yourself… I wouldn’t have taken that risk.”

She recently settled a lawsuit with Zeltiq Aesthetics, the company behind CoolSculpting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MYBFY_0hMFYGmp00

Zeltiq told British Vogue in a statement, “We are pleased to have resolved this matter with Ms. Evangelista. Our focus continues to be on empowering confidence by providing safe, reliable aesthetics products and services backed by science. CoolSculpting is an FDA-cleared, non-invasive treatment for visible fat bulges in the nine areas of the body.”

Linda’s Vogue cover, available via digital download and on newsstands August 23, comes weeks after she appeared in a new Fendi campaign.

In July, she shared a photo from the shoot, writing, “On September 9 2022 @Fendi will host a special fashion show in New York City to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the #FendiBaguette, designed by @silviaventurinifendi, and two years since @mrkimjones joined the Maison as Artistic Director of Couture and Womenswear. #Fendi.”

Evangelista added that she was “so grateful to” everyone involved.

Linda is pretty in pink for the image, wearing three pink hats, as well as pink sunglasses and gloves. She appears to be wearing a gray sweater or shawl as she holds up two silver Fendi bags.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Linda Evangelista reveals why she tried cosmetic procedure that left her ‘deformed’: ‘I’m a little vain’

Linda Evangelista has spoken candidly about why she decided to undergo the cosmetic surgery procedure that she claimed left her “permanently deformed”.The supermodel, 57, first opened up about her traumatic experience in a September 2021 Instagram post, in which she said that she had suffered a series of rare side effects after undergoing CoolSculpting, a brand name for the fat-freezing process cryolipolysis.In the lengthy post, the Canadian model had said that the procedure allegedly “increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanently deformed even after undergoing two painful, unsuccessful, corrective surgeries”. In addition to the impact on...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Evangelista
The Independent

Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’

Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Michelle Obama's Goddess Braids Are the Definition of Summer Chic

Image Source: Getty/52nd NAACP Image Awards/BET / Contributor. Michelle Obama is the epitome of summer chic with her latest hairstyle. On Aug. 5, the former first lady attended the premiere of "Descendant" during the Martha's Vineyard African-American Film Festival, and she looked amazing in her goddess braids. Keeping her makeup...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos

Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#British Vogue#Elastic
Daily Beast

Where Did Vogue Go So Wrong With Its ‘Historic’ Ketanji Brown Jackson Pic?

It was supposed to be a momentous image: The first Black woman on the nation’s highest court, captured in a historic shoot for one of the world’s most distinguished publications. But the end product of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Vogue spread lit social media on fire this week, with many critics complaining that Vogue is too-high profile to continuously miss the mark when it comes to photographing Black subjects.
PHOTOGRAPHY
shefinds

The Internet Is Calling Kylie Jenner Out For Her ‘Unsanitary’ Behavior In The Kylie Skin Lab

Kylie Jenner is coming under fire for being “unsanitary” in her cosmetic company’s Milan lab. The reality star and Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, documented a visit to the Italian factory last week to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at how their favorite makeup products are made. Her attire (or lack thereof) in the lab, as indicated by users in her comment section, seemed to upset many who viewed the videos.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Halle Berry Paired New Purple Curls With a Plunging Blouse for Date Night

Aside from her unparalleled beauty, fashion-icon status, and Oscar-winning acting skills, Halle Berry is known for her impeccable hair — whether it's cropped short in her signature pixie or styled in breezy waves. And the actress just debuted new hair with a bold dye choice that she unsurprisingly pulled off with flying colors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Villano Antillano Is Making History: ‘We Have to Be Proud and Stand Tall’

Click here to read the full article. On a quiet day in Santurce, Puerto Rico, Villano Antillano sips her margarita and smiles. “It tastes so good!” she teases as a sky full of cotton-candy clouds glows pink and purple over the San Juan Smokehouse. Antillano, 27, is one of the most compelling MCs in Spanish-language rap today, making memorable appearances on Argentinean producer Bizarrap’s celebrated freestyle video series, an onstage tribute to Ivy Queen, and a surprise cameo during Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti tour at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico that made noise across the island. She’s a prolific lyricist...
HIP HOP
Marie Claire

Serena Williams Had Her Hair Braided in Her Sleep for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Wedding

Rewind to May 19, 2018, and the royal wedding was quite literally the only topic of conversation. We obsessed over Meghan Markle’s natural makeup—of course. But let us not forget, there were hundreds of guests with equally as gorgeous glam, including the one and only Serena Williams. The tennis pro arrived at Windsor Castle with braids that fell well below her butt, and that’s not an exaggeration. Curious as to how this hairstyle came together in a time crunch? Let’s just say Williams got a royal treatment.
TENNIS
The Independent

Serena Williams tells Selena Gomez she has ‘serious boundaries’ when it comes to ‘mental fitness’

Serena Williams says she has “serious boundaries” when it comes to taking time for herself and looking after her mental wellbeing.The tennis superstar, who recently revealed her plans for retirement, sat down for a candid conversation with Selena Gomez’s wellness platform, Wondermind.In the short clip, shared to Gomez’s Instagram account, the actor asks Williams what “mental fitness” means to her.“Mental fitness for me is just really learning to shut down,” Williams said.“I did this years ago before mental health was a topic among everyone’s mind. It was more just like, alright I’m shutting myself down today. Subconsciously it was...
TENNIS
extratv

extratv

78K+
Followers
5K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy