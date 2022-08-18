Man sentenced on evading arrest with a vehicle charge

Photo via the Texas Tribune

A 39-year-old man was sentenced to two years in prison Wednesday after finding him guilty of evading arrest with a vehicle.

According to the Ector County District Attorney’s Office and online court records, Apolinar Vasquez Saucedo fled from an Odessa Police Department officer who was trying to arrest him on a driving while intoxicated charge on March 6, 2021.

He was indicted on the evading charge May 17, 2021, and his misdemeanor DWI case was placed on hold until his DWI case could be resolved.