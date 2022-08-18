Permian Basin MPO to hold final town halls

The Permian Basin Metropolitan Planning Organization is conducting its final town halls to receive input on potential corridors that provide opportunity for better connectivity within the Permian Basin region.

The town halls are scheduled for 12:15 p.m. Tuesday in Odessa and 6 p.m. Tuesday in Midland. Odessa’s town hall will take place in the Joe Zant Community Room located in the Saulsbury Campus Center Building at Odessa College. Lunch will be provided.

The Midland town hall will take place at the Hispanic Cultural Center of Midland located at 1311 E. Wadley Avenue.

During the town halls, the Permian Basin MPO will be presenting and discussing results of the screening and analysis process, and next steps for completing the Planning &

Environmental Linkage Study.