ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

USD 253 superintendent: Hiring push, position adjustments, strong enrollment pauses concerns about William Allen White’s future

By Chuck Samples
KVOE
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KVOE

Academic achievement, construction and COVID updates ahead for USD 253 Emporia Board of Education

The USD 253 Emporia Board of Education has updates on a range of topics as part of its regular meeting Wednesday. Board members will get the latest academic achievement report based on spring 2022 state assessments and FastBridge data. They will also get a construction update from McCownGordon as work continues on the nearly $80 million Building for the Future bond package. Also, board members will get the latest on the district’s COVID-19 situation and response.
EMPORIA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Emporia, KS
Emporia, KS
Education
Local
Kansas Education
KVOE

Brandon Beck settling well into chief position now three months into his role

Three months into his new role as Emporia Fire Chief Brandon Beck says the job has been “everything I expected it to be.”. Obviously, Beck says it is a bit more fast-paced than he was previously used to, however, he says things have been running smoothly. Beck attributes the smooth transition largely to his “communication style.”
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Kansas Turnpike Authority to consider bids for restaurants at Emporia, Matfield Green service exits

There is a chance you might see new restaurants at the Kansas Turnpike’s area service exits down the road. The Turnpike Authority has issued a Request for Proposals for four of its service exits, including the Emporia service exit at mile marker 132, five miles northeast of the Emporia gate, and the Matfield Green service exit at mile marker 97, 30 miles southwest of the Emporia gate. The RFP documents online at www.ksturnpike.com say the Turnpike Authority can award bids to “responsible” operators who can guarantee the highest 10-year minimum guaranteed rent to the KTA. Restaurants must be nationally recognized, but than be either company-owner or franchised. They have to be open at least from 6 am to 11 pm daily and offer a breakfast menu.
EMPORIA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Allen White
KVOE

Emporia State football hosts Student Night practice

The Emporia State football team held their Monday Night Welcome back Students practice. Students were given a chance to call plays and compete in skills competitions with and against players. Coach Garin Higgins called it a good night. The Hornets will begin afternoon practices Tuesday. They are 8 practices away...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

U.S. 75 lane reduction begins Tuesday in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation will be completing bridge inspection work on southbound U.S. 75 in Topeka this week. Work will take place Tuesday, August 23rd through Friday, August 26th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., weather permitting. KDOT said the left lane of southbound U.S....
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Emporia has wettest day since mid-May

After two strong days of rain, the Emporia area dried out Sunday. It may keep doing so for the next five days. Emporia Municipal Airport recorded 1.99 inches of rain Friday and Saturday. Friday alone had 1.37 inches, which was the city’s wettest day since Tuesday, May 17.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#K12#The Board Of Education#The School Board#Kvoe News#Community Relations
KVOE

Emporia’s West Highway 50 repaving project adds another component

For several weeks, KVOE News has been telling you about a major road resurfacing project affecting parts of West Highway 50 in central and west Emporia. The project to repave West Highway 50 between Prairie and Neosho will have a new component starting this week. City of Emporia Communications Manager Christine Johnson says there will be concrete repair and reconstruction of the northeast corner at Sixth and Rural, one of Emporia’s more prominent ponding spots in cases of heavy rainfall. Johnson says there are potential lane closures affecting northbound traffic on Rural and westbound traffic on West Sixth for up to two weeks, or into early September, once this part of the project begins as soon as Monday.
KVOE

After busy summer weekdays, Bloom House expects weekend traffic to pick up speed

Traffic is picking up at Bloom House Youth Services, a non-profit organization helping homeless youths. Board President Clara Corn says the summer had a “regular amount” of teenagers using the drop-in center at 301 West 11th, and she expects a shift from weekday to weekend traffic as classes begin across Lyon County this month. She says two main services have seen a lot of interest the past few months.
LYON COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KVOE

Kansas Turnpike CEO updates cashless tolling process, projects

Cashless tolling is the wave of the future for drivers on the Kansas Turnpike, and Turnpike Authority CEO Steve Hewitt detailed the process, the reasons behind it and upcoming related adjustments on KVOE’s Morning Show this week. Hewitt says cashless tolling, which will be in place by mid-2024 regardless...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Kansans mourn passing of Democratic Rep. Gail Finney

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Saturday morning, Aug. 20, the Kansas Democratic Party says State Representative Gail Finney (D-Wichita) passed away. She was 63 years old. “Our hearts are heavy today upon learning of the passing of a dear friend and committed public servant, Representative Gail Finney,” said KDP Chair Vicki Hiatt. “We mourn her passing, we celebrate her life and her commitment to her community, and we are thinking of her family and friends at this time.”
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Topeka cowgirl looks to be named country queen

TOPEKA (KSNT) – What does it mean to exemplify the “country” way of life? Topeka resident and mustang tamer Madison Branham is looking to answer that question by coming out on top in the Ms. Stars & Stripes 2022 competition. Sponsored by STAR Magazine, the Ms. Stars & Stripes competition seeks to identify one woman […]
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy