USD 253 superintendent: Hiring push, position adjustments, strong enrollment pauses concerns about William Allen White’s future

KVOE
ESU and Flint Hills Technical College students welcomed back to Emporia with annual block party Monday evening
Once again the city of Emporia showed out in full force to ring in a new school year and welcome back the students of Emporia State University and Flint Hills Technical College Monday evening. The annual Welcome Back Block Party took over the 800 and 900 blocks of Commercial Street...
KVOE
USD 253: Sept. 2 becomes half-day for most students, full day off at Jones Early Childhood Development Center
Emporia Public Schools has announced a schedule change to the district calendar heading into the Labor Day weekend. Sept. 2 is now a half-day for most students and it’s a day off for pre-K students at Jones Early Childhood Development Center:. *Flint Hills Learning Center will dismiss students at...
KVOE
Academic achievement, construction and COVID updates ahead for USD 253 Emporia Board of Education
The USD 253 Emporia Board of Education has updates on a range of topics as part of its regular meeting Wednesday. Board members will get the latest academic achievement report based on spring 2022 state assessments and FastBridge data. They will also get a construction update from McCownGordon as work continues on the nearly $80 million Building for the Future bond package. Also, board members will get the latest on the district’s COVID-19 situation and response.
KVOE
Simulators and security highlight Emporia Recreation Commission meeting Monday
When favorable conditions for golfing come to an end, that won’t mean you have to stop practicing your swing if an ongoing project through the Emporia Recreation Commission comes to fruition. During the ERC’s monthly meeting Monday evening, Rec Director Tom McEvoy updated the board on an effort in...
KVOE
Leader of Emporia’s Vote No rally mulling future steps after position terminated at Sacred Heart Elementary
Alexis Lowder hasn’t decided on whether she plans to file a lawsuit after Emporia’s Sacred Heart School terminated her employment for helping to organize Emporia’s Vote No rally on an abortion regulation constitutional amendment. If she does, her legal course of action may be more difficult than...
KVOE
Local residents encouraged to attend virtual fence law seminar Tuesday evening
If you might be a bit behind in your knowledge of Kansas fence laws, the Kansas State Department of Agricultural Economics is offering a free course to help you brush up on the basics. The Kansas Fence Law Seminar will be held in Junction City Tuesday evening, however, local residents...
KVOE
Brandon Beck settling well into chief position now three months into his role
Three months into his new role as Emporia Fire Chief Brandon Beck says the job has been “everything I expected it to be.”. Obviously, Beck says it is a bit more fast-paced than he was previously used to, however, he says things have been running smoothly. Beck attributes the smooth transition largely to his “communication style.”
KVOE
Kansas Turnpike Authority to consider bids for restaurants at Emporia, Matfield Green service exits
There is a chance you might see new restaurants at the Kansas Turnpike’s area service exits down the road. The Turnpike Authority has issued a Request for Proposals for four of its service exits, including the Emporia service exit at mile marker 132, five miles northeast of the Emporia gate, and the Matfield Green service exit at mile marker 97, 30 miles southwest of the Emporia gate. The RFP documents online at www.ksturnpike.com say the Turnpike Authority can award bids to “responsible” operators who can guarantee the highest 10-year minimum guaranteed rent to the KTA. Restaurants must be nationally recognized, but than be either company-owner or franchised. They have to be open at least from 6 am to 11 pm daily and offer a breakfast menu.
KVOE
Emporia State football hosts Student Night practice
The Emporia State football team held their Monday Night Welcome back Students practice. Students were given a chance to call plays and compete in skills competitions with and against players. Coach Garin Higgins called it a good night. The Hornets will begin afternoon practices Tuesday. They are 8 practices away...
WIBW
U.S. 75 lane reduction begins Tuesday in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation will be completing bridge inspection work on southbound U.S. 75 in Topeka this week. Work will take place Tuesday, August 23rd through Friday, August 26th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., weather permitting. KDOT said the left lane of southbound U.S....
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia has wettest day since mid-May
After two strong days of rain, the Emporia area dried out Sunday. It may keep doing so for the next five days. Emporia Municipal Airport recorded 1.99 inches of rain Friday and Saturday. Friday alone had 1.37 inches, which was the city’s wettest day since Tuesday, May 17.
republic-online.com
Election officials can’t access federal funding for security as violent threats mount
Voters cast advance ballots on July 29, 2022, at the Shawnee County Elections Office in Topeka. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
Claflin Rd. repairs will cause temporary access issues for businesses on 'The Hill'
Starting Tuesday, August 23rd, City of Manhattan Street Division will begin repair work on Claflin Road between Beechwood Terrace and Browning Avenue. Crews will be repairing the asphalt in multiple areas along the quarter-mile stretch up and down the hill. According to the City of Manhattan, the closure will primarily...
KVOE
Emporia’s West Highway 50 repaving project adds another component
For several weeks, KVOE News has been telling you about a major road resurfacing project affecting parts of West Highway 50 in central and west Emporia. The project to repave West Highway 50 between Prairie and Neosho will have a new component starting this week. City of Emporia Communications Manager Christine Johnson says there will be concrete repair and reconstruction of the northeast corner at Sixth and Rural, one of Emporia’s more prominent ponding spots in cases of heavy rainfall. Johnson says there are potential lane closures affecting northbound traffic on Rural and westbound traffic on West Sixth for up to two weeks, or into early September, once this part of the project begins as soon as Monday.
KVOE
After busy summer weekdays, Bloom House expects weekend traffic to pick up speed
Traffic is picking up at Bloom House Youth Services, a non-profit organization helping homeless youths. Board President Clara Corn says the summer had a “regular amount” of teenagers using the drop-in center at 301 West 11th, and she expects a shift from weekday to weekend traffic as classes begin across Lyon County this month. She says two main services have seen a lot of interest the past few months.
Topeka 75 highway section reduced to one lane due to bridge inspection
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Work crews are set to begin bridge inspection work soon, the Kansas Department of Transportation says. Southbound U.S. 75 Highway in Topeka will be reduced to one lane while crews with KDOT inspect the section that crosses over the Kansas River. The inspection will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and run to […]
KVOE
Emporia Police investigating alleged misconduct incident involving Emporia High football team
Emporia Police is investigating an alleged misconduct incident involving the Emporia High football team. USD 253 Communications Director Lyndel Landgren says the investigation began after a currently-unspecified situation came to light. Monday’s practice was canceled as part of the investigation process. Landgren says concerns such as the one that...
KVOE
Kansas Turnpike CEO updates cashless tolling process, projects
Cashless tolling is the wave of the future for drivers on the Kansas Turnpike, and Turnpike Authority CEO Steve Hewitt detailed the process, the reasons behind it and upcoming related adjustments on KVOE’s Morning Show this week. Hewitt says cashless tolling, which will be in place by mid-2024 regardless...
WIBW
Kansans mourn passing of Democratic Rep. Gail Finney
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Saturday morning, Aug. 20, the Kansas Democratic Party says State Representative Gail Finney (D-Wichita) passed away. She was 63 years old. “Our hearts are heavy today upon learning of the passing of a dear friend and committed public servant, Representative Gail Finney,” said KDP Chair Vicki Hiatt. “We mourn her passing, we celebrate her life and her commitment to her community, and we are thinking of her family and friends at this time.”
Topeka cowgirl looks to be named country queen
TOPEKA (KSNT) – What does it mean to exemplify the “country” way of life? Topeka resident and mustang tamer Madison Branham is looking to answer that question by coming out on top in the Ms. Stars & Stripes 2022 competition. Sponsored by STAR Magazine, the Ms. Stars & Stripes competition seeks to identify one woman […]
