Boise, ID

Post Register

Students at NNU prepare to come back to campus

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Students are Northwest Nazarene University have just a few days left of summer break. The school welcomes back its students on Friday morning with an orientation. “We look forward to welcoming students back to campus for the 2022-2023 academic year,” said Joel Pearsall, president. “The...
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Idaho is reporting the most active large fires in the country

According to a report from the National Interagency Fire Center, Idaho is reporting more active large wildfires than any other state in the country. Of the states currently reporting large fires, the only one that comes close to Idaho's 11 fires is Montana at 9. The other states include Oregon at 6, Alaska and California at 5 and Washington at 2. Utah, North Carolina, Wyoming and North Dakota all reported 1 large active fire.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Fruitland officials to unveil two semi-trucks featuring missing boy

FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — A little boy who went missing more than one year ago will have his face featured on two-semi trucks as they venture across the country. Michael "Monkey" Vaughan, who was 5 years old when he disappeared, will be featured, thanks to the Homeward Bound Trucks program.
FRUITLAND, ID
Post Register

Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply

As more people migrate to Idaho, counties such as Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can be replenished.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Traffic Tip Tuesday: Bicycle stop sign

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Everyone knows the rules for stop signs while driving a car, but what about while riding a bike? In this week's Traffic Tip Tuesday, CPL. Kyle Wills shows us the rules for stopping at a red light and a stop sign on a bike. Click...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Gov. Little announces special session to deliver tax relief to Idahoans

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Governor Little announced on Tuesday that a special legislative session will be held Sept. 1 to use Idaho’s $2 billion budget surplus to counteract inflation. “We’re calling an extraordinary session to address the crushing impacts of historic inflation on Idaho families and schools. The...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Idaho gold mine project starting further field exploration

A company seeking to mine gold west of Yellowstone National Park in the Kilgore gold deposit is starting further exploration activities as its current drilling operations remain in active litigation. Excellon Idaho Gold announced in a Monday news release it is beginning field exploration for potential additional mineralized zones at...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Boise home sellers dropped asking prices in July

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Nearly 70% of homes for sale in Boise had a price drop in July as buyers dropped out of the market. According to Redfin, sellers struggled to match their expectations with the reality of the cooling housing market. While Boise had the highest share of...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Four Corners Fire personnel prepare for calmer weather today to fight fire

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Fire crews fighting the Four Corners Fire made the most of the situation on Monday when storms to the north and east skirted the fire area. Defensive preparations around God's Acres were completed and significant progress was made in the French Creek residential area. Roadside...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Inmate who fled furlough arrested in Utah

An inmate of the Bonneville County Jail who fled after being released on court-ordered furlough has been arrested in Utah. Justin Gould, 28, reportedly fled Friday. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office put out a news release after he failed to return to the jail as scheduled.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Post Register

2 men convicted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, delivering swift verdicts in a plot that was broken up by the FBI and described as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists.
MICHIGAN STATE
Post Register

Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor wanted to grab Gretchen Whitmer and hang her, prosecutors said during a stark closing argument Monday as the government tried for a second time to get convictions in an alleged plot to trigger a revolution in 2020.
MICHIGAN STATE
Post Register

18-year-old stabbing victim shares her story: 'It doesn't just all go away'

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — It started with a snapchat message from her friend's husband, asking Bailey Fanopolous help him Christmas shop for his wife. "Of course I said yes. I'm more than welcome to help out with people, and I had to go pick him up because they only have one vehicle, and she was using that one," Fanopolous said.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

2 men guilty of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, in a plot prosecutors described as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists. The jury also found Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr....
MICHIGAN STATE
Post Register

Board: SD Gov. Kristi Noem may have 'engaged in misconduct’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota ethics board on Monday said it found sufficient information that Gov. Kristi Noem may have “engaged in misconduct” when she intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license, and it referred a separate complaint over her state airplane use to the state's attorney general for investigation.
POLITICS
Post Register

Former Tennessee Speaker Casada arrested in corruption probe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's disgraced former House Speaker Glen Casada and his top aide were arrested Tuesday on federal charges including bribery, kickbacks and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Their indictments follow the abrupt resignation in March of Republican Rep. Robin Smith, who pleaded guilty to federal wire...
TENNESSEE STATE

