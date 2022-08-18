Read full article on original website
Related
Harrison Township man dead after crashing car into pole on Groesbeck
Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer tells 7 Action News that the driver is man in his late 20's from Harrison Township.
Michigan driver killed in crash, reportedly going 100 mph before hitting pole
WARREN, MI -- Details are limited and an investigation is ongoing, but police say a driver was killed Monday morning when they crashing into a pole after traveling at speeds of 100 miles per hour. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the crash took place on Groesbeck Highway near the Eight Mile Road intersection around 5 a.m.
Drunk woman arrested on I-75 in Oakland County after trying to fight MSP trooper
A Michigan State Police trooper in Oakland County had his hands full on Sunday night when an intoxicated woman attempted to fight him on the shoulder of southbound I-75 in Independence Township.
Dearborn police bust men trying to break into car at Holiday Inn, discover 33 stolen steering wheels and a stolen car
Two men are facing charges after a rash of steering wheel thefts in Dearborn. The men were arrested as part of a special investigation into the rising number of thefts in Metro Detroit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 Man Died In A Single-Car Rollover Crash On Lakeshore Road (St. Clair County, MI)
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single-car rollover crash that killed a man. The crash occurred on the 5100 block of Lakeshore road in Fort Gratiot Township on Thursday morning at about [..]
WFMZ-TV Online
Young child critically injured when hit by amusement park train; witness says 'everybody started screaming'
HOPE TWP., N.J. - A two-year-old child was critically injured after being hit by a train at the Land of Make Believe amusement park, according to state police in Warren County, New Jersey. It happened Saturday afternoon at the Hope Township park, and involved a train ride that goes around...
St. Martinville man killed in early morning crash
Deputy officials responded to a call around 12:32 a.m. about a crash involving a vehicle and a horse on the 1700 block of Duchamp Rd.
State Patrol: Driver dead after crash on I-94 in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man is dead after he crashed his car and was run over by several vehicles early Saturday morning in St. Paul.The Minnesota State Patrol said that around 3:30 a.m., the 25-year-old Lakefield man was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt and traveling east on Interstate 94 when he went into the median and hit a guard rail near Highway 280. The man then ran into traffic and hit the side of another car, which knocked him down. He was then hit and run over by several other vehicles.No one else was injured, state patrol says.The man's identity will be released at a later date.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Have you seen Laken? Oakland County detectives searching for missing 15-year-old girl
ave you seen Laken? Authorities in Metro Detroit are looking to bring home a missing 15-year-old from Commerce Township after she disappeared two days ago.
Man drowns while attempting to rescue fiancé’s dog from Northern Michigan river
A Lansing-area man has died after trying to save his fiancé’s dog from a river in Northern Michigan. Alpena Police say the 36-year-old man disappeared into the Thunder Bay River after slipping on rocks during the rescue attempt, and didn’t resurface.
Motorcyclist dies after speeding, crashing around curve on I-96 in Wayne County, troopers say
One woman is dead after troopers say she crashed her motorcycle and hit a median wall on I-96 in Detroit Wednesday evening. Michigan State Police said the freeway was shut down near Evergreen for nearly three hours
1 dead, 16 injured after van crashes into sedan in NJ
One person was killed and 16 were injured when a van carrying 16 passengers ran a stop sign and slammed into a sedan in Upper Deerfield Township.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HometownLife.com
Another fire started at former psych hospital in Northville Township
Northville Township police seek the public's help to identify a group of people who may have more information on a fire that was recently started at the former psychiatric hospital along Seven Mile. A release from the township states a small fire was set inside one of the buildings at...
Coroner ID’s Dayton man killed in Harrison Twp. crash
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A Dayton man is dead after a crash in Harrison Twp. last week. Antonio Scott, 31, was identified as the man killed in the crash on Aug. 12, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Crews were dispatched to the intersection of Salem Avenue and...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police warn residents of familiar phone scam
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Michigan State Police are letting residents know of a scam phone call. According to authorities, people have received phone calls from people impersonating police troopers, who inform residents they have a bench warrant and they need to pay bail via a kiosk deposit.
Task force to operate OVI checkpoints in Harrison Twp. tomorrow
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County will operate sobriety checkpoints in Harrison Township tomorrow. The checkpoints will be held on state Route 48 between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. >>1 taken to hospital after OVI crash in Harrison Twp. State law requires OVI...
Human remains found in northern Minnesota, believed to be missing man
Human remains that were found in northern Minnesota on Sunday are believed to be those of a man who went missing late last month. Remains believed to be that of Jesse James Crabtree, 49, were found by Hibbing Police Department and St. Louis County Rescue Squad members at around 11 a.m. Sunday.
Border Agents Make Million Dollar Bust At Blue Water Bridge Crossing
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Four men are in custody after allegedly attempting to smuggle over a million dollars worth of marijuana and ecstasy into the United States from Canada. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, a semi-truck entered the U.S. from Canada and was eventually spotted at a closed business in Columbus Township. Officers observed the suspected narcotics being loaded from the truck and into a van. Officers then arrested two men and found 348 pounds of marijuana and 24 pounds of ecstasy. The department says the drugs have a street value in excess of $1,000,000. During...
Person hit and killed by semi on I-77
The accident happened after 1 a.m. in the northbound lanes near the rest area.
Man killed after SUV pulls in front of motorcycle in Southwest Michigan
Michigan State Police are investigating after a 49-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Southwestern Michigan on Wednesday morning.
Comments / 1