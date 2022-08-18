ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

SC Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Lucky For Life

07-13-17-22-25, Lucky Ball: 4

(seven, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-five; Lucky Ball: four)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 99,000,000

Palmetto Cash 5

02-11-17-24-36, Power-Up: 3

(two, eleven, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-six; Power, Up: three)

Pick 3 Evening

6-7-5, FB: 2

(six, seven, five; FB: two)

Pick 3 Midday

9-1-2, FB: 3

(nine, one, two; FB: three)

Pick 4 Evening

6-8-2-7, FB: 2

(six, eight, two, seven; FB: two)

Pick 4 Midday

3-2-0-5, FB: 3

(three, two, zero, five; FB: three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 80,000,000

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Showdown over evidence, leaks looming in Alex Murdaugh case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A showdown between defense attorneys for disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh who say prosecutors are unfairly withholding evidence and prosecutors who want the defense to agree to secrecy rules first is heading for a courtroom next week. In their latest court filing, defense lawyers said the secrecy rules as Murdaugh awaits a murder trial in the shooting deaths of his wife and younger son are hypocritical because prosecutors are leaking evidence to media outlets, including a video the leaker said was taken not long before the killings. Prosecutors, including South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson himself, denied the leaks last week. A hearing about the matter is scheduled for Monday at the Colleton County courthouse, where defense attorneys want the murder trial to take place in January.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Lifestyle
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
The Associated Press

Woman attacked by a black bear in Vermont

STRAFFORD, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont woman was attacked by a black bear over the weekend while walking her two dogs on trails on her Strafford property, the state Fish and Wildlife Department reported Tuesday. The 61-year-old woman was treated at Gifford Medical Center in Randolph on Saturday for...
STRAFFORD, VT
The Associated Press

Kansas abortion vote: Why recount with such a large margin?

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights has been affirmed through a partial hand recount, a move forced by two Republican activists. Nine of the state’s 105 counties conducted the recount at the request of Melissa Leavitt, of Colby, in far northwestern Kansas, who has pushed for tighter election laws. A longtime anti-abortion activist, Mark Gietzen, of Wichita, covered most of the costs. He is vowing to sue for a full statewide recount. A larger than expected turnout of voters on Aug. 2 rejected a ballot measure that would have removed protections for abortion rights from the Kansas Constitution and given to the Legislature the right to further restrict or ban abortion. It failed by 18 percentage points, or 165,000 votes statewide. After the recount, the side that supported the measure gained six votes and those opposed to it lost 57 votes.
KANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

Family sues Georgia sheriff over drug raid that killed woman

WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) — The family of a woman killed by gunfire last year as Georgia sheriff’s deputies with a drug warrant raided her cousin’s home announced a federal lawsuit Monday against the sheriff and others. Attorneys for the family of 37-year-old Latoya James have argued her death echoes the fatal shooting in 2020 of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky. Both cases involved Black women killed in shootouts after law officers forced their way into darkened homes with little to no warning. The civil lawsuit claims the deadly raid violated the slain woman’s civil rights. It was filed Sunday after the district attorney for coastal Camden County decided in April not to bring criminal charges against deputies in James’ death after concluding they were justified in using deadly force. “I can never get her back,” the slain woman’s mother, Betty James, said through tears at a news conference Monday. “I got to hear her tell me `I love you, mommy’ for the last time the night before they took her life. And I can never hear that again. My family wants justice. We deserve justice.”
WOODBINE, GA
The Associated Press

Mississippi mom: Private-school grants hurt public education

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi mother testified Tuesday that her child’s public school is harmed by the state putting $10 million of federal pandemic relief money into infrastructure grants for private schools. Tanya Marsaw of Crystal Springs is a member of Parents For Public Schools. The nonprofit group is suing the state to try to block the program Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed into law earlier this year. The lawsuit cites Section 208 of the Mississippi Constitution, which prohibits the use of public money for any school that is not “a free school.” During a hearing before Hinds County Chancery Judge Crystal Wise Martin, Marsaw testified that she pays taxes.
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sc Lottery
The Associated Press

Drought disaster declared; city restricts outdoor irrigation

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — While many New England communities have issued outdoor water use restrictions as the drought in the region worses, the second largest city in Massachusetts is taking things a step further and reminding residents not to let indoor faucets flow longer than necessary. The city of Worcester on Monday declared a Stage 1 drought, the city’s lowest drought level, as city reservoirs dipped to about 72% of capacity, according to a statement. In an effort to reduce withdrawals from reservoirs by 5%, the city of 206,000 residents has barred the use of irrigation systems between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and will require them to be adjusted to better target greenery. The public was asked to do its part by “not letting the water run in your kitchen and bathroom sinks more than necessary, not letting the hose run while washing a car in the driveway, and ensuring dishwashers are full before running them,” the statement said.
WORCESTER, MA
The Associated Press

Former Tennessee Speaker Casada arrested in corruption probe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s disgraced former House Speaker Glen Casada and his top aide were arrested Tuesday on federal charges including bribery, kickbacks and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Their indictments follow the abrupt resignation in March of Republican Rep. Robin Smith, who pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud charges involving Casada and his chief of staff, Cade Cothren. Speculation has swirled about what additional charges might come in the corruption probe. The 20-count charging document alleges Casada and Cothren exploited their positions of power by working with another unnamed lawmaker to funnel money to themselves using a political consulting firm — known as Phoenix Solutions, LLC — that concealed their involvement. “It was further part of the conspiracy for Casada and the other conspirator to enrich themselves by obtaining bribes and kickbacks from Cothren, in exchange for securing the approval of Phoenix Solutions as a mailer program vendor,” a Justice Department news release said.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
The Associated Press

SG Blocks Finalizes Closing for St. Marys Manufacturing Facility

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that the Company has closed on approximately 29 acres in St. Marys, Georgia, with plans to build the Company’s third manufacturing site. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005128/en/ A preliminary site plan for the future manufacturing facility. (Photo: Business Wire)
SAINT MARYS, GA
The Associated Press

2 men convicted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, delivering swift verdicts in a plot that was broken up by the FBI and described as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists. The result was a big victory for the U.S. Justice Department. A different jury just four months ago couldn’t reach a unanimous decision on Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. but acquitted two other men, a stunning conclusion that led to a second trial. Fox and Croft were convicted of two counts of conspiracy related to the kidnapping scheme and attempts to obtain a weapon of mass destruction. Prosecutors said they wanted to blow up a bridge to disrupt police if the abduction could be pulled off at Whitmer’s vacation home. Croft, 46, a trucker from Bear, Delaware, was also convicted of another explosives charge. The jury deliberated for roughly eight hours over two days.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Florida mail carrier dies after being attacked by dogs

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (AP) — Five dogs mauled a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service after her truck broke down along a road in north Florida, officials said. Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies found the 61-year-old woman on the ground when they arrived at the scene in Interlachen Lake Estates on Sunday afternoon, sheriff’s officials said in a Facebook post. They also found the dogs inside a fence at a nearby residence. A nearby resident told deputies they heard the woman screaming for help and saw five dogs attacking her. Several neighbors tried pulling the dogs off the woman and one shot a gun into the air to scare the dogs away, the report said. Deputies started first aid on the woman, who was severely bleeding. They applied tourniquets until a rescue unit arrived and took the woman to a hospital, officials said.
INTERLACHEN, FL
The Associated Press

SC elementary principal found dead in car; suspect arrested

DILLON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina elementary school principal was found shot to death inside a car and the suspected shooter, who was in the car too, is in custody, authorities said. Wendy Cook, 54, was shot early Sunday, Dillon County Sheriff Douglass Pernell said. Coroner Donnie Grimsley ruled her death a homicide on Monday, WBTW-TV reported. Authorities arrested Kyle Church, 31, after being called at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday to an address just outside Dillon to investigate reports of gunshots, Pernell said. When deputies arrived, Pernell said, they found Cook and Church inside a car and Cook was dead. Deputies also recovered a gun, he said. Church is being held in the Dillon County Detention Center on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
DILLON COUNTY, SC
The Associated Press

Wanted: 7,000 construction workers for Intel chip plants

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s largest-ever economic development project comes with a big employment challenge: how to find 7,000 construction workers in an already booming building environment when there’s also a national shortage of people working in the trades. At hand is the $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing...
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Body found in reservoir believed to be California teen

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — A body found in a Northern California reservoir is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon told a press conference that the body had not been identified yet but “we believe it is our missing person.” The body was found when the teen’s submerged car was located, but officials offered no theory of how it ended up in the water. Rodni’s family thanked the searchers for their help in a statement Monday and said they would be grieving privately. “While we accept this sadness cast under death’s shadow, the rising sun shines light upon us, reminding us not to mourn our loss, but to celebrate Kiely’s spirit and the gift that we all received in knowing her,” the Rodni-Nieman family wrote in the statement. “Kiely will surely remain with us even though we will not get her back.”
TRUCKEE, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
505K+
Post
497M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy