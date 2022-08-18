Read full article on original website
Kansas Turnpike Authority to consider bids for restaurants at Emporia, Matfield Green service exits
There is a chance you might see new restaurants at the Kansas Turnpike’s area service exits down the road. The Turnpike Authority has issued a Request for Proposals for four of its service exits, including the Emporia service exit at mile marker 132, five miles northeast of the Emporia gate, and the Matfield Green service exit at mile marker 97, 30 miles southwest of the Emporia gate. The RFP documents online at www.ksturnpike.com say the Turnpike Authority can award bids to “responsible” operators who can guarantee the highest 10-year minimum guaranteed rent to the KTA. Restaurants must be nationally recognized, but than be either company-owner or franchised. They have to be open at least from 6 am to 11 pm daily and offer a breakfast menu.
Traffic constricted near Emporia’s Sixth and Rural as West Highway 50 resurfacing project begins
The West Highway 50 resurfacing project is officially underway. Crews are concentrating on the east side of the overall work zone, with work starting to repair and reconstruct the northeast corner of the intersection at Sixth and Rural. Traffic on Sixth cannot turn northbound onto Rural at this time, and westbound traffic on Sixth has shifted to the inside driving lane for this part of the project. The reconstruction work at Sixth and Rural should be done by early September.
Emporia’s West Highway 50 repaving project adds another component
For several weeks, KVOE News has been telling you about a major road resurfacing project affecting parts of West Highway 50 in central and west Emporia. The project to repave West Highway 50 between Prairie and Neosho will have a new component starting this week. City of Emporia Communications Manager Christine Johnson says there will be concrete repair and reconstruction of the northeast corner at Sixth and Rural, one of Emporia’s more prominent ponding spots in cases of heavy rainfall. Johnson says there are potential lane closures affecting northbound traffic on Rural and westbound traffic on West Sixth for up to two weeks, or into early September, once this part of the project begins as soon as Monday.
Brandon Beck settling well into chief position now three months into his role
Three months into his new role as Emporia Fire Chief Brandon Beck says the job has been “everything I expected it to be.”. Obviously, Beck says it is a bit more fast-paced than he was previously used to, however, he says things have been running smoothly. Beck attributes the smooth transition largely to his “communication style.”
Leader of Emporia’s Vote No rally mulling future steps after position terminated at Sacred Heart Elementary
Alexis Lowder hasn’t decided on whether she plans to file a lawsuit after Emporia’s Sacred Heart School terminated her employment for helping to organize Emporia’s Vote No rally on an abortion regulation constitutional amendment. If she does, her legal course of action may be more difficult than...
Hartford man hospitalized following rollover accident in Coffey County Monday evening
A Hartford resident suffered suspected serious injuries after his vehicle rolled early Monday evening. The accident was reported around 7 pm west of 19th Avenue and Black Bird Lane, 1.8 miles east of Hartford, in Coffey County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 30-year-old Zachary Stephenson was traveling westbound in a 2004 Suzuki XL-7 when he lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons.
Simulators and security highlight Emporia Recreation Commission meeting Monday
When favorable conditions for golfing come to an end, that won’t mean you have to stop practicing your swing if an ongoing project through the Emporia Recreation Commission comes to fruition. During the ERC’s monthly meeting Monday evening, Rec Director Tom McEvoy updated the board on an effort in...
Local residents encouraged to attend virtual fence law seminar Tuesday evening
If you might be a bit behind in your knowledge of Kansas fence laws, the Kansas State Department of Agricultural Economics is offering a free course to help you brush up on the basics. The Kansas Fence Law Seminar will be held in Junction City Tuesday evening, however, local residents...
ESU and Flint Hills Technical College students welcomed back to Emporia with annual block party Monday evening
Once again the city of Emporia showed out in full force to ring in a new school year and welcome back the students of Emporia State University and Flint Hills Technical College Monday evening. The annual Welcome Back Block Party took over the 800 and 900 blocks of Commercial Street...
Blue-green algae warning up for Melvern Outlet River Pond
Part of Melvern Lake is under a blue-green algae warning. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced Melvern Outlet River Pond moved from an algae watch to an algae warning Thursday. It’s the only body of water in the KVOE listening area that’s under an alert, although Carbondale City Lake is also in a warning and Overbrook City Lake is in a watch.
After busy summer weekdays, Bloom House expects weekend traffic to pick up speed
Traffic is picking up at Bloom House Youth Services, a non-profit organization helping homeless youths. Board President Clara Corn says the summer had a “regular amount” of teenagers using the drop-in center at 301 West 11th, and she expects a shift from weekday to weekend traffic as classes begin across Lyon County this month. She says two main services have seen a lot of interest the past few months.
Topeka walking tour of historic homes starts Sunday
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Historical Society is kicking off its fall programs with a walking tour of a significant and historic Topeka block before renovations are finished. During the tour that begins 3 p.m. on Sunday, architect Bryan Falk will guide participants on a walking tour of the Hicks Block Apartments. The row […]
Trial ahead for man accused of trying to rob downtown Emporia convenience store
Trial is ahead — and soon — for a man accused of trying to rob a downtown Emporia convenience store this year. Trial is set to begin Aug. 29 for Darren Hutcherson in Lyon County District Court, depending on the results of a pretrial hearing Wednesday. The current schedule calls for a three-day trial.
Emporia man facing trial for allegedly bringing contraband to jail
Trial could begin next week for an Emporia man accused of bringing contraband into the Lyon County Jail. Michael Hise faces single counts of trafficking contraband, drug possession and paraphernalia possession after he allegedly tried to bring drugs into the facility in late April. Trial is set to begin Aug....
Emporia State football to hold Student Night practice
The Emporia State football team will hold their annual Student Night practice on Monday night, the first day of classes at Emporia State. Students will be invited to come down to the field and participate in several activities. This is the 12th training camp practice with 9 left before the...
Emporia Police investigating alleged misconduct incident involving Emporia High football team
Emporia Police is investigating an alleged misconduct incident involving the Emporia High football team. USD 253 Communications Director Lyndel Landgren says the investigation began after a currently-unspecified situation came to light. Monday’s practice was canceled as part of the investigation process. Landgren says concerns such as the one that...
USD 253: Sept. 2 becomes half-day for most students, full day off at Jones Early Childhood Development Center
Emporia Public Schools has announced a schedule change to the district calendar heading into the Labor Day weekend. Sept. 2 is now a half-day for most students and it’s a day off for pre-K students at Jones Early Childhood Development Center:. *Flint Hills Learning Center will dismiss students at...
2 people hurt in central Topeka shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people are in the hospital after an early morning shooting in central Topeka. It happened around 12:53 a.m. in the 2400 block of Southwest 10th Avenue. The two were sent to the hospital by ambulance. Topeka Police said they have non-life threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation. If you have […]
2 Topeka men arrested following calls about gunshots
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two men are in custody at the Shawnee County Jail following an investigation into several calls about gunshots in Topeka. On Aug. 18, several Topeka Police Department officers and detectives armed with a search warrant went to a residence in the 2300 block of SW Boswell Court, according a release. As a […]
Florida Standout selects Kansas State
(yahoosports) Florida basketball standout Keyontae Johnson is transferring to Kansas State. The 23-year-old forward announced his decision on Instagram on Saturday. His next game action will mark the first time he’s played since he collapsed on the court during a 2020 game against Florida State, leaving him hospitalized in critical condition and placed in a medically induced coma.
