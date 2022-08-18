Evansville firefighter’s widow charged with murder

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Elizabeth Fox-Doerr and Larry Richmond Sr. have been charged with the 2019 murder of Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr.

Evansville Police say Robert Doerr was shot and killed outside his home in the 2700 block of Oakley Street on February 26, 2019. Elizabeth Fox-Doerr, Robert Doerr’s widow, has been incarcerated since July 12 for the charge of perjury , and Larry Richmond Sr. has been incarcerated for federal guns charges since 2019.

“This senseless selfless act will forever leave a void of Robby’s family, his friends and his co-workers,” Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin said.

Elizabeth Fox-Doerr (Courtesy: Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office)

Larry Richmond Sr. (Courtesy: Vanderburgh County Sheriff)

Fox-Doerr was charged after her husband’s death with obstruction of justice and false informing after police accused her of deleting a phone call record from her phone before calling 911. Those charges were dropped in October of 2019.

Evansville Fire Department divisional fire chief Mike Larson says they continue to mourn the loss of their brother as he was more than just a firefighter. He was a son, brother, father and a grandfather.

“We are relieved that the long wait is over and the individuals involved in this murder are being brought to justice for not only Robby’s murder but the pain they have caused his family, his friends and our department,” chief Larson explained.

According to the affidavit provided by Evansville Police, Fox-Doerr’s phone tolls show a phone call took place between her phone and a phone owned by Larry Richmond Sr. between 6:46 p.m. and 6:51 p.m. that was deleted from her phone. The first 911 call reporting shots fired at Doerr’s home came in at 7:05 p.m., according to documents.

During an interview, police say Fox-Doerr admitted to deleting the phone call with Richmond Sr. prior to her husband arriving home. Documents say Fox-Doerr told police she withheld this information from police, because she “knew he had been in trouble before,” and also mentioned she didn’t want investigators to think she was having an affair with Richmond Sr.

Police say they found a letter written by Robert Doerr addressed to his wife that described issues of infidelity with comments of “ever since he came back into your life” and “I see his text on your phone.” Larry Richmond Jr. allegedly told police that his father admitted to having an affair with Fox-Doerr and that he witnessed the two kissing in his car. An inmate also reached out to investigators and said Richmond Sr. discussed the murder of Robert Doerr with him and also said he was having an affair with Elizabeth, and Robert knew of it.

Police say Larry Richmond Jr. stole a gun from his place of employment sometime in September of 2018 and gave it to his father. On February 24, 2019, police say Richmond Jr. and Richmond Sr. had a text conversation discussing trading the stolen gun.

According to the affidavit, a Task Force Officer with the FBI was able to reviewed filed cached location data that was stored on Richmond Sr.’s phone. The Task Force Officer was able to locate the catch location data during the 6 p.m. hour of February 26, 2019, which the affidavit lists below:

06:24:10 p.m. to 06:28:39 p.m. – A total of 6 location hits near the intersection of Fulton Parkway and N. Third Avenue.

– A total of 6 location hits near the intersection of Fulton Parkway and N. Third Avenue. 06:29:24 p.m. to 06:30:54 p.m. – Location hits along First Avenue heading south

– Location hits along First Avenue heading south 06:31:40 p.m. to 06:39:17 p.m. – 15 location hits east of First Avenue, approximately 67 meters southwest of Robert Doerr’s home in the 2700 block of Oakley Street

– 15 location hits east of First Avenue, approximately 67 meters southwest of Robert Doerr’s home in the 2700 block of Oakley Street 06:40:02 p.m. to 06:41:04 p.m. – Location hits are to the west of First Avenue and continue to hit in the area of a large vacant field.

– Location hits are to the west of First Avenue and continue to hit in the area of a large vacant field. 06:41:10 p.m. to 06:41:19 p.m. – The hits are near a lake that is south of Fulton Parkway and west of Third Avenue.

– The hits are near a lake that is south of Fulton Parkway and west of Third Avenue. 06:52:52 p.m. to 07:14:47 p.m. – No location data until after a powered on event at 07:14:37 p.m.. Location data then this at the Circle K gas station in the 3100 block of N. First Avenue. The affidavit says video surveillance shows Richmond Sr. at the Circle K during this time.

Elizabeth Fox-Doerr and Larry Richmond Sr. were both charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder. You can read Larry Richmond Sr.’s affidavit in the window below:

This is a developing story.

