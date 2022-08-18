ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live Nation’s security practices scrutinized after tragic incidents

LA rapper Drakeo the Ruler was a rising star in the West Coast rap scene whose sound is credited with defining the sound for a new generation of LA hip-hop artists. He was set to take the stage at a major music festival in December 2021, but he was killed in an altercation backstage. His family is now suing the festival promoters, Live Nation. LA Times music writer August Brown joined Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today” to talk about controversy surrounding Live Nation’s security practices.
LA County logs nearly 8,000 new COVID cases over weekend

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Nearly 8,000 more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Los Angeles County over a three-day period ending Monday, along with 25 new virus-related fatalities. According to the county Department of Public Health, 3,701 new infections were reported Saturday, along with 2,627 Sunday and 1,596 on Monday.
