LA rapper Drakeo the Ruler was a rising star in the West Coast rap scene whose sound is credited with defining the sound for a new generation of LA hip-hop artists. He was set to take the stage at a major music festival in December 2021, but he was killed in an altercation backstage. His family is now suing the festival promoters, Live Nation. LA Times music writer August Brown joined Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today” to talk about controversy surrounding Live Nation’s security practices.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO