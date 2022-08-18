Read full article on original website
Related
kbsi23.com
4 arrested after stolen mopeds found in Graves County
WATER VALLEY, Ky. (KBSI) – Four men face charges after several moped thefts. Jalon Johnson faces charges of receiving stolen property over $1000 and theft by deception $500. Grabiel Vejar, Daniel Crump and Stevie Harpole each face a charge of receiving stolen property over $1000. On August 14 about...
KFVS12
Carbondale police investigating mower theft
Around 3:54 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, police say they responded to a business in the 1700 block of West Main Street for a reported theft. Officers learned the suspect arrived at the business around 3:30 p.m. in a white extended cab truck with tinted windows, a black gas cap cover, a black tool box in the bed, oversized tires and black rims. It was pulling a metal drop gate trailer with white rims and a spare tire.
kbsi23.com
Man found passed out in vehicle facing drug, firearms charges
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Graves County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Lexington, Ky. man on several charges after they found him passed out in a vehicle with the engine running. Gary Wayne Hoskins, 55, of Lexington, Ky. faces charges of DUI, possession of controlled substances 1st and 2nd...
KFVS12
Graves Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted in lumber theft, Tenn. fraud investigation
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection to a lumber theft investigation. According to the sheriff’s office, 42-year-old Jason Scott is a suspect in the investigation of $7,800 dollars worth of lumber that was stolen from a Graves Co. business.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFVS12
Police investigating shots fired in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation is underway after shots were fired in the area of Park and Independence Street. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, shots were fired Sunday morning at approximately 2:14 a.m. When officers arrived, a large crowd was dispersing. Officers...
kbsi23.com
$5000 reward offered for info in missing woman case in Sikeston
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is looking for a missing woman who has been missing since February 2021. Shyann Morrison was last seen in Sikeston in February of 2021. The friends and family of Shyann are still looking for her. They are asking for...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Police investigating Sunday night shooting
A Texas family traveling through the Heartland had to be hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning. Governor Mike Parson will discuss the special session during a news conference Monday afternoon. Sunday night shots fired under investigation in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 28 minutes ago. |. Cape Girardeau police are investigating shots fired...
westkentuckystar.com
Information sought on billboard vandalism in Benton
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is looking for information on the vandalism of a handful of billboards in Benton. Deputies said over the past two weeks, four billboards have been damaged on Main Street near Toy York Road on multiple occasions. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
clayconews.com
KSP MURDER INVESTIGATION IN LOGAN COUNTY, KENTUCKY
Olmsted, KY - The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Saturday, August 13th just before 3:30 AM, KSP Post 3 was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation in the Olmsted community. Logan County deputies responded to the 600 Block of Kenny Straton...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau authorities searching for hit-and-run suspect
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department is searching for the suspect in a recent hit-and-run. CGPD Corporal Ryan Droege says the incident occurred at 7:22 p.m. on Friday, August 19. A child was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Ranney and Elm Street. The...
KFVS12
Bottled water distribution in Marion, Ky. to end Sept. 2
MARION, Ky. (KFVS) - The city of Marion announced that bottled water distribution will end September 2. According to the city, there is less of a need for bottled water due to several factors, including: the current water supply at Old City Lake, the quantity of water provided by the Crittenden-Livingston Water District and the lifting of the boil water advisory.
westkentuckystar.com
Caldwell rollover accident ends in DUI charge
A single-vehicle rollover accident in Caldwell County sent a Marion, Kentucky man to jail. Deputies responded to the intersection of Marion Road and Skinframe Road, where the driver, 35-year-old Mark White, was reportedly found to be under the influence. He was arrested and charged with DUI and possession of an open alcoholic beverage.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFVS12
7 travelers suffer carbon monoxide poisoning in New Madrid County
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A family traveling on Interstate 55 from Texas had their trip stopped in its tracks because of a poisonous gas. According to New Madrid County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Chris Hensley, a vehicle carrying five children, two adults and a large dog were on the road for approximately seven hours on Sunday when they noticed they were starting to feel sick.
wkms.org
Mayfield candle manufacturer charged with OSHA violations after December tornado outbreak
Documents from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration indicate that Mayfield Consumer Products violated standards impacting the events at the Graves County candle factory the night of the December tornado outbreak. Investigation into safety practices at the manufacturer began in the immediate wake of the disaster, during which the MCP...
kbsi23.com
McCracken County student faces charge after threats on school bus
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A juvenile faces a charge of terroristic threatening 2nd degree after he made threats to bring a knife and gun to school, according to McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman. McCracken County Schools contacted the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office a student’s behavior on a school...
wpsdlocal6.com
Bodycam video in MCSO lawsuit
Lawsuit accuses McCracken County deputy of excessive use of force during arrest of pregnant woman. The legal complaint claims the deputy grabbed the woman "by the arms and hurled her head-first into his service vehicle,” while she was six months pregnant. It goes on to claim the impact caused a "severe wound" on her forehead, which left a scar.
westkentuckystar.com
Grand Rivers woman arrested on Livingston County drug charge
A Grand Rivers woman was arrested on a drug charge following a traffic stop. A Livingston County Sheriff's deputy stopped 38-year-old Elizabeth Holder of Grand Rivers on Cutoff Road near Smithland. During the stop, police reportedly uncovered 3.4 grams of methamphetamine. Holder was arrested and charged with possession of meth,...
KFVS12
Woman accused of hitting boyfriend with car
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau woman faces domestic assault charges, after authorities say she hit her boyfriend with her car. Alice Marie Holland, 32, faces two felony counts in connection with an incident at a Cape Girardeau gas station on Thursday, August 18. According to court documents,...
westkentuckystar.com
Benton man wanted for questioning arrested after pursuit
A Benton man wanted for questioning was arrested after authorities said he led them on a pursuit through two counties. Marshall County dispatch requested authorities be on the lookout for 37-year-old Kevin Ray Rushing, who was wanted for questioning in connection to a felony. Rushing had last been seen heading...
wpsdlocal6.com
Extended closure of KY 1523/Industrial Pkwy in Calvert City starts Monday
PADUCAH — A contractor for the Paducah and Louisville Railroad plans to close a section of KY 1523/Industrial Parkway in Calvert City starting Monday, August 22. KY 1523/Industrial Parkway will be closed near the Arkema, Inc., Calvert City facility to allow reconstruction of a rail crossing at mile point 3.72. This extended closure of KY 1523/Industrial Parkway is west of the KY 95/Main Street intersection.
Comments / 3