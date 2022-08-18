ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Dumping ARP Money Into City’s General Fund Even Confuses City

The Greensboro City Council voted to dump the $59.4 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds into the city’s general fund at the Tuesday, Aug. 16 meeting. The city had enough eligible expenses to cover using all of the ARP funds to make up for lost revenue and additional expenses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, so there was no need to go through the process of having projects approved separately.
GREENSBORO, NC
Commissioners Dress Up And Say ‘Cheese’ Rather Than ‘More Taxes’

It’s mid-August, which means various things to various people, but for the Guilford County Commissioners it meant that it was time for their closeup Mr. DeMille. Actually, it wasn’t a closeup and the late Mr. DeMille was nowhere to be found, however, at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, just before the start of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners’ regular August meeting, the nine commissioners who were dressed to the nines posed for the photo that will hang in the Old Guilford County Court House in perpetuity.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
You Don’t Need A Pilot’s License For These Airport Jobs

It seems like every company and establishment in the country is looking for good help right now and Piedmont Triad International Airport is no exception. The Airport Authority, the seven-member board that runs the airport, is hosting an “airport-wide” Job Fair on Thursday, Aug. 25. The event, which...
LIFESTYLE

