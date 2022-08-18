ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KSLA

Two Shreveport schools closed on Aug. 23, no power

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two Shreveport schools will not have class on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Caddo Parish Magnet High Students and Broadmoor STEM Academy will not have school due to a power outage. Parents of students at Broadmoor STEM Academy are asked to return to campus to pick up their...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Process of removing bat infestation begins at Fair Grounds Field

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Workers on Monday, Aug. 22 could be seen wearing hazmat suits and face masks on the Fair Grounds Field property. The gate was closed and caution tape roped off the main entrance to the once-beloved ballpark. The process of removing the bats is Perault Nuisance...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Centenary College starts fall semester with many new opportunities for students

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There are many new things going on at Centenary College of Louisiana for the 2022-23 school year. Students went back to the classroom Monday, Aug. 22. Over the summer, freshmen went out of the country for a program called Centenary in Paris. It’s a program that sends students to Paris, France to start their college careers. A special exhibit featuring student photography from this summer’s trip to Parish recently opened at the Norton Art Gallery. It will be on display through Sept. 4.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Temp. restraining order filed against Shreveport mayoral candidate for alleged death threats

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A temporary restraining order has been issued against one of the candidates running for mayor of Shreveport. On Monday, Aug. 22, a judge granted a temporary restraining order against Melvin Slack Jr. In documents obtained by KSLA from the First Judicial District Court of Caddo Parish, the victim claims Slack put her in a chokehold, among other things.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Is Amazon Canceling the Shreveport Fulfillment Center?

According to recent reports, Amazon has canceled their plans on opening over a dozen fulfillment centers and delivery facilities across the U.S. A recent Wall Street Journal report stated:. Amazon so far this year has canceled, closed, listed for sublease or put on hold more than 25 delivery stations and...
KSLA

Storms spur flash flooding, power outages

(KSLA) — The ArkLaTex saw lots of rain and some power outages but, for the most part, minimal damage Monday. Flash flooding washed out part of Holly Road about six miles west-southwest of Gilmer in Upshur County, according to a law enforcement report to the National Weather Service. Trees also were reported down in that area of East Texas.
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

McKinney-Vento Program helps homeless students in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish students are back in the classroom, but some students struggle each day with homelessness. The McKinney-Vento Program is a federal program that provides services for families who have fallen on hard times. According to Caddo Parish Schools, “the McKinney-Vento Educational Program identifies children...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Black Food Truck Night in Shreveport

Albert Jo Lopez, 57, was arrested for the shooting death of Chase Brownfield. The City of Texarkana, Ark. now has a new interim police chief. Shreve Memorial Library branches offer free services like online tutoring through its Homework Louisiana program.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport hosts annual Geek’d Con

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s a big weekend in the ArkLaTex, as people flock to Geek’d Con!. The second day of the convention kicked off at the Shreveport Community Center. The even features headliner stars from television, film, comic book artists and professional cosplayers. “When we go it’s...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Black food truck Friday highlights local Black businesses

SHREVEPORT, La.-Black food trucks in Shreveport got a special spotlight Friday evening. The Shreveport/Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce (SBAACC) hosted a Black Food Truck Friday event in the parking lot of Louisiana Daiquiri Café located on Texas Street. The event was a way to support local Black-owned business...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KNOE TV8

Tree-cutting crane flips over crashing into home in Broadmoor

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Broadmoor home’s roof is crushed as a tree service crane vehicle flipped over onto it. On August 20, around 9:02 a.m. the SFD responded to dispatch on the 100 block of Bruce Avenue, when they arrived on the scene they discovered that a tree-cutting service crane vehicle has flipped over and crashed into a home.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

More rain expected this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Welcome rainfall returned to start off the week and more is on the way. We could see too much of a good thing though with Flash Flood Watches in effect for much of the area through Tuesday evening. Rain will continue to fall tonight with locally...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Longview man killed in single-vehicle crash near Henderson

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Friday night crash left a Longview man dead in Rusk County. According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Darrell R. Fowler, 57, of Longview, was traveling eastbound on Farm to Market Road 13, one mile east of Henderson. The preliminary investigation showed Fowler failed to negotiate a right curve and traveled into the curve at an unsafe speed. Fowler’s vehicle traveled across the roadway into the north bar ditch where it began to roll. Fowler was then ejected from his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on I-49 After Colliding with a Bridge Railing

Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on I-49 After Colliding with a Bridge Railing. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 19, 2022, that on Thursday, August 18, 2022, just before 5:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on I-49, just north of LA Hwy 175. Tracey Shaver, 54, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Two suspects in Shreveport carjacking captured in Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. - SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. - A carjacking that started in Shreveport, crossed the river into Bossier City. Now, two of the suspects are behind bars. Police told KTBS 3 News it happened just before 4 a.m. at the Swoop's gas station at 109 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. Authorities...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Downed utility line traps transport van; no injuries

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Several people are safe after the vehicle they were in contact with downed powerlines. Officers got the call just after 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 to 2300 of Dunlap Street. Apparently, during the night during heavy rains, a tree fell bringing down utility lines near...
SHREVEPORT, LA

