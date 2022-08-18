SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There are many new things going on at Centenary College of Louisiana for the 2022-23 school year. Students went back to the classroom Monday, Aug. 22. Over the summer, freshmen went out of the country for a program called Centenary in Paris. It’s a program that sends students to Paris, France to start their college careers. A special exhibit featuring student photography from this summer’s trip to Parish recently opened at the Norton Art Gallery. It will be on display through Sept. 4.

