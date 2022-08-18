Read full article on original website
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KSLA
Two Shreveport schools closed on Aug. 23, no power
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two Shreveport schools will not have class on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Caddo Parish Magnet High Students and Broadmoor STEM Academy will not have school due to a power outage. Parents of students at Broadmoor STEM Academy are asked to return to campus to pick up their...
brproud.com
Sheriff’s office in Louisiana shares ‘poison napkin’ warning
DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office is reminding citizens to stay informed and stay safe in the wake of a disturbing story out of Houston in which a woman was reportedly poisoned by a napkin tucked into the door handle of her car.
KSLA
Process of removing bat infestation begins at Fair Grounds Field
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Workers on Monday, Aug. 22 could be seen wearing hazmat suits and face masks on the Fair Grounds Field property. The gate was closed and caution tape roped off the main entrance to the once-beloved ballpark. The process of removing the bats is Perault Nuisance...
KSLA
Centenary College starts fall semester with many new opportunities for students
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There are many new things going on at Centenary College of Louisiana for the 2022-23 school year. Students went back to the classroom Monday, Aug. 22. Over the summer, freshmen went out of the country for a program called Centenary in Paris. It’s a program that sends students to Paris, France to start their college careers. A special exhibit featuring student photography from this summer’s trip to Parish recently opened at the Norton Art Gallery. It will be on display through Sept. 4.
KSLA
Temp. restraining order filed against Shreveport mayoral candidate for alleged death threats
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A temporary restraining order has been issued against one of the candidates running for mayor of Shreveport. On Monday, Aug. 22, a judge granted a temporary restraining order against Melvin Slack Jr. In documents obtained by KSLA from the First Judicial District Court of Caddo Parish, the victim claims Slack put her in a chokehold, among other things.
KSLA
Melvin Slack says he’ll remain in mayoral race for now despite reports otherwise
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The campaign manager for one of Shreveport’s mayoral candidates has resigned. The candidate in question also says he still intends to run for office despite reports to the contrary. Melvin Slack Jr. told KSLA Tuesday morning (Aug. 23) that he will still be running for...
KSLA
Man accused of killing Shreveport couple again faces trial; jury selection underway
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo district attorney’s office is giving another go at prosecuting a man accused of killing a Shreveport couple whose bodies were found in a burned-out vehicle. Jury selection is underway for the new trial of Dewayne Willie Watkins, who faces two counts of...
2 Persons Died In A Fatal Crash In Bossier Parish (Bossier Parish, LA)
A fatal collision in Bossier Parish claimed the life of a Haughton couple. According to the Louisiana State Police, the crash happened on Bellview road around 9 p.m. The Haughton Couple was identified as Noel William Budd, 76, and [..]
Is Amazon Canceling the Shreveport Fulfillment Center?
According to recent reports, Amazon has canceled their plans on opening over a dozen fulfillment centers and delivery facilities across the U.S. A recent Wall Street Journal report stated:. Amazon so far this year has canceled, closed, listed for sublease or put on hold more than 25 delivery stations and...
KSLA
Storms spur flash flooding, power outages
(KSLA) — The ArkLaTex saw lots of rain and some power outages but, for the most part, minimal damage Monday. Flash flooding washed out part of Holly Road about six miles west-southwest of Gilmer in Upshur County, according to a law enforcement report to the National Weather Service. Trees also were reported down in that area of East Texas.
KSLA
McKinney-Vento Program helps homeless students in Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish students are back in the classroom, but some students struggle each day with homelessness. The McKinney-Vento Program is a federal program that provides services for families who have fallen on hard times. According to Caddo Parish Schools, “the McKinney-Vento Educational Program identifies children...
KSLA
Black Food Truck Night in Shreveport
Albert Jo Lopez, 57, was arrested for the shooting death of Chase Brownfield. The City of Texarkana, Ark. now has a new interim police chief. Shreve Memorial Library branches offer free services like online tutoring through its Homework Louisiana program.
KSLA
Shreveport hosts annual Geek’d Con
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s a big weekend in the ArkLaTex, as people flock to Geek’d Con!. The second day of the convention kicked off at the Shreveport Community Center. The even features headliner stars from television, film, comic book artists and professional cosplayers. “When we go it’s...
KTBS
Black food truck Friday highlights local Black businesses
SHREVEPORT, La.-Black food trucks in Shreveport got a special spotlight Friday evening. The Shreveport/Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce (SBAACC) hosted a Black Food Truck Friday event in the parking lot of Louisiana Daiquiri Café located on Texas Street. The event was a way to support local Black-owned business...
KNOE TV8
Tree-cutting crane flips over crashing into home in Broadmoor
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Broadmoor home’s roof is crushed as a tree service crane vehicle flipped over onto it. On August 20, around 9:02 a.m. the SFD responded to dispatch on the 100 block of Bruce Avenue, when they arrived on the scene they discovered that a tree-cutting service crane vehicle has flipped over and crashed into a home.
KSLA
More rain expected this week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Welcome rainfall returned to start off the week and more is on the way. We could see too much of a good thing though with Flash Flood Watches in effect for much of the area through Tuesday evening. Rain will continue to fall tonight with locally...
KSLA
Longview man killed in single-vehicle crash near Henderson
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Friday night crash left a Longview man dead in Rusk County. According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Darrell R. Fowler, 57, of Longview, was traveling eastbound on Farm to Market Road 13, one mile east of Henderson. The preliminary investigation showed Fowler failed to negotiate a right curve and traveled into the curve at an unsafe speed. Fowler’s vehicle traveled across the roadway into the north bar ditch where it began to roll. Fowler was then ejected from his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on I-49 After Colliding with a Bridge Railing
Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on I-49 After Colliding with a Bridge Railing. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 19, 2022, that on Thursday, August 18, 2022, just before 5:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on I-49, just north of LA Hwy 175. Tracey Shaver, 54, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
KTBS
Two suspects in Shreveport carjacking captured in Bossier
SHREVEPORT, La. - SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. - A carjacking that started in Shreveport, crossed the river into Bossier City. Now, two of the suspects are behind bars. Police told KTBS 3 News it happened just before 4 a.m. at the Swoop's gas station at 109 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. Authorities...
KSLA
Downed utility line traps transport van; no injuries
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Several people are safe after the vehicle they were in contact with downed powerlines. Officers got the call just after 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 to 2300 of Dunlap Street. Apparently, during the night during heavy rains, a tree fell bringing down utility lines near...
