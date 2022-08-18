ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk City, OK

Elk City Police search for man wanted on kidnapping, child neglect, other charges

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
 5 days ago

ELK CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Elk City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on several charges, including child neglect and kidnapping, following several domestic abuse incidents.

Dillon Marshall, 38, is facing charges of child neglect, kidnapping, domestic abuse, and indirect contempt after the woman pregnant with his child reported multiple incidents of abuse.

Courtesy: Elk City Police Department
Man arrested after family feud turns deadly

According to the affidavit, Marshall physically attacked the woman pregnant with his child at least two separate times, where she received bruises and even a broken finger – despite having previous protective orders and previous domestic abuse charges with the woman.

The victim also told investigators Marshall forced her to use methamphetamine while pregnant and hit her in the stomach with a phone during one of the incidents.

If you know his whereabouts, please call your local authorities or LT. Detective Sammy Weygand at 580-225-1212

