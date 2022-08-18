ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13newsnow.com

Man dies following crash on Tidewater Drive Monday

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department said Tuesday it was investigating a crash that happened on the 6900 block of Tidewater Drive Monday morning. One of the drivers, 70-year-old Ralph N. Bishop, was taken to the hospital and later died as a result of being hurt in the crash.
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
Norfolk, VA
Education
Norfolk, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
City
Norfolk, VA
WAVY News 10

Real estate agent carjacked in Norfolk

The victim told WAVY she was snapping pictures of a client's home on Giles Circle in the Norview neighborhood around 9 a.m. when a man jumped in her car. Jones said he punched her then dragged her 20 feet and ran over her leg.
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Service#Naval Station Norfolk#Volunteers
13News Now

VSP: Car flips, person dies on I-264 in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Virginia State Police are investigating a car crash that left a person dead on Sunday night. According to a news release, the crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. on I-264 westbound at exit 3. That's near Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth. An initial investigation revealed that...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

1 dead after Portsmouth shooting: PPD investigating

NORFOLK, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department was investigating a shooting death in the 1600 block of Charleston Avenue Sunday morning, the department said. A man was found around 1:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound that had proven to be deadly, PPD said. No suspect information was released, and...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
13newsnow.com

1 dead, 2 hurt after crash in Hampton, Hampton Police investigating

NORFOLK, Va. — A person died, and two other were hurt in a two vehicle car crash Sunday afternoon in the 4000 Block of West Mercury Boulevard in Hampton, the Hampton Police Division said. HPD said a black sedan and gold SUV collided. Police said initial investigations revealed that...
HAMPTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy