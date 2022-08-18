Read full article on original website
Witnesses describe Virginia Beach Town Center crash that killed 1, hurt another
A car hit two pedestrians, killing one there on the crosswalk. The second was taken to the hospital after going into cardiac arrest.
Pedestrian killed in Virginia Beach Town Center crash, second person rushed to hospital
Two people were hit outside the Tupelo Honey restaurant on Main Street. One was killed on the scene, and another was seriously hurt, and was rushed to the hospital.
Missing Virginia Beach woman found dead in Norfolk, man in custody
An 'Ashanti Alert' was issued for 40-year-old Marie Covington after she hadn't been seen in a few days. Now, 43-year-old Gary Morton is behind bars.
Man dies following crash on Tidewater Drive Monday
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department said Tuesday it was investigating a crash that happened on the 6900 block of Tidewater Drive Monday morning. One of the drivers, 70-year-old Ralph N. Bishop, was taken to the hospital and later died as a result of being hurt in the crash.
Man charged in connection to the death of missing Virginia Beach woman appears in Chesapeake court
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — 43-year-old Gary Morton appeared on video in Chesapeake General District Court Monday morning where a judge appointed him a lawyer. Morton faces multiple charges in Chesapeake. They include:. possession of firearm by a convicted felon. disregarding signal by law-enforcement officer to stop. first offense DWI. failing...
Real estate agent carjacked in Norfolk
The victim told WAVY she was snapping pictures of a client's home on Giles Circle in the Norview neighborhood around 9 a.m. when a man jumped in her car. Jones said he punched her then dragged her 20 feet and ran over her leg.
Virginia State Police cancels critically missing adult alert for VB woman
Virginia State Police canceled a Critically Missing Adult Alert Sunday morning for a Virginia Beach woman reported missing the day prior. State Police said it was canceled at the request of VBPD.
Homicide victim found in Norfolk identified as missing VB woman
According to police, the call came in around 11:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Galt Street. The woman, identified as Marie D. Covington, 40, of Virginia Beach, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
VSP: Car flips, person dies on I-264 in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Virginia State Police are investigating a car crash that left a person dead on Sunday night. According to a news release, the crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. on I-264 westbound at exit 3. That's near Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth. An initial investigation revealed that...
Man charged in VB woman’s murder arrested after high-speed pursuit
Court documents obtained by 10 On Your Side investigators detail the arrest of Gary Morton, accused of killing 40-year-old Marie Covington. The case spans several Hampton Roads cities.
Man fatally struck while trying to assist disabled vehicle on Indian River Rd in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach police say a man died following a crash on Indian River Road Thursday evening.
1 dead after Portsmouth shooting: PPD investigating
NORFOLK, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department was investigating a shooting death in the 1600 block of Charleston Avenue Sunday morning, the department said. A man was found around 1:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound that had proven to be deadly, PPD said. No suspect information was released, and...
60th Annual Coastal Edge East Coast Surfing Championship kicks off in Virginia Beach
The 60th annual Coastal Edge East Coast Surfing Championship kicked off Sunday morning with Gromfest. Photojournalist Rick Dillow takes us there.
One man injured following shooting in Hampton in Aero Apartments area
Hampton Police need the public's help in identifying the person or people involved in a shooting that took place Sunday afternoon.
Norfolk man sentenced to 20 years after shooting leaves victim paralyzed
A Norfolk man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after shooting another man back in 2020 leaving the victim paralyzed.
Witnesses describe aftermath of two separate deadly Norfolk shootings
Norfolk Police say Johnathan Clark, 19, died inside his car near Wards Corner. Shortly afterward, there was another separate shooting that left three men dead and two others hurt at Fenner Gardens.
Portsmouth couple says it took police 5 hours to respond after drive-by shooting
A Portsmouth couple says their home got shot up in a drive-by shooting. The gunfire isn't the only thing the couple says that is shocking. They say it took police more than four hours to show up.
1 dead, 2 hurt after crash in Hampton, Hampton Police investigating
NORFOLK, Va. — A person died, and two other were hurt in a two vehicle car crash Sunday afternoon in the 4000 Block of West Mercury Boulevard in Hampton, the Hampton Police Division said. HPD said a black sedan and gold SUV collided. Police said initial investigations revealed that...
Deputies investigate death of inmate at Norfolk City Jail
Deputies are investigating the death of an inmate after he was found unresponsive Thursday afternoon.
19-year-old dead, 17-year-old hurt after shooting at Wards Corner in Norfolk
A 19-year-old was killed and a 17-year-old was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the Wards Corner area of Norfolk.
