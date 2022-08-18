ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dania Beach, FL

WSVN-TV

Boat stranded on 874 Expressway

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat became stranded in the middle of a South Florida expressway after it became detached from its hitch. On Monday afternoon, at around 4, 7Skyforce hovered above the 874 Expressway as crews worked to get the vessel back onto its trailer. Drivers were still...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Dania Beach, FL
WSVN-TV

Homeless Mother of 6

After fleeing domestic violence, a mother and her six children have been homeless, sleeping anywhere from their car, to a tent on the beach. When she reached out to homeless shelters she was told they were full so she called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. The kids were looking...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

FDLE special agent dies from injuries suffered in West Miami-Dade crash

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida law enforcement community is in mourning after a crash in West Miami-Dade involving one of their own took a tragic turn. Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent Jose Perez died Saturday morning, the agency confirmed in a statement. He was 55 years old.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Procession held for fallen FDLE Special Agent Jose Perez

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple agencies came together to mourn the tragic loss of Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent Jose Perez. A processional escort was held for Perez from HCA Florida Kendall Hospital to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office, Sunday afternoon. Perez, a retired assistant chief...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez makes controversial comments on Spanish radio regarding Cuban migrants

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Lieutenant Governor of Florida made some controversial comments while she spoke on a radio station discussing Cuban migrants. Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez on Monday, tweeted, “Although states do not have jurisdiction over the well-being of our residents. Entering the country illegally and fleeing a dictatorship to seek asylum are two different things, and misrepresenting that is offensive.”
FLORIDA STATE

