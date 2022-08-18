Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida School Shooter Named "Damaged", Says AttorneyBryan DijkhuizenParkland, FL
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
5 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Tua Tagovailoa Makes Preseason Debut, Dolphins Fall to RaidersAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Tropical Storm May Hit Gulf Of Mexico Soon, Says Miami's National Hurricane CenterTerry MansfieldMiami, FL
WSVN-TV
‘I do not want life please help me go to death row!’ said Parkland shooter in disturbing drawings
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - From the latest on the trial to the eerie images the Parkland shooter is drawing in his jail cell. The confessed Parkland shooter has been in court for weeks, sitting at the defense table with his head down and doodling. Now, we’re getting a glimpse...
WSVN-TV
Public viewing and funeral held in honor of Miami-Dade Police Detective Cesar Echaverry
MIAMI (WSVN) - Mourners gathered to honor a hero. A viewing was held Monday for Miami-Dade Police detective Cesar Echaverry. The public was welcomed to pay their respects at the Vior Funeral Home on Northwest 37th Avenue at Third Street in Miami until 10 p.m. His funeral will be held...
WSVN-TV
Boat stranded on 874 Expressway
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat became stranded in the middle of a South Florida expressway after it became detached from its hitch. On Monday afternoon, at around 4, 7Skyforce hovered above the 874 Expressway as crews worked to get the vessel back onto its trailer. Drivers were still...
WSVN-TV
Cellphone video shows MDPD officers blocking pregnant woman from entering emergency room in Doral
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A husband who was driving his pregnant wife to the hospital said two Miami-Dade Police officers refused to get out of the way. Cellphone video caught the confrontation between the officers and the couple. On Monday, the department said it is aware of the video. On...
WSVN-TV
Palmetto Senior High student airlifted to hospital after jumping from third floor
PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - A Palmetto Senior High School student was airlifted to the hospital with traumatic injuries after reportedly jumping from the school’s third floor. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, they received a call at around 8 a.m. about a possible fall at the school at 7431 Southwest 120th St., Tuesday.
WSVN-TV
Tributes pour in for 5 friends killed in wrong-way wreck; records show driver involved had license suspended in 2014
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving community is paying tribute to the five friends who, authorities said, lost their lives after their car was struck by a driver who was going against traffic on the Palmetto Expressway in Northwest Miami-Dade, and records show this wasn’t the motorist’s first run-in with the law.
WSVN-TV
Homeless Mother of 6
After fleeing domestic violence, a mother and her six children have been homeless, sleeping anywhere from their car, to a tent on the beach. When she reached out to homeless shelters she was told they were full so she called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. The kids were looking...
WSVN-TV
Crews rescue, treat 2 dogs after Fort Lauderdale home catches fire
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of two dogs and their owners after their Fort Lauderdale home caught fire. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 1500 block of South Ocean Drive, just before 1:30 a.m., Saturday. Firefighters were...
WSVN-TV
BSO searching for 30-year-old man who went missing in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing in Deerfield Beach. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Louivens Narcisse was last seen along the 4700 block of Northeast Second Avenue, at around 10 a.m., Saturday. He...
WSVN-TV
Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by car near South Beach hotel; underage driver detained
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a crash near a Miami Beach hotel that, they said, sent a woman to the hospital and led officers to detain the underage driver involved. Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 1800...
WSVN-TV
Boynton Beach Police officer fired after internal probe into role in teen’s fatal dirt bike crash
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A longtime Boynton Beach Police officer has been fired for his role in the dirt bike crash that claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy, according to an internal document. The termination of Officer Mark Sohn comes after the completion of an internal affairs...
WSVN-TV
Miami Police officer charged with DUI and cocaine possession amid internal probe apologizes after bonding out
WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A City of Miami Police officer who finds himself on the wrong side of the law has apologized for his alleged actions outside of a Brickell restaurant involving his marked cruiser. 7News cameras captured Miami Police Officer Jeffrey Jose Marcano as he walked out of...
WSVN-TV
FDLE special agent dies from injuries suffered in West Miami-Dade crash
WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida law enforcement community is in mourning after a crash in West Miami-Dade involving one of their own took a tragic turn. Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent Jose Perez died Saturday morning, the agency confirmed in a statement. He was 55 years old.
WSVN-TV
Monopoly’s new ‘Hialeah-Opoly’ edition sells out at Hialeah Gardens Walmart
HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Family game night for residents in Hialeah and Hialeah Gardens got a bit more interesting this weekend. The famous game of Monopoly has unveiled a new edition called “Hialeah-Opoly.”. The game features aspects of Hialeah and surrounding areas that many South Floridians will recognize,...
WSVN-TV
Procession held for fallen FDLE Special Agent Jose Perez
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple agencies came together to mourn the tragic loss of Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent Jose Perez. A processional escort was held for Perez from HCA Florida Kendall Hospital to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office, Sunday afternoon. Perez, a retired assistant chief...
WSVN-TV
Faith in Florida hosts early voting event in Miami Gardens, offering rides to poll sites
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida group aiming to increase voter turnout ahead of next week’s state primary held an event in Miami Gardens. Faith in Florida hosted a Souls to the Polls event on Saturday to encourage voters to cast their ballots before Tuesday’s primary.
WSVN-TV
Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez makes controversial comments on Spanish radio regarding Cuban migrants
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Lieutenant Governor of Florida made some controversial comments while she spoke on a radio station discussing Cuban migrants. Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez on Monday, tweeted, “Although states do not have jurisdiction over the well-being of our residents. Entering the country illegally and fleeing a dictatorship to seek asylum are two different things, and misrepresenting that is offensive.”
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade and Broward County voters head to the polls in Florida’s primary election
(WSVN) - Polls are opened in South Florida for voters to make their primary picks. It’s certainly a big day in Florida politics as many voters across South Florida both in Miami-Dade and Broward counties woke up early to have their voices heard, Tuesday. Voters turned out for the...
