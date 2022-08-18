Read full article on original website
KVOE
ESU and Flint Hills Technical College students welcomed back to Emporia with annual block party Monday evening
Once again the city of Emporia showed out in full force to ring in a new school year and welcome back the students of Emporia State University and Flint Hills Technical College Monday evening. The annual Welcome Back Block Party took over the 800 and 900 blocks of Commercial Street...
KVOE
Academic achievement, construction and COVID updates ahead for USD 253 Emporia Board of Education
The USD 253 Emporia Board of Education has updates on a range of topics as part of its regular meeting Wednesday. Board members will get the latest academic achievement report based on spring 2022 state assessments and FastBridge data. They will also get a construction update from McCownGordon as work continues on the nearly $80 million Building for the Future bond package. Also, board members will get the latest on the district’s COVID-19 situation and response.
KVOE
Emporia State football to hold Student Night practice
The Emporia State football team will hold their annual Student Night practice on Monday night, the first day of classes at Emporia State. Students will be invited to come down to the field and participate in several activities. This is the 12th training camp practice with 9 left before the...
KVOE
Leader of Emporia’s Vote No rally mulling future steps after position terminated at Sacred Heart Elementary
Alexis Lowder hasn’t decided on whether she plans to file a lawsuit after Emporia’s Sacred Heart School terminated her employment for helping to organize Emporia’s Vote No rally on an abortion regulation constitutional amendment. If she does, her legal course of action may be more difficult than...
KVOE
USD 253: Sept. 2 becomes half-day for most students, full day off at Jones Early Childhood Development Center
Emporia Public Schools has announced a schedule change to the district calendar heading into the Labor Day weekend. Sept. 2 is now a half-day for most students and it’s a day off for pre-K students at Jones Early Childhood Development Center:. *Flint Hills Learning Center will dismiss students at...
KVOE
Local residents encouraged to attend virtual fence law seminar Tuesday evening
If you might be a bit behind in your knowledge of Kansas fence laws, the Kansas State Department of Agricultural Economics is offering a free course to help you brush up on the basics. The Kansas Fence Law Seminar will be held in Junction City Tuesday evening, however, local residents...
KVOE
Simulators and security highlight Emporia Recreation Commission meeting Monday
When favorable conditions for golfing come to an end, that won’t mean you have to stop practicing your swing if an ongoing project through the Emporia Recreation Commission comes to fruition. During the ERC’s monthly meeting Monday evening, Rec Director Tom McEvoy updated the board on an effort in...
KVOE
Emporia High volleyball looks to rebuild in 2022
It’s match week for the Emporia High volleyball team. The Spartans open their season in a tournament in McPherson on Saturday. They’ll face McPherson, Andover Central, Newton, Campus and Dodge City. EHS had a scrimmage on Saturday to figure out how its rotation will be after losing six...
KVOE
Emporia Police investigating alleged misconduct incident involving Emporia High football team
Emporia Police is investigating an alleged misconduct incident involving the Emporia High football team. USD 253 Communications Director Lyndel Landgren says the investigation began after a currently-unspecified situation came to light. Monday’s practice was canceled as part of the investigation process. Landgren says concerns such as the one that...
KVOE
Emporia High football set for second week of practices
It’s one week closer to gameday for the Emporia High football team. The Spartans enter their second week of practices after holding a scrimmage on Saturday. Coach Keaton Tuttle said it was a great first week. Senior Bobby Trujillo said this week is a step in the right direction.
KVOE
Kansas Turnpike Authority to consider bids for restaurants at Emporia, Matfield Green service exits
There is a chance you might see new restaurants at the Kansas Turnpike’s area service exits down the road. The Turnpike Authority has issued a Request for Proposals for four of its service exits, including the Emporia service exit at mile marker 132, five miles northeast of the Emporia gate, and the Matfield Green service exit at mile marker 97, 30 miles southwest of the Emporia gate. The RFP documents online at www.ksturnpike.com say the Turnpike Authority can award bids to “responsible” operators who can guarantee the highest 10-year minimum guaranteed rent to the KTA. Restaurants must be nationally recognized, but than be either company-owner or franchised. They have to be open at least from 6 am to 11 pm daily and offer a breakfast menu.
KVOE
Emporia’s West Highway 50 repaving project adds another component
For several weeks, KVOE News has been telling you about a major road resurfacing project affecting parts of West Highway 50 in central and west Emporia. The project to repave West Highway 50 between Prairie and Neosho will have a new component starting this week. City of Emporia Communications Manager Christine Johnson says there will be concrete repair and reconstruction of the northeast corner at Sixth and Rural, one of Emporia’s more prominent ponding spots in cases of heavy rainfall. Johnson says there are potential lane closures affecting northbound traffic on Rural and westbound traffic on West Sixth for up to two weeks, or into early September, once this part of the project begins as soon as Monday.
KVOE
Hartford man hospitalized following rollover accident in Coffey County Monday evening
A Hartford resident suffered suspected serious injuries after his vehicle rolled early Monday evening. The accident was reported around 7 pm west of 19th Avenue and Black Bird Lane, 1.8 miles east of Hartford, in Coffey County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 30-year-old Zachary Stephenson was traveling westbound in a 2004 Suzuki XL-7 when he lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons.
KVOE
Traffic constricted near Emporia’s Sixth and Rural as West Highway 50 resurfacing project begins
The West Highway 50 resurfacing project is officially underway. Crews are concentrating on the east side of the overall work zone, with work starting to repair and reconstruct the northeast corner of the intersection at Sixth and Rural. Traffic on Sixth cannot turn northbound onto Rural at this time, and westbound traffic on Sixth has shifted to the inside driving lane for this part of the project. The reconstruction work at Sixth and Rural should be done by early September.
KVOE
2022 BBC Champions crowned
The Bruffs and Broadcasters golf tournament, held at the Emporia Country Club wrapped up Sunday. In the Bruffs division, the duo of Chase Coble and Devin Arndt finished in 1st place 19.25 points over quota. Day 1 leaders Gary Thomsen and Bryan Marshall finished in 2nd place at 15.5 points over quota. Rodger Brownrigg and Fuji Ortiz finished in 3rd place at 13 over par.
KVOE
After busy summer weekdays, Bloom House expects weekend traffic to pick up speed
Traffic is picking up at Bloom House Youth Services, a non-profit organization helping homeless youths. Board President Clara Corn says the summer had a “regular amount” of teenagers using the drop-in center at 301 West 11th, and she expects a shift from weekday to weekend traffic as classes begin across Lyon County this month. She says two main services have seen a lot of interest the past few months.
KVOE
Emporia man facing trial for allegedly bringing contraband to jail
Trial could begin next week for an Emporia man accused of bringing contraband into the Lyon County Jail. Michael Hise faces single counts of trafficking contraband, drug possession and paraphernalia possession after he allegedly tried to bring drugs into the facility in late April. Trial is set to begin Aug....
KVOE
Trial ahead for man accused of trying to rob downtown Emporia convenience store
Trial is ahead — and soon — for a man accused of trying to rob a downtown Emporia convenience store this year. Trial is set to begin Aug. 29 for Darren Hutcherson in Lyon County District Court, depending on the results of a pretrial hearing Wednesday. The current schedule calls for a three-day trial.
KVOE
Blue-green algae warning up for Melvern Outlet River Pond
Part of Melvern Lake is under a blue-green algae warning. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced Melvern Outlet River Pond moved from an algae watch to an algae warning Thursday. It’s the only body of water in the KVOE listening area that’s under an alert, although Carbondale City Lake is also in a warning and Overbrook City Lake is in a watch.
