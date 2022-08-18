Read full article on original website
Related
Elite Daily
The Euphoria Season 2 Blooper Reel Shows The Silliness Behind The Intensity
Fans of Euphoria are in a drought as they anticipate the show’s third Season, but HBO just gave them a treat to pass the time while they wait. Euphoria may tackle dark themes that mirror the gritty reality of the teenage experience, but the show isn’t always so serious. With a cast of young actors that have a palpable chemistry and friendship, there are a ton of sweet and silly off-camera moments that are a complete opposite of the drama’s dark vibe. Though the show is known for its intensity, the Euphoria Season 2 blooper reel gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the silliness off-screen.
Elite Daily
The Bachelorette's Final Episodes Aren't Airing On Mondays
Say goodbye to Bachelorette Mondays for the end of the season. The Bachelorette is switching up its schedule in the last few weeks of Season 19, in part due to some scheduling conflicts. Here’s everything you need to know about the schedule for the end of The Bachelorette Season 19 — including when the finale airs — so you don’t miss a moment of the double-Bachelorette drama.
Elite Daily
Emma Watson's Latest Pixie Haircut Is A Major Harry Potter Throwback
It was 2010 when Emma Watson’s first pixie cut took the world by storm. After filming for all the Harry Potter movies wrapped, Watson underwent a major chop to separate herself from her iconic character, Hermione Granger, and debuted it at the world premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1. It was the hair transformation that launched a thousand pixie cuts. (I know because I started getting my own hair cut by Rodney Cutler, the genius behind Watson’s short ‘do, around the same time.) More than decade later, and the 32-year-old actor and activist is at it again. Watson debuted an updated take on her famous pixie cut in the campaign for Prada’s newest fragrance, Prada Paradoxe.
Elite Daily
Priyanka's New Selfies With Her Baby Girl Malti Are Precious
For the past seven months, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have remained relatively private when it comes to their newborn daughter, Malti Marie. The couple has only shared a handful of photos of their baby on Instagram since her arrival in January It’s been a while since the stars updated fans with a photo of Malti, but Chopra did just that on Aug. 21.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jena Malone Talks Latest Role in 'Adopting Audrey'
Actor Jena Malone joins Cheddar News to discuss her new role in Vertical Entertainment's 'Adopting Audrey.'
Elite Daily
Bennifer Got Married Again In The Most Meaningful Place
Congratulations are in order for Bennifer — again! One month after they eloped in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married on Aug. 20, per reports by People. The wedding was held in a very special place, Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia. Home is where the heart is, right? But the venue choice is even more meaningful because it’s where they originally planned to tie the knot on Sept. 14, 2003, nearly 19 years ago.
Elite Daily
Here's Exactly How Rhaenyra Targaryen Is Related To Dany And Jon Snow
The Game of Thrones universe is officially back, and it brought even more confusing family lineage along with it. The new prequel series House of the Dragon rewinds the clock nearly two centuries back to when the Targaryens were thriving as the dragon-riding rulers of Westeros. Well, “thriving” may be a strong word, considering they’re all at each other’s throats, but hey — that’s Westeros for ya! Although the spinoff is eons removed from the events of Game of Thrones, it’s still connected to the characters in the original show in a very powerful way — by blood. Our new protagonist Rhaenyra Targaryen is actually an ancestor of both Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow, so let’s get into how they are related.
Elite Daily
Taylor Lautner's Fiancé Is Going To Change Her Name To Taylor Lautner
Get ready for two “Taylor Lautners” to take over as bride and groom. Yep, you heard that right — Taylor Lautner’s fiancé Dome will change her name to Taylor Lautner after marrying the actor. The Twilight star confirmed the unique name situation during an appearance on the Aug. 12 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, and the name change will certainly make things a little confusing for fans.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elite Daily
Stop Everything, Because It Turns Out Dogs Can Cry Tears Of Joy
If you own a dog, you probably know they’re some of the best four-legged (or really, any-legged) companions anyone could ask for. And as if you couldn’t love your pup any more than you probably already do, scientists in Japan just discovered another data-backed reason why your furry friend makes your heart melt. Apparently, dogs can cry tears of joy. OK, that’s the most adorable news I’ve heard all week.
PETS・
Elite Daily
Hannah Montana's Casting Director Revealed This Victorious Star Was Almost Hannah
It’s hard to imagine anyone other than Miley Cyrus living the best of both worlds, but she almost got beaten out by two other buzzy actors for the role of Disney’s favorite pop star. Hannah Montana ran for 4 successful seasons on Disney Channel before Miley Cyrus was ready to spread her wings and fly. The show launched her into superstardom, but the star-making role almost went to someone else. Casting director Lisa London recently revealed on TikTok that Victorious star Daniella Monet and Gossip Girl breakout Taylor Momsen were incredibly close to being cast as Hannah Montana.
Elite Daily
Twitter Got Loud About Bennifer’s 2nd Wedding
I guess after 20 years, one wedding just wasn’t enough. On Aug. 20, one month after their Las Vegas elopement, Bennifer held a second wedding, per People. The celebration was at Ben Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia, AKA the same venue Bennifer originally planned on using back in 2003. Of course, the wedding day was picture-perfect and ultra-romantic, but that didn’t stop Twitter from poking fun at the newlyweds. (Um, can I still call them newlyweds after wedding #2?) The memes about Lopez and Affleck’s second wedding were spot-on.
Elite Daily
Demi Met Her New BF Jute$ While Working On Her New Album, And It’s A Pop-Punk Love Story
Demi Lovato has a new boo, and they’re so in love. Lovato and her new boyfriend were spotted out in public for the first time after on date night in New York City on Aug. 16, but they’ve been connecting for a while before going public. Looking cute in matchy black and white edgy fits, Lovato and Jute$ held hands as they walked together. Lovatics may be wondering who Jute$ is, but they’re probably more familiar with him than they realize, because he helped write Lovato’s new album Holy Fvck.
Elite Daily
Olivia Rodrigo Is Reportedly A Single Gal Again
It’s brutal out here. After reportedly about six months of dating, Olivia Rodrigo and Zack Bia have apparently broken up. On Aug. 20, a source claimed the two “sort of fizzled” after spending some time apart. “Their relationship sort of fizzled. They were casually dating but haven’t...
Comments / 0