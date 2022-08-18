SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Flood Watch has been issued for a large portion of the ArkLaTex until Monday evening at 7:00. Expecting plenty of rain to start off this week. Although it has been a humid one today, the temperature has not been all that bad. I don’t know if that is me getting used to the heat or if it just felt a bit more tolerable today. Showers and storms into the late night and overnight hours. Lows tonight will drop to the low-70s.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO