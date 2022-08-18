Read full article on original website
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Six Shreveport United Players Make GCPL Best XIUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Centenary College starts fall semester with many new opportunities for students
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There are many new things going on at Centenary College of Louisiana for the 2022-23 school year. Students went back to the classroom Monday, Aug. 22. Over the summer, freshmen went out of the country for a program called Centenary in Paris. It’s a program that sends students to Paris, France to start their college careers. A special exhibit featuring student photography from this summer’s trip to Parish recently opened at the Norton Art Gallery. It will be on display through Sept. 4.
McKinney-Vento Program helps homeless students in Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish students are back in the classroom, but some students struggle each day with homelessness. The McKinney-Vento Program is a federal program that provides services for families who have fallen on hard times. According to Caddo Parish Schools, “the McKinney-Vento Educational Program identifies children...
Two Shreveport schools closed on Aug. 23, no power
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two Shreveport schools will not have class on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Caddo Parish Magnet High Students and Broadmoor STEM Academy will not have school due to a power outage. Parents of students at Broadmoor STEM Academy are asked to return to campus to pick up their...
Shreveport hosts annual Geek’d Con
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s a big weekend in the ArkLaTex, as people flock to Geek’d Con!. The second day of the convention kicked off at the Shreveport Community Center. The even features headliner stars from television, film, comic book artists and professional cosplayers. “When we go it’s...
PACE hosts Shreveport mayoral forum focused on LGBTQ+ issues
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — People Acting for Change and Equality (PACE) held its mayoral forum dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community and their concerns on Sunday, Aug. 21. PACE hosted the event from 4 to 6 p.m. in LSU Shreveport’s University Center auditorium. The forum also was livestreamed via Facebook.
Storms spur flash flooding, power outages
(KSLA) — The ArkLaTex saw lots of rain and some power outages but, for the most part, minimal damage Monday. Flash flooding washed out part of Holly Road about six miles west-southwest of Gilmer in Upshur County, according to a law enforcement report to the National Weather Service. Trees also were reported down in that area of East Texas.
Process of removing bat infestation begins at Fair Grounds Field
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Workers on Monday, Aug. 22 could be seen wearing hazmat suits and face masks on the Fair Grounds Field property. The gate was closed and caution tape roped off the main entrance to the once-beloved ballpark. The process of removing the bats is Perault Nuisance...
Man accused of killing Shreveport couple again faces trial; jury selection underway
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo district attorney’s office is giving another go at prosecuting a man accused of killing a Shreveport couple whose bodies were found in a burned-out vehicle. Jury selection is underway for the new trial of Dewayne Willie Watkins, who faces two counts of...
Melvin Slack says he’ll remain in mayoral race for now despite reports otherwise
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The campaign manager for one of Shreveport’s mayoral candidates has resigned. The candidate in question also says he still intends to run for office despite reports to the contrary. Melvin Slack Jr. told KSLA Tuesday morning (Aug. 23) that he will still be running for...
Downed utility line traps transport van; no injuries
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Several people are safe after the vehicle they were in contact with downed powerlines. Officers got the call just after 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 to 2300 of Dunlap Street. Apparently, during the night during heavy rains, a tree fell bringing down utility lines near...
More rain expected this week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Welcome rainfall returned to start off the week and more is on the way. We could see too much of a good thing though with Flash Flood Watches in effect for much of the area through Tuesday evening. Rain will continue to fall tonight with locally...
Keep the umbrella handy for the time being!
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We have a wet one ahead of us and I’m not talking about just tomorrow!. Tonight, showers are possible with warm and muggy conditions, and lows in the mid-70s. Tracking continued rain chances, as we saw today but this time more, tomorrow and at times...
Temp. restraining order filed against Shreveport mayoral candidate for alleged death threats
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A temporary restraining order has been issued against one of the candidates running for mayor of Shreveport. On Monday, Aug. 22, a judge granted a temporary restraining order against Melvin Slack Jr. In documents obtained by KSLA from the First Judicial District Court of Caddo Parish, the victim claims Slack put her in a chokehold, among other things.
Longview man killed in single-vehicle crash near Henderson
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Friday night crash left a Longview man dead in Rusk County. According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Darrell R. Fowler, 57, of Longview, was traveling eastbound on Farm to Market Road 13, one mile east of Henderson. The preliminary investigation showed Fowler failed to negotiate a right curve and traveled into the curve at an unsafe speed. Fowler’s vehicle traveled across the roadway into the north bar ditch where it began to roll. Fowler was then ejected from his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A very wet start to the workweek
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Flood Watch has been issued for a large portion of the ArkLaTex until Monday evening at 7:00. Expecting plenty of rain to start off this week. Although it has been a humid one today, the temperature has not been all that bad. I don’t know if that is me getting used to the heat or if it just felt a bit more tolerable today. Showers and storms into the late night and overnight hours. Lows tonight will drop to the low-70s.
Capital murder suspect arrested in Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A man wanted for capital murder out of Dallas County was arrested in Marshall. According to a report by the Marshall Police Department, on Friday, the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force arrested Edron Blake Blacknell, at the 2900 block of Tower Street in Marshall. Blacknell, 22, from Cedar Hill, had a warrant for capital murder out of Dallas County. He is currently held in the Harrison County Jail, pending extradition to Dallas County.
Shooting on Myrtle Street near Hearne; two vehicles found crashed
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two vehicles were found crashed on Hearne Avenue and Myrtle street, one vehicle had a shot victim inside. At 5 a.m. the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shots fired call around Hearne Avenue and Myrtle Street. When SPD arrived they noticed a silver Chrysler 300 had wrecked into a light post on Hearne Avenue, the driver had fled on foot and abandoned the vehicle. When the SPD drove down Myrtle Street they found a gray impala that had backed into a tree, inside the car, officers found the woman driver who had been shot in the neck.
Sunday showers and storms - Flood Watch in place
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Tracking continued rain chances today and at times the showers and storms could bring some heavy downpours. The best chances are looking to be in the afternoon with the rate increasing around 7 PM. A slight break from rainfall is expected during the late evening and overnight hours but another round will be on the way early in the morning Monday. Highs today will struggle, looking at the mid-80s, lows in the low-70s.
Shooting at Villa Norte Apartments; one victim fighting for his life
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The victim and three others were standing by a tree in the parking lot of the Villa Norte Apartments when they heard multiple shots being fired. At 1:13 a.m. on August 21, the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting at the Villa Norte Apartments, at 1620 Fullerton Street. When they arrived they learned that one Black male victim had been shot in the back. The victim was immediately transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.
Man facing trial in attempted murder case kills self
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man from Shreveport who was facing trial in an attempted murder case is dead after shooting himself, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says. On Monday, Aug. 22, the DA’s office reported that Brandon Richardson, 32, shot and killed himself in the Shreveport riverfront...
