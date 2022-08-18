Teen Mom OG star Leah Messer is preparing to walk down the aisle for the third time. The mother of three just announced her engagement to boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley. PEOPLE Magazine reports that Mobley asked for Messer's hand in marriage with a 4.7-carat custom ring designed by jeweler Mike Nekta of New York Diamond Jewelry. The engagement occurred during their anniversary trip to Costa Rica. Mobley popped the question while taking a romantic stroll on the beach after they enjoyed a dinner prepared by a private chef. Messer is over the moon, telling PEOPLE, "It feels amazing. I never imagined myself being here today, but I couldn't imagine myself being anywhere else." Mobley added: "I can't even express how I'm feeling. I wanted this moment to be the perfect moment for her."

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO