'The Mole': Anderson Cooper Not Returning as Host
The Mole has seen a resurgence in popularity in the past year, many due to Netflix adding past seasons of the show to its service. The licensed stint was apparently so successful for Netflix that it has opted to reboot the former ABC reality competition. However, Anderson Cooper, the host most synonymous with the series, will not be back.
'Dancing With the Stars' Releases New Trailer for Disney+ Premiere
Disney+ released the first trailer for Dancing With the Stars' jump to the streaming platform, highlighting the most unforgettable moments from the show's first 30 seasons. The upcoming 31st season will be the first to stream live on Disney+, starting on Monday, Sept. 19. Disney also announced plans to release Dancing with the Stars: The Pros' Most Memorable Dances on Sept. 8 to mark Disney+ Day.
'Ally McBeal' Sequel Planned With New Lead Star, Calista Flockhart Return
The Fox 90s legal dramedy Ally McBeal is poised for a comeback with an ABC sequel, which is currently in early development, Deadline reported. The new show, written and produced by Karin Gist, will reportedly follow a young Black woman who joins the original series' law firm fresh out of law school. The fledgling attorney may be the child of Ally McBeal's (Calista Flockhart) D.A roommate Renée Raddick, portrayed by Lisa Nicole Carson in the original series.
'This Is Us' Star Milo Ventimiglia's Pilot Gets Series Order
Milo Ventimiglia is not taking any time off after wrapping his acclaimed run as Jack Pearson on NBC's This Is Us. He stars in a new ABC pilot, The Company You Keep, which secured a series order on Monday, reports Deadline. This means the show will reach the air and is expected to debut in 2023.
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Ellen DeGeneres' HBO Max Shows Removed
Two of Ellen DeGeneres' shows were removed from HBO Max this week -- Little Ellen and Ellen's Next Great Designer. Both shows were HBO Max originals that have apparently been removed amid the streamer's merger with Discovery Inc. However in the case of DeGeneres, some fans are bound to see ulterior motives in this move.
'Teen Mom' Star Leah Messer Reveals Engagement to Jaylan Mobley
Teen Mom OG star Leah Messer is preparing to walk down the aisle for the third time. The mother of three just announced her engagement to boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley. PEOPLE Magazine reports that Mobley asked for Messer's hand in marriage with a 4.7-carat custom ring designed by jeweler Mike Nekta of New York Diamond Jewelry. The engagement occurred during their anniversary trip to Costa Rica. Mobley popped the question while taking a romantic stroll on the beach after they enjoyed a dinner prepared by a private chef. Messer is over the moon, telling PEOPLE, "It feels amazing. I never imagined myself being here today, but I couldn't imagine myself being anywhere else." Mobley added: "I can't even express how I'm feeling. I wanted this moment to be the perfect moment for her."
'House of the Dragon' Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed
House of the Dragon is just hours away for the general populous, but the press has already had its chance to review the show. Rotten Tomatoes has amassed 345 ratings from critics, and it found that 85 percent of them were positive reviews. While some of these were tempered with negative feedback, they definitely bode well for the series as a whole.
Johnny Depp Could Be Crashing a Major Awards Shown
The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards may have quite the guest. TMZ reports that Johnny Depp may be creasing the show, and it's reportedly been in the works for months. VMA production sources tell the media outlet that Depp's been in discussions with show producers to dress up as the network's famous Moonman -- recently renamed as the Moonperson -- and show face at some point during the live broadcast on Aug. 28. Depp is no stranger to the MTV family, winning 5 MTV Movie Awards over the years, including in the categories of Best Male Performance, Best Villain, Global Superstar and the Generation Award in 2012.
HBO Max Changes the Name of One of Its Shows as Shakeups Continue
Pennyworth Season 3's subtitle, "The Origins of Batman's Butler," has generated a lot of discussion on the internet. In last week's trailer for the third season about the origins of Alfred Pennyworth, Batman's future personal assistant, Warner Bros., and HBO Max revealed the somewhat excessive tagline. While many have questioned...
TV Anchor Leslie Griffith Dies From Lyme Disease
Longtime journalist and TV anchor Leslie Griffith has died after a battle with Lyme disease. She worked as an anchor for more than 20 years with KTVU Channel 2. The station reports that Griffith died Aug. 17 in Lake Chapala, Mexico. She spent much of her 22-year career at KTVU, alongside veteran anchor Dennis Richmond. Before becoming an anchor, Griffith was a reporter, covering everything from crime to other local news happenings. She was beloved for her live broadcasts. She could work off-scrtipt, running from one source to another, asking the right questions of newsmakers, experts, and her journalist peers.
'House of the Dragon' Spoilers: How King Viserys I Targaryen Dies in the Books
Perhaps the biggest difference between Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon is that the latter is based on a completed work. This means that book-readers and curious online snoopers could theoretically get all the spoilers ahead of time – though there's no guarantee that the show will follow the books' continuity to the letter. Still, if you want to know what may be in store for King Viserys I Targaryen, read on.
'Modern Family' Star Sarah Hyland Just Got Married
Modern Family alum Sarah Hyland and Bachelor Nation staple Wells Adam are officially husband and wife. The pair became engaged three years ago, and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had to push their wedding back several times. But they marched on and tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, Calif. E! News reports the wedding guest list was intimate, but her co-star Sofia Vergara was in attendance. Vergara shared a glimpse into the wedding festivities on Instagram, writing alongside a photo booth picture, "#sarahandwells wedding."
Billionaire Sheryl Sandberg Just Married an NBC News Alum
Sheryl Sandberg and Tom Bernthal are officially married. The outgoing Meta chief operating officer and former NBC News producer married in a romantic Wyoming wedding Saturday. The couple, who met in 2019 and got engaged in February 2020, took to Instagram to share the news, posting the same photo of themselves holding hands in a woodsy setting.
'Today' Show Hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie's Alleged 'Tension' Rumors Debunked
Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb's rumored feud appears to be just that – a rumor. The TODAY co-hosts have been in the tabloids lately as anonymous sources claim they secretly "can't stand each other," despite their on-screen friendship, but inside sources and the stars themselves are pushing back against that narrative.
Casey Affleck Reveals Why He Didn't Attend Brother Ben's Wedding to Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez married earlier this summer, in a sweet Las Vegas ceremony, but the couple just said their I Do's again in a lovely Georgia wedding. However, one family member was noticeably absent: Affleck's young brother Casey. Now, the Ain't Them Bodies Saints actor has revealed exactly why he didn't attend his brother's wedding.
Halloween Ends to Make Peacock Debut on Same Day as Theatrical Release
Halloween Ends will begin streaming the same day the horror sequel arrives in theaters. Universal Pictures announced Tuesday that the last (LOL!) chapter of the Jamie Lee Curtis-fronted slasher saga will debut on Peacock on Friday, Oct. 14, aka its theatrical opening day. The move mirrors the strategy the studio employed for 2021’s Halloween Kills, although COVID was more of a factor at that time. In addition to Curtis, the 13th installment’s cast features franchise alums James Jude Courtney, Andi Matichak, Will Patton and Kyle Richards. Taking place four years after the events of Halloween Kills, Halloween Ends finds Curtis’ Laurie “living with her granddaughter...
'The Good Doctor' Spinoff in the Works at ABC
The Good Doctor executive producers David Shore and Liz Friedman are about to prove there is more than one "good" profession. The first Good Doctor spinoff is reportedly in the works and will be a legal drama called The Good Lawyer. As with most spinoffs, the new characters will be introduced in the main show before their own series begins. The Good Lawyer would not air until the 2023-2024 season.
