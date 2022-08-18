ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenyans Taking UK To EU Court Over Colonial-era Abuses

Kenyans forced off their land by British settlers during colonial rule are taking their case against the UK to the European Court of Human Rights, their supporters said on Tuesday. Lawyers for those evicted from Kenya's Rift Valley say that by ignoring the victims and their complaints, the UK government...
