Read full article on original website
Related
Kenyans Taking UK To EU Court Over Colonial-era Abuses
Kenyans forced off their land by British settlers during colonial rule are taking their case against the UK to the European Court of Human Rights, their supporters said on Tuesday. Lawyers for those evicted from Kenya's Rift Valley say that by ignoring the victims and their complaints, the UK government...
IBTimes
New York City, NY
82K+
Followers
56K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0