Bristol, CT

Bristol Press

Bristol police blotter

Michael Cook, 40, 58 Beecher St., Southington, first-degree criminal trespass, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree breach of peace, violation of protective order, third-degree assault. Sarah Elizabeth Halligan, 29, 77 Westside Blvd., Burlington, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug, improper turn/stop-no signal. Jill Lindsay Katz, 35, 189 Lake Ave., Bristol, poss w/...
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

Police ID motorcyclist killed in Bristol crash

BRISTOL — Police have identified the man who died in a motorcycle crash Saturday night. Michael Jennings, 57, was found on Redstone Hill Road after the one-vehicle crash, which happened about 11:45 p.m., Lt. Patrick Krajewski said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators from the city’s Serious...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

2 wounded after stabbing on Metro-North train in Naugatuck

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a stabbing that took place on a Metro-North train in Naugatuck on Monday. Naugatuck police were dispatched to the town train station to assist the Metro-North police with the investigation of a stabbing incident that allegedly occurred while the MNA train was en route from Waterbury, police said. […]
NAUGATUCK, CT
City
Bristol, CT
Bristol, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Bristol Press

Plainville police blotter

Christina L. Williams, 47, of 25 Lorraine St., Hartford, was charged Aug. 3 with two counts of first degree robbery and first degree larceny. Raymond R. Despres, 61, of 123 Woodford Ave., Plainville, was charged Aug. 4 with disorderly conduct. Alston M. Phillips, 27, of 233 Bellevue St., Hartford, was...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

Weekend motorcycle crash in Bristol kills 57-year-old

BRISTOL – A man was killed in Bristol over the weekend after he crashed his motorcycle. Police said the incident occurred Saturday, around 11:44 p.m., on Redstone Hill Road. There, police said, the victim was found in the roadway. The 57-year-old was later pronounced dead. Police on Monday said...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Rattlesnake attacks dogs in Glastonbury

Gov. Lamont talks about CT's economy during visit to company in Milford. CHANNEL 3 ICE CREAM SOCIAL: Recap of top ice cream shops. We break down half of our top 10 list, voted for by Channel 3 viewers!. Updated: 7 hours ago. Students in East Hartford get free haircuts and...
GLASTONBURY, CT
amherstbulletin.com

Hadley police arrest Connecticut man on drug, firearms charges

HADLEY — A Connecticut man allegedly in possession of illegal drugs and a loaded handgun, along with additional rounds of ammunition, was arrested on a series of charges following a traffic stop on Route 9 early Friday morning, according to Hadley Police. Van Schryver, 40, was taken into custody...
HADLEY, MA
Bristol Press

BRISTOL BITS: Looking at 'The Boulevard Three'

A week or so ago while driving on Memorial Boulevard, I saw three fellows walking and talking, and during this time split for a moment as each picked up a piece of litter or two, or three or more along the way. Seeing this, I stopped in the lot nearby where they were and called them over to my car.
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

Berlin High student, 15, killed riding bicycle had a ‘special spark’

BERLIN — As police continue to investigate, Berlin High School is offering grief counseling to students and staff after the death of 15-year-old Chase Anderson who was struck by a car while riding his bicycle early Saturday. Anderson was riding a bicycle in the area of 2005 Berlin Turnpike...
BERLIN, CT
Register Citizen

Car and truck went into Connecticut River in Rocky Hill by accident, fire chief says

ROCKY HILL — A car and a pickup truck that ended up in the Connecticut River over the weekend were driven into the water by accident, the town’s fire chief said Monday. No one was injured during the incident, and both vehicles have been removed from the water, Chief Michael P. Garrahy said. He said firefighters were able to contain the vehicles’ gasoline leaks by setting up booms in the river to absorb the fuel, which floated to the surface.
ROCKY HILL, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Ashford restaurant fire under investigation

Two people are dead after a boat accident in Stonington. Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting at the Buckland Hills Mall on Friday. First of its kind UConn report analyzes police ‘use of force’ data. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:55 PM UTC. For the...
ASHFORD, CT
WTNH

Police investigate tractor-trailer fire on 1-91 South in Windsor

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating a crash on I-91 Southbound in Windsor on Monday afternoon, police said. According to the Department of Transportation, a tractor-trailer crash resulted in a fire between Exits 38A and 37. The three right lanes remain closed as of this time. State Police Troop H said there are […]
WINDSOR, CT
Bristol Press

Pooch Plunge returns to Bristol

BRISTOL – Dogs of all shapes and sizes frolicked, played and paddled after tennis balls at Rockwell Park Pool’s “Pooch Plunge” Monday. The “Pooch Plunge,” the city’s “doggy only pool party,” is the last event to close out the pool season at Rockwell Park each year. This Monday, the event drew close to a dozen four-legged swimmers and their owners.
BRISTOL, CT

