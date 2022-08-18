Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
Bristol Press
Bristol police blotter
Michael Cook, 40, 58 Beecher St., Southington, first-degree criminal trespass, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree breach of peace, violation of protective order, third-degree assault. Sarah Elizabeth Halligan, 29, 77 Westside Blvd., Burlington, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug, improper turn/stop-no signal. Jill Lindsay Katz, 35, 189 Lake Ave., Bristol, poss w/...
NBC Connecticut
Exclusive: Family Of Loss Prevention Officer Shot at Manchester Mall Speaks Out
Three days after the shooting at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester, the Macy’s loss prevention officer who was shot in the stomach is recovering in an intensive care unit. Tirsol Polanco, 27, of Bloomfield, is surrounded by family and his sister spoke exclusively to NBC Connecticut. The...
Register Citizen
Police ID motorcyclist killed in Bristol crash
BRISTOL — Police have identified the man who died in a motorcycle crash Saturday night. Michael Jennings, 57, was found on Redstone Hill Road after the one-vehicle crash, which happened about 11:45 p.m., Lt. Patrick Krajewski said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators from the city’s Serious...
2 wounded after stabbing on Metro-North train in Naugatuck
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a stabbing that took place on a Metro-North train in Naugatuck on Monday. Naugatuck police were dispatched to the town train station to assist the Metro-North police with the investigation of a stabbing incident that allegedly occurred while the MNA train was en route from Waterbury, police said. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alleged gang member trafficking drugs in Enfield and Springfield denied release
An alleged gang member from Enfield accused of having ties to a Mexican cartel won't be getting out of prison as he awaits trial.
Police report: mall guard was critically wounded after struggle with shooter
In a newly released arrest warrant, Manchester police say that the Macy’s security guard who was shot in Manchester on Friday had struggled over a gun with an alleged shoplifter.
Bristol Press
Plainville police blotter
Christina L. Williams, 47, of 25 Lorraine St., Hartford, was charged Aug. 3 with two counts of first degree robbery and first degree larceny. Raymond R. Despres, 61, of 123 Woodford Ave., Plainville, was charged Aug. 4 with disorderly conduct. Alston M. Phillips, 27, of 233 Bellevue St., Hartford, was...
Bristol Press
Weekend motorcycle crash in Bristol kills 57-year-old
BRISTOL – A man was killed in Bristol over the weekend after he crashed his motorcycle. Police said the incident occurred Saturday, around 11:44 p.m., on Redstone Hill Road. There, police said, the victim was found in the roadway. The 57-year-old was later pronounced dead. Police on Monday said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Springfield man nearly 100 arraignments arrested for catalytic converter theft
Two Springfield men were arrested Sunday morning for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter from a car on School Street.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Rattlesnake attacks dogs in Glastonbury
Gov. Lamont talks about CT's economy during visit to company in Milford. CHANNEL 3 ICE CREAM SOCIAL: Recap of top ice cream shops. We break down half of our top 10 list, voted for by Channel 3 viewers!. Updated: 7 hours ago. Students in East Hartford get free haircuts and...
West Springfield police captain arraigned on assault and battery charges
A West Springfield Police Department member was arraigned in Holyoke District Court Monday in connection with an assault and battery on a person 14 or over.
amherstbulletin.com
Hadley police arrest Connecticut man on drug, firearms charges
HADLEY — A Connecticut man allegedly in possession of illegal drugs and a loaded handgun, along with additional rounds of ammunition, was arrested on a series of charges following a traffic stop on Route 9 early Friday morning, according to Hadley Police. Van Schryver, 40, was taken into custody...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bristol Press
BRISTOL BITS: Looking at 'The Boulevard Three'
A week or so ago while driving on Memorial Boulevard, I saw three fellows walking and talking, and during this time split for a moment as each picked up a piece of litter or two, or three or more along the way. Seeing this, I stopped in the lot nearby where they were and called them over to my car.
Register Citizen
Berlin High student, 15, killed riding bicycle had a ‘special spark’
BERLIN — As police continue to investigate, Berlin High School is offering grief counseling to students and staff after the death of 15-year-old Chase Anderson who was struck by a car while riding his bicycle early Saturday. Anderson was riding a bicycle in the area of 2005 Berlin Turnpike...
Firearm and heroin seized after gun call on Harrison Ave. in Springfield
A Springfield man is facing firearm charges after police were called to a gun call Sunday morning.
Register Citizen
Car and truck went into Connecticut River in Rocky Hill by accident, fire chief says
ROCKY HILL — A car and a pickup truck that ended up in the Connecticut River over the weekend were driven into the water by accident, the town’s fire chief said Monday. No one was injured during the incident, and both vehicles have been removed from the water, Chief Michael P. Garrahy said. He said firefighters were able to contain the vehicles’ gasoline leaks by setting up booms in the river to absorb the fuel, which floated to the surface.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Ashford restaurant fire under investigation
Two people are dead after a boat accident in Stonington. Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting at the Buckland Hills Mall on Friday. First of its kind UConn report analyzes police ‘use of force’ data. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:55 PM UTC. For the...
Police investigate tractor-trailer fire on 1-91 South in Windsor
WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating a crash on I-91 Southbound in Windsor on Monday afternoon, police said. According to the Department of Transportation, a tractor-trailer crash resulted in a fire between Exits 38A and 37. The three right lanes remain closed as of this time. State Police Troop H said there are […]
18-year-old shot in Hartford
An 18-year-old man was shot in Hartford early Monday morning, police said.
Bristol Press
Pooch Plunge returns to Bristol
BRISTOL – Dogs of all shapes and sizes frolicked, played and paddled after tennis balls at Rockwell Park Pool’s “Pooch Plunge” Monday. The “Pooch Plunge,” the city’s “doggy only pool party,” is the last event to close out the pool season at Rockwell Park each year. This Monday, the event drew close to a dozen four-legged swimmers and their owners.
Comments / 0