Man, Woman Each Claim $4 Million Prizes In Massachusetts State Lottery

By Nicole Valinote
 5 days ago
Donna Stigh Photo Credit: Massachusetts Lottery

Two people each claimed $4 million Massachusetts Lottery prizes last week.

David Spillane, a trustee representing Wolverine Nominee Trust of Quincy in Norfolk County, accepted a “100X The Money” instant ticket prize, the lottery reported on Monday, Aug. 8.

The trust chose to receive its prize in the form of a one-time payment of $2,600,000, MA Lottery said.

According to the announcement, the winning ticket was purchased at Old Gold Convenience Store, located at 326 Union St. in Franklin.

On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the lottery reported that Bristol County resident Donna Stigh, of Taunton, also claimed a $4 million prize from the lottery's “4,000,000 Money Bags” instant ticket game.

She also received her prize as a single payment of $2,600,000, MA Lottery reported.

That ticket was purchased at Town Food Mart, located at 426 Bay St. in Taunton, the lottery said.

