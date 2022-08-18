One person is dead and three others suffered injuries following an early morning shooting in the Mission District on Sunday. The shooting occurred around 2:25 a.m. near the intersection of Mission and 19th streets. As KTVU reports, SFPD officers arrived at the scene to find three people suffering from gunshot wounds and a fourth person suffering from a non-life-threatening injury.

