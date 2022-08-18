Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular San Francisco restaurant awarded Michelin star is closing after 7 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
A fully robotic restaurant called Mezli opens in San Francisco on August 28thJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco’s Treasure Island beckons foodies, connoisseurs across the bayEd WalshSan Francisco, CA
Love Chinese Food? These San Francisco Films Are Mouth-WateringAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
SFist
Tuesday Morning Topline: Vigil Held For Dentist and Mother Killed In Oakland
There was a vigil Monday night in Oakland for Dr. Lili Xu, a mother and respected dentist who loved ballet who was killed Sunday in a shooting in Little Saigon. The 60-year-old Xu was shot by a thief who trying to rob her of her purse. [Chronicle / KTVU]. A...
SFist
Fatal, Broad Daylight Shooting in Oakland‘s Little Saigon Sunday Draws Outrage
A 60-year-old Asian woman was shot and killed in a 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon robbery near Laney College, and Oakland councilmembers are decrying a spike in violence in the Little Saigon neighborhood. It was just a month ago when 52-year-old Oakland Uber driver Kon Woo Fung was shot and killed...
SFist
Mission District Sees Fatal Shooting Sunday In Which Three Others Were Injured
One person is dead and three others suffered injuries following an early morning shooting in the Mission District on Sunday. The shooting occurred around 2:25 a.m. near the intersection of Mission and 19th streets. As KTVU reports, SFPD officers arrived at the scene to find three people suffering from gunshot wounds and a fourth person suffering from a non-life-threatening injury.
SFist
A Violent Weekend at People's Park In Berkeley With a Hate-Crime Assault, Arson and More
As Berkeley's People's Park continues to be occupied by homeless individuals and others, while the UC Regents pause a planned construction project at the site, there was a weekend of multiple violent incidents there. As KTVU reports, an assault was reported Sunday morning in which the victim was a transgender...
SFist
So... a Motorcycle Flew Off the Bay Bridge This Week
The Bay Bridge has doubled as a stage for many odd scenes as of late, including a traffic jam caused by a detached mobile restroom that looked like one of SF's Painted Ladies. And this week, the 4.5-mile bridge saw a motorcycle fly off it, sinking somewhere in the SF Bay.
SFist
SF Likely to Move Ahead With Safe-Consumption Sites Run By Non-Profits, Despite Newsom Veto
San Francisco would have neither the cover of the state nor federal governments, but city leaders are likely going to take Newsom's cue to go ahead with a model pioneered by New York City to have safe drug-consumption sites that are run by non-profits. On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom surprised...
SFist
Michelin Three-Star Restaurant Manresa For Sale, and Chef David Kinch Is Bowing Out
One of the Bay Area's six Michelin three-star restaurants, Manresa in Los Gatos, may be going away at the end of this year as executive chef and owner David Kinch has decided to step away and tend to his more casual businesses. Kinch cites a number of factors in both...
