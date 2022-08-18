ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFist

Mission District Sees Fatal Shooting Sunday In Which Three Others Were Injured

One person is dead and three others suffered injuries following an early morning shooting in the Mission District on Sunday. The shooting occurred around 2:25 a.m. near the intersection of Mission and 19th streets. As KTVU reports, SFPD officers arrived at the scene to find three people suffering from gunshot wounds and a fourth person suffering from a non-life-threatening injury.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Healdsburg, CA
State
New York State
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
SFist

So... a Motorcycle Flew Off the Bay Bridge This Week

The Bay Bridge has doubled as a stage for many odd scenes as of late, including a traffic jam caused by a detached mobile restroom that looked like one of SF's Painted Ladies. And this week, the 4.5-mile bridge saw a motorcycle fly off it, sinking somewhere in the SF Bay.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy