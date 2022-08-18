ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan officials probing mystery canine parvovirus-like disease after over 30 dogs die

Authorities are investigating a mysterious canine parvovirus-like illness that has killed more than 30 dogs in Northern Michigan, with most dying within just three days. The animals died in Otsego County after exhibiting canine parvovirus symptoms, including throwing up and bloody stool, the county's animal shelter said on social media. However, when the dogs were initially tested by veterinarians, they returned negative for the virus.
MICHIGAN STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Child dies in Nebraska’s first case of brain-eating amoeba, health officials say

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — A child who died after swimming in Nebraska’s Elkhorn River over the weekend is the state’s first suspected case of brain-eating amoeba. The Douglas County Health Department said in a news release that while the infection is suspected, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is conducting further testing to confirm the presence of Naegleria fowleri.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
The Associated Press

Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
OMAHA, NE
WHIO Dayton

Officials link Indiana deer deaths to deadly viral disease

INDIANA — A viral disease has been found in dead deer in Indiana. Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) was confirmed to be in deer found in Franklin County, Indiana, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Friday. Officials said EHD affects white-tailed deer and is common in the United States....
Tourists stranded at Carlsbad Caverns as southwest faces unrelenting rain

A weekend of unrelenting rains swept across the southwest this weekend. In New Mexico, surging water stranded 150 tourists at Carlsbad National Parks. In Utah, rescue crews at Zion National Park are still searching for graduate student Jetal Agnihotri, who was swept away. Meanwhile, in the northeast, drought-like conditions are switching to severe storms and heavy rains. Delta Airlines is already issuing travel waivers due to the threat of severe weather. Aug. 21, 2022.
UTAH STATE
Arkansas sheriff says if not for viral video, he would be unaware of violent arrest

Crawford County Sheriff Jim Damante said he probably would not have been aware of several Arkansas officers' violent use of force while arresting a man if not for the viral video that captured the incident. Damante said there is dashboard camera footage from another angle that provides more context to the situation but condemned the violence the officers demonstrated. Aug. 22, 2022.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
