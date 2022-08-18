Read full article on original website
Michigan officials probing mystery canine parvovirus-like disease after over 30 dogs die
Authorities are investigating a mysterious canine parvovirus-like illness that has killed more than 30 dogs in Northern Michigan, with most dying within just three days. The animals died in Otsego County after exhibiting canine parvovirus symptoms, including throwing up and bloody stool, the county's animal shelter said on social media. However, when the dogs were initially tested by veterinarians, they returned negative for the virus.
Officials 'believe' they found body of missing California teen in lake
Officials said they "believe" they found the body of a missing California teen in a vehicle that was submerged in a lake. Kiely Rodni had last been seen on Aug. 6, at a party with other teens near Prosser Family Campground. The death is being investigated as a possible accident.Aug. 22, 2022.
Parvo-like illness spreading in northern Michigan: Here's what you need to know
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDRAD) and the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory (MSU VDL) are conducting further tests.
Child dies in Nebraska’s first case of brain-eating amoeba, health officials say
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — A child who died after swimming in Nebraska’s Elkhorn River over the weekend is the state’s first suspected case of brain-eating amoeba. The Douglas County Health Department said in a news release that while the infection is suspected, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is conducting further testing to confirm the presence of Naegleria fowleri.
Dive team searching for Kiely Rodni discovers body, vehicle
Investigators are working to confirm the identity of remains found in a submerged vehicle during the search for California teen Kiely Rodni. KCRA's Orko Manna reports.Aug. 22, 2022.
Oklahoma doctor raises concerns about life-threatening virus, polio
A life-threatening virus, once thought no longer spreading in the U.S., is back. A person in New York tested positive for polio.
Child dies from suspected brain-eating amoeba infection in Nebraska, officials say
A child has died from a suspected infection with Naegleria fowleri – or brain-eating amoeba – in Nebraska, health officials said Wednesday. If confirmed, it would be the first known death from it in the state. The Douglas County Health Department said in a news release that the...
Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
Michigan Reports E. coli Outbreak. More Than Half of the People Ate at Wendy's.
Michigan reports an outbreak of the bacteria E. coli around the state including in Metro Detroit. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Friday confirmed 43 cases, with more than 55 percent of the people having eaten at a Wendy's. Of the total number infected, 56 percent were hospitalized.
Wisconsin doctors concerned about legal risk over state's abortion law
Wisconsin doctors are delaying abortion care due to a lack of clarity regarding the state’s pre-Roe abortion law claiming that the ban is too vague. NBC News’ Chloe Atkins has the details. Aug. 22, 2022.
Hawaii couple accused of stealing dead babies' IDs will remain jailed, a judge ruled
HONOLULU — Calling allegations that a Hawaii couple stole identities of dead babies for unknown reasons unique, a U.S. judge on Monday upheld a previous ruling to detain the pair without bail. According to prosecutors, Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison are the real names of the couple...
One state declined a simple tweak to its summer meals program. Thousands of kids paid the price.
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — There was plenty of food in the orange coolers full of free summer meals when a father pulled up, asking for two suppers to bring home to his children. But staff at the meal site in this rural community, where over 60% of students qualify for free or reduced-price lunches, could not give the man anything.
Officials link Indiana deer deaths to deadly viral disease
INDIANA — A viral disease has been found in dead deer in Indiana. Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) was confirmed to be in deer found in Franklin County, Indiana, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Friday. Officials said EHD affects white-tailed deer and is common in the United States....
Kiely Rodni case: Body found in lake 'more than likely' missing Northern California teen
The search for missing Northern California teen Kiely Rodni came to a sad conclusion Monday when law enforcement officials said remains found in a submerged car are "more than likely" hers. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the matter as an accident, officials said. The vehicle was found Sunday in...
Woman and 5-year-old girl dead after multiple people stabbed in Pennsylvania
A woman and young girl died after multiple people were stabbed in a "mass casualty incident" in southern Pennsylvania Monday night, officials said. A suspect was taken into custody after the incident around 7:15 p.m. in Hopewell Township, Ted Czech, a spokesman for York County emergency services, said. The two...
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Nebraska
Take a look at which counties have the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Nebraska using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
Experts warn to watch for invasive spotted lanternfly in Tri-state area
CINCINNATI — An invasive species of bug is on the move in Indiana. According to experts, the spotted lanternfly has been seen in a dozen states this year including Indiana and Ohio. Purdue officials confirmed the bug in northern Indiana yesterday, a year after it was first reported in...
DNA from letter sent to local newspaper helps solve 34-year-old cold case murder of Pennsylvania mom
The cold case murder of a 26-year-old Pennsylvania mother in 1988 has finally been solved thanks to DNA evidence found on a chilling letter sent to a local newspaper decades ago with intimate details of the crime. Anna Kane was 26 when she was strangled to death and her body...
Tourists stranded at Carlsbad Caverns as southwest faces unrelenting rain
A weekend of unrelenting rains swept across the southwest this weekend. In New Mexico, surging water stranded 150 tourists at Carlsbad National Parks. In Utah, rescue crews at Zion National Park are still searching for graduate student Jetal Agnihotri, who was swept away. Meanwhile, in the northeast, drought-like conditions are switching to severe storms and heavy rains. Delta Airlines is already issuing travel waivers due to the threat of severe weather. Aug. 21, 2022.
Arkansas sheriff says if not for viral video, he would be unaware of violent arrest
Crawford County Sheriff Jim Damante said he probably would not have been aware of several Arkansas officers' violent use of force while arresting a man if not for the viral video that captured the incident. Damante said there is dashboard camera footage from another angle that provides more context to the situation but condemned the violence the officers demonstrated. Aug. 22, 2022.
